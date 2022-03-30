Where can I park for free in and around the CBD?

Hoping across the causeway for a cheeky fill up isn’t the only way to save a few extra dollars - you can save even more if you know where to park!

In the land-scarce country we call home, space is, understandably, of a premium. This then has a knock-on effect of making whatever area that we have expensive to use. High lease prices mean building operators, especially those based in the Central Business District (CBD), partially rely on revenue raised from car park fares to cover part of their monthly expenditure.

As part of their bid to vie for precious consumer dollars, several building managements have opted to offer free lunchtime parking, so if you know where to head to for your mid-day meal, you can actually reduce your overall monthly parking expenditure (versus having to pay for lunchtime parking elsewhere!)!

City Square Mall

Whilst technically not in the CBD, City Square Mall is a mere stone’s throw away, especially if you are driving. As it does serve as a sort of heartland mall for the numerous housing estates nearby, affordable food options are aplenty. You’ll also find supermarkets and even major electronics retailers here!

There’s a catch though - a minimum spend of $30 is needed for you to redeem a parking coupon worth $3.60 for two hours of free parking. Redemption is to be made at City Square Mall’s L2 Customer Service Counter, open daily from 10am to 9.45pm. Promotion is on a first-come-first-serve basis, and is limited to 200 redemptions daily.

Clarke Quay

Be spoiled for choice with the wide array of eateries that are dotted around the area. Cuisines the world over are on offer - you can even opt for alfresco options if you don’t mind braving the heat!

Clarke Quay also offers free dinnertime parking as well - you can park for free from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, and from 6pm to 7pm. There’s no minimum spend or redemption required, though do note that carpark charges will apply after the first free hour.

Esplanade

The mall attached to the concert halls do actually have a healthy selection of food options at vastly different price points. Though you’ll be disappointed if you came here seeking genuinely wallet-friendly lunch options. Logical, considering its location and the spending habits of its intended target market.

Free parking is available from 12pm to 3pm, and you’ll have to spend a minimum of $30 to enjoy the privilege. Which isn’t a hefty sum at all, especially if you have a few colleagues in tow. You can make your redemption at Esplanade’s Box Office and Visitor Centre (Mezzanine level) on the same day of spend.

Marina Square

We are sure everyone is familiar with, or at the very least has heard of, Marina Square. There’s a good mix of mass market and high end dining chains here, food items designed to suit literally a wide range of taste buds and budgets.

For the time being at least (till 30th June 2022), Marina Square is offering a $3 parking coupon if you’ve spent a minimum of $30 (maximum 3 same-day combined receipts) in the mall. You can redeem it at the Customer Service Counter, limited to the first 100 redemptions on weekdays (Monday – Thursday), and the first 150 redemptions on weekends (Friday – Sunday).

Reducing your monthly expenditure

Working in a place with really expensive lunch options? With colleagues in tow, you can venture a little further out from that cafe you usually frequent, in favour of places with more affordable food options, with also the added draw of free parking.

