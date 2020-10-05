Where to deliver your baby: Maternity hospitals in Singapore

With 10 maternity hospitals in Singapore, deciding where you want to deliver your baby can be pretty overwhelming, whether you are a first-time parent or not.

Should you splurge on an upmarket maternity hospital package with five-star perks or go with the more cost-effective one? A nearer hospital or one that is further away, but offers water birthing option?

While some of the five-star perks may seem tempting, it is also important to do your sums beforehand . Additionally, find out if the hospital has a multidisciplinary team to deal with high-risk and complicated pregnancies and newborn issues.

These considerations are especially important if you are in a high-risk pregnancy or have other medical issues.

To get a better idea of your estimated hospital bill size for a normal birth, visit the Ministry of Health website.

Other important things to consider when choosing a maternity hospital: Services such as a supportive parentcraft centre and follow-up support after discharge.

You may also wish to consider if the hospital is accredited as a baby-friendly hospital under the World Health Organization’s Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI). Hospitals that are BFHI-accredited meet best practice standards in supporting mums to breastfeed successfully.

Covid-19 situation: What mums need to know about choosing a hospital

Ideally, you should pick your hospital well ahead of time around the seventh or eighth month of your pregnancy.

Mary Jane Sangalang, deputy manager at Raffles Hospital’s maternity ward, says being in an environment where you feel relaxed helps you cope with labour better, which is why it is advisable to tour the maternity facilities before your delivery day.

However, with the ongoing Covid-19 situation, maternity tours in all the hospitals have been temporarily suspended.

Most of the hospitals offer virtual tours, so you can still check out the delivery and maternity suites online before you commit if you have to make a decision soon. (Check out the links below.)

Before deciding on a hospital, mums should also check that their preferred gynaecologist-obstetrician is practising at their hospital of choice.

This is because the Ministry of Health has directed doctors in the public sector to restrict their work to one hospital to reduce the risk of cross-institutional transmission of the novel coronavirus. Patients and healthcare staff should also limit their movement across different healthcare premises .

Young Parents understands that the private hospitals are also following the guidelines closely.

To help you decide where to deliver your baby, here’s a roundup of the 10 maternity hospitals’ regular rooms and premium suites in Singapore.

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital

Private patients can choose to stay in the Class A single bed room (pictured), which comes with a sofa bed, mini fridge, personal safe and daily newspaper delivery.

Mums staying in the Class A and B1 wards can opt for a confinement meal menu with red date or ginger tea. There are also lactation consultants on hand to provide complimentary care on breastfeeding techniques and personalised parentcraft education by nurses.

Nurses in the wards would also arrange for little heart-warming gestures to make the hospital stay memorable for new mums. For example, they would put together a small celebration for inpatients to celebrate their birthday during their stay.

KKH has the largest facility in the region for neonatal intensive care to handle complex needs of newborns. Should the need arise, there is a multidisciplinary perinatal team on standby around the clock.

The estimated bill size for a Class A1 single-bedded package is around ​$5,110* (two days, normal delivery). For B1 four-bedded package, the estimated bill size is around ​$3,763* (two days, normal delivery). KKH is BFHI-accredited.

Take a virtual tour here. To find out more, visit www.kkh.com.sg, call 6394-1268 or e-mail pec@kkh.com.sg.

Singapore General Hospital

Well-known for its multidisciplinary team with extensive experience in caring for patients with high-risk and complicated pregnancies, SGH offers a mix of single, four and five-bedded air-conditioned rooms.

Mums get ample support here. There are certified in-house lactation consultants to provide support for breastfeeding and a breastfeeding room with 24-hour access.

Also available are a nutrition and tasty confinement menu and support from physiotherapists for recovery of pelvic floor and abdominal muscles after childbirth.

The estimated bill for Class A package is around $5,141* (2.5 days, normal delivery) while the estimated bill for Class B1 is around $3,813* (two days, normal delivery).

SGH is BFHI-accredited.

Take a virtual tour here. To find out more, call 6321-4377. (When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held on weekdays at 11.30am and 3pm.)

National University Hospital

The Deluxe Suite comes with an attached living room and bathroom, bar fridge, toiletries and a sofa bed for newly-minted Daddies to stay over.

NUH also offers mums confinement soup served with their choice of postnatal menu, complimentary educational programmes such as baby care, breastfeeding tips and parental infant emotional support during their stay.

There is also Enhanced Midwifery Maternity Care (Emma Care) service, which combines holistic approach of midwifery care with doctor-led care from pregnancy to two months after birth. NUH is also one of the hospitals you can check out if you are considering a water birth experience.

The estimated bill for a Class A single-bedded package is around $4,799* (approx. two days, normal delivery) while the estimated bill for Class B1 is around $3,597* (two days, normal delivery).

NUH is BFHI-accredited.

To find out more, visit www.nuh.com.sg or call 6772-2002. (When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held every Monday at 3pm.)

* 50 per cent of patients are charged below that amount, based on MOH fee benchmarks and bill sizes here.

Raffles Hospital

The most luxurious room type is the Presidential Suite, priced at $5,888 per night (inclusive of GST), excluding maternity costs. Besides a living room complete with a second television, minibar, sink and microwave oven, there is even a Jacuzzi bath in its bathroom.

A connecting room for dads comes equipped with another attached bathroom, television, sofa set, console with hot beverages and bar fridge. Besides toiletries, bedroom slippers and a bathrobe, mums will also get a personal nurse 24-hours daily.

Packages regular single room are available from $8,132 (two nights, normal delivery), including professional fees and GST.

Raffles Hospital is also one of the maternity hospitals in Singapore that offer water immersion, which can offer pain relief. This is usually done during the first stage of labour. Other perks include a choice of confinement and Chef’s Kitchen a la carte menu.

A celebratory dinner package for new parents and gold-plated mould of newborn’s hands or feet are also available at additional cost. Raffles Hospital is BFHI-accredited.

To find out more, visit https://www.rafflesmedicalgroup.com/hospital/patients-visitors/maternity or call 6311-1500.

(When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held on Mondays at 4pm, Wednesdays at 11.30am and Saturdays at 2.30pm. Proceed to the Business Office at Level 8 about 10 minutes in advance.)

Mount Alvernia Hospital

Its spacious Family Suite (pictured) comes with amenities like a lodger sofa bed, a DVD player and a private seating area for visitors. There are also two TV sets in the room, one for mums at her bed area and the other at the private sitting area.

Dads stay over for free and enjoy three meals a day. Mums get to choose from confinement food or selection of Chinese, Malay/Indian and Western cuisine.

Packages for the regular single room range from an estimated $3,380 to $5,200, depending on the type of delivery. You’ll also take home a baby bathtub and a discharge bag with complimentary amenities and items. The fee also includes your newborn’s immunisation and nursery charges.

Take a virtual tour here. To find out more, visit www.mtalvernia-hospital.org, call 6347-6688 or e-mail patient.assist@mtalvernia.sg.

(When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held on weekdays at 2.30pm and Saturdays at 10am and noon.)

Thomson Medical Centre

Designed to look like a contemporary resort, the Thomson Family Suite is one of the most luxe and spacious among its premium range of maternity suites. Priced at $1,955 per night (includes GST), it comes with a separate living room area, which is perfect for hosting guests.

You also get free Wifi and broadband access, car park coupons (for one car plate number), a personal safe, mini fridge, beverage corner and daily newspaper. Dads also get complimentary accommodation with meals.

Maternity packages for a regular single-bedded room are from $3,910 (two nights, normal delivery), inclusive of GST. There are also two- and four-bedded room options from $2,678 and $2,405 respectively (two nights, normal delivery), inclusive of GST. Prices do not include doctor’s fees.

Take a virtual tour here. To find out more, visit www.thomsonmedical.com or call 6358-0055/ 6350-8876.

(When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held on weekdays at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm and Saturdays at 11am and noon.)

Gleneagles Hospital

At the premium Dempsey Suite (pictured) , you can look forward to perks such as butler service, customised VIP menu, nourishing herbal chicken soup, and a welcome mini bar.

Mums get to enjoy a 15-minute relaxing head and shoulder massage, personalised lactation consultation as well as a baby bath demonstration and breastfeeding class during your hospital stay.

There’s also a dinner for two people and a celebratory cocktail for six. The package for this luxurious suite starts from $10,024 (two nights, normal delivery).

Prices for regular single rooms start from $3,926 (two nights, normal delivery). Like mums staying in the Demsey Suite, mums get a 15-minute head and shoulder massage, dads get meals and lodging during the hospital stay, as well as parking or a limousine service upon discharge.

Families can celebrate this joyous milestone with their loved ones with a celebratory tea set for six. Packages for a two-bedded room start from $2,714 (two nights, normal delivery). Prices include GST. Gleneagles Hospital is BFHI-accredited.

Take a virtual tour here . To find out more, visit www.gleneagles.com.sg/maternity or call 6470-5615.

(When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held from Mondays to Thursdays at 1pm, Fridays at 4pm and Saturdays at 11am and 1pm.)

Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital

This is an all-single room hospital , which means that mums will be guaranteed a single room during their delivery.

The room is kitted out like a hotel – there’s a welcome mini bar with one round of drinks, wifi, a 46-inch LED TV with in-room entertainment system which includes parentcraft channel that screens baby bath demonstration and breastfeeding education videos and Cali Torocco toiletries.

Packages start from $4,062 (two nights, normal delivery), which include meals and lodging for an accompanying family member. Mums will be served with personalised postnatal confinement menu.

For a more lavish stay, upgrade to its Junior Suite for $9,393 (three nights, normal delivery), which comes with an adjoining living room and an outdoor terrace.

Also included in this package: Breastfeeding coaching and personalised new born bath demonstration (using model), baby metabolic screening test and parking for two vehicles with multiple entries within the duration of the stay. Prices include GST.

Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital is BFHI-accredited.

Take a virtual tour here. To find out more, visit www.beststartinlife.sg. (When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held from Tuesdays to Fridays at 3pm, and Saturdays at 9.15am,10.30am and 12pm.)

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

All maternity packages include customised confinement menu, a baby care and breastfeeding class, newborn health screening and hearing test, Wifi and parking for one vehicle during the package length of stay.

Check out the Daffodil and Magnolia Suites if you are looking for a more luxurious experience. Outfitted with a spacious guest lounge, the suites come with butler service, personalised confinement menu, baby care and breastfeeding coaching.

You can also request for a 15-minute head and shoulder massage, one pampering session of a choice of hair spa, manicure or pedicure and limousine service upon discharge.

Other perks include welcome cookies and tea, as well as dinner for the new parents, or mocktails for six. Price for one of these suites starts from $12,741 (three nights, normal delivery).

Packages for a regular single room start from $3,970 (two nights, normal delivery, inclusive of GST). It includes lodger and meals for the partner, limousine service upon discharge, a head-and-shoulder massage for the mummy and a romantic dinner for two or mocktails for up to six guests.

Two-bedded rooms packages start from $2,996 (two nights, normal delivery). Prices include GST. Mount Elizabeth Hospital is BFHI-accredited.

Take a virtual tour here. To find out more, call 6250-0000. (When maternity tour resumes after the Covid-19 situation, it is held on weekdays at 4pm and Saturdays at 11am.)

Parkway East Hospital

Newborns will undergo a comprehensive health screening including blood screen, bilirubin test, hearing test and a first dose of vaccination.

Mums will receive a diaper bag containing gifts and essentials for themselves and their babies. Dads get lodging and meals during their stay. There’s also complimentary parking for one vehicle for duration of package or a $10 Grab voucher.

Packages for the regular single room start from $3,883 (two nights, normal delivery). There are also two-bedded and four-bedded options at $2,596 and $2,412 respectively (two nights, normal delivery). Prices include GST.

Parkway East Hospital is BFHI-accredited.

To find out more, visit www.parkwayeast.com.sg or call 6377-3737.