Where to dine and catch the fireworks on National Day

We love the National Day Parade as much as the next patriot, but let's be honest, we're really there for the fireworks display at the end.

If you're planning to live up your National Day like a true Singaporean, i.e. enjoying the parade while eating well, here's a handful of places that'll serve you great food and a stunning view of the fireworks.

Artemis Grill

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0tXg5hyj8R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Artemis Grill and Sky Bar's perch on the 40th floor of CapitaGreen means you'll get a fantastic view when the fireworks go off. On National Day, the three-course dinner will be priced at $98 and served from 5.30pm.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9CZLHWSwc3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

You'll enjoy a choice of appetisers like burrata with prosciutto di Parma or beef tartare with toasted sourdough, and mains like black cod with escabeche vegetables or Moroccan lamb chops with cumin pilaf.

At dessert, choose from the likes of sticky fig cake with whiskey butterscotch sauce and dark chocolate tart topped with a cardamom tuile. Vegan and vegetarian options are available too.

Canopy

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9UgjMTy9xL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The breezy Canopy, which was popular in Bishan, recently moved to Esplanade and is a great place to chill out with your friends and furkids before catching the fireworks. Grab a table in the alfresco area and enjoy your meal with a stunning view of the Marina Bay area.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9obA4iy03X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

The food is simple, satisfying and happily affordable. Try the grilled Spanish pork with mashed potatoes and caramelised onion gravy or sambal baked salmon with capsicum and mushrooms. Better make your reservation now!

Fullerton Hotel Singapore

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8vt7eCNUqY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Enjoying a view of the fireworks from a National Monument just hits different. At The Fullerton Singapore, you can do it at The Lighthouse, which comes with rooftop bar access for an unblocked view of the fireworks when they go off.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9WUK-otmpG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Priced at $238 per person, the Singapore Skyline Four-Course Dinner serves up elegant treats like capellini with Boston lobster and sea urchin, and Tajima wagyu with truffles and parsnip puree.

LeVel33

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8s-39KStxC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Beer and fireworks make a great recipe for National Day fun. At LeVel33, you'll get that, along with a spread of proudly Singapore-inspired dishes and a free flow of house-pour wines, prosecco and Singapore Slings on Aug 9.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8qU-IAIErr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Priced at $268 per person, the National Day menu will see the sprawling microbrewery and restaurant sectioned into various spaces where live food stations will serve dishes like free-range lamb kofta satay, beer-battered cereal prawns with curry leaf togarashi, and beer churros with coconut sugar, kaya sauce and salted chocolate sauce.

Saint Pierre

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8n3AHmy9lF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you have an extra special occasion to celebrate on National Day, consider a meal at fine dining restaurant Saint Pierre. On National Day, chef-owner Emmanuel Stroobant will serve a seven-course dinner ($488 per person) that begins with Imperial Oscietra caviar on kuruma ebi followed by kegani crab en croute with chilli crab sauce and fried mantou.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9maMUyuk9l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

There's also Brittany blue lobster with a laksa-inspired sauce, an elegant take on fish head curry featuring kinmeidai, and Omi beef served with a rendang-inspired sauce and black garlic puree. Naturally, you'll enjoy a front-row view of the fireworks with a side of impeccable service.

[[nid:694478]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.