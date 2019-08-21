Where is the cheapest place to buy Chanel in Singapore?

As a symbol of class, timeless elegance and exceptional quality, Chanel has withstood the test of time as one of the most respected fashion houses. With several iconic pieces including the 2.55 bag, Boy bag and two-tone slingback heel, Chanel goods have always been status symbols.

With a quickly growing middle class in Asian countries in the past few decades, Chanel and other luxury items have become a mark of the newly wealthy middle class.

Thus, it makes sense that Chanel bags are very popular in Singapore, a country that has risen to a high level of prosperity in a few decades.

However, because Chanel is so expensive, it has become common for shoppers to go to other countries to see if they can score the same item for cheaper.

Because of this practice, we wanted to see how different prices of Chanel goods are in other countries and whether it is worth it for Singaporeans to buy Chanel when travelling abroad.

CHANEL IS CHEAPEST IN MALAYSIA & THE UK

PHOTO: ValueChampion

There isn't one location where prices for Chanel are the cheapest across the board.

Rather, a couple of countries have the cheapest prices for different goods. We found that the United Kingdom-the current location of Chanel's current global headquarters-has the cheapest prices for the Chanel Boy Bag, 2.55 Classic bag, classic flap wallet and the two-tone ballerina flats. On the other hand, Malaysia is cheapest for the two-tone slingback heels.

The prices for the 5 items we analysed were 7-10 per cent less than prices in Singapore. These items were also 2-6 per cent cheaper in Malaysia and the UK than in Chanel's production homebase of France.

Something interesting to know if you do your shopping in the UK or EU, is that you may be eligible for a VAT refund. This means you can get most of the tax on your Chanel purchase credited back to you.

Thus, if you bought your bag in the UK or in a EU country, your VAT refund can lead to hundreds of dollars in savings, which would be in addition to the already $500-$750 cheaper price tag. To ensure your new luxury goods are protected during your travels and as you deal with customs at the airport, we recommend protecting yourself with a travel insurance policy.

CHANEL IS MOST EXPENSIVE IN USA AND THAILAND

Individuals who live in the US (using NYC as a proxy) and Thailand pay the most for the items we analysed.

Compared to Singapore, we found that Thai residents pay 7 per cent more on average for Chanel bags and wallets, while New Yorkers pay 14-18 per cent more for shoes.

These price differences are even greater when comparing the prices of Chanel in Thailand and the US to France. In fact, shoppers pay 16-25 per cent more at these locations than shoppers in France.

WHERE SHOULD SINGAPOREANS TRAVEL TO SAVE ON CHANEL GOODS?

Overall, countries in East Asia and Europe have cheaper Chanel goods. While you probably won't save any money if you fly out to one of these countries just for the sake of getting a cheaper Chanel bag, these destinations can be kept in mind if you are in the market for a Chanel item and you already planned a trip to one of these countries.