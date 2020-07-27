Where to eat and drink in Alexandra, Singapore: Chinese zi char restaurants, ice cream, and beyond

While not a certified hotspot like Keong Saik and lacking the the star power of the Central Business District , the Alexandra neighbourhood – located by the Queenstown and Bukit Merah estates – is more than just having an IKEA (for meatball enthusiasts). From locally-inspired bars to traditional zi char done right, here’s a guide to the best eats in Alexandra.

Hopscotch

Since opening in 2014, Hopscotch has stuck to its guns in embracing the Singaporean culture. With a focus on Singapore-style cocktails and decadent grilled dishes, look forward to whimsical drinks like White Sands ($25), a blended lychee and coconut flavoured cocktail and adventurous tipples such as the tequila-based Little Nonya ($21) shaken with laksa leaf syrup, and coriander. Peckish?

Check out their delicious selection of grilled skewers, from Foie Gras ($11.90) to Hokkaido Scallops ($8.90).

Hopscotch is located at 45 Malan Road, Gilman Barracks, Singapore 109455. Open from Mon – Sat, 5.30pm – 1am. Closed Sun.

Kumo Japanese Dining

An a la carte Japanese buffet restaurant, Kumo Japanese Dining presents over 90 dishes, from sashimi to nigiri and tempura, at a pocket friendly price of $39.80++ per person. Their sashimi – think salmon, tuna, and swordfish – are fantastically fresh and well-sliced.

For heartier bites to satisfy all your Japanese food cravings, there’s expertly battered Ebi no Tempura and mini Katsudon .

Kumo Japanese Dining is located at 321 Alexandra Road, Alexandra Central, #01-10, Singapore 159971. Open daily from 11.30am – 2.30pm, 5.30pm – 10.30pm.

Carrara Cafe

Located near the ABC Brickworks Market, Carrara Café is a hotspot for Instagrammers with their marble furniture and rose-gold accents.

Besides the standard brunch offerings, the team also serves up hearty mains and sides with a local twist like their spicy Signature Chilli Crab Pasta ($17.90) and a moreish Salted Egg Yolk Fried Chicken Waffle ($13.9).

They’re also known for their house made gelato, so try some interesting flavours, whether it’s Oolong Osmanthus or Bluepea Lemongrass Pandan ($11.90 – $14.90, 400ml).

Carrara Café is located at Blk 2 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-5148, Singapore 150002. Open daily from 11.30am – 9.30pm.

Love Confectionery

When it comes to old-school confectioneries, no one does them better than a good traditional bakery. Run by an elderly man in his seventies, Love Confectionery is full of authentic treats from your childhood.

A must try are their Sliced Cream Cakes , which come in a variety of toppings such as crushed peanuts and chocolate sprinkles. If sweet treats aren’t your cup of tea, why not choose something for your next breakfast?

From Luncheon Meat Buns to Custard Cream Puffs , there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Love Confectionery is located at 122 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-60, Singapore 150122. Open daily from 12pm – 10pm.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood

A pioneer of ‘zi char’ cuisine in Singapore, Keng Eng Kee Seafood has been serving up delectable Chinese dishes to their customers ever since their original stall at Old Havelock Road.

A signature dish has got to be the Moonlight Horfun ($6 – $16) – charred wok-fried noodles and Chinese sausage, topped with a raw egg yolk to mix in.

Do try the Mingzhu Roll ($12, 6 pieces) as well, a Keng Eng Kee original, fried tau pok stuffed with a variety of ingredients like salted egg yolk and mushrooms.

Keng Eng Kee Seafood is located at 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-136, Singapore 150124. Open daily from 11.30am – 2pm, 5pm – 10pm.

Geometry

The brainchild of two childhood friends in love with desserts, Geometry is an artisanal ice cream parlour in the heart of Bukit Merah. With a total of 18 flavours to choose from, expect fun and exciting flavours like Earl Grey Tie Guan Yin and Dark Chocolate Truffle .

Not only that, there are three bases available to pair with the scoops of gelato – handcrafted tarts, brownies or Belgian waffles.

Our pick? Go for the buttery warm tart base, as it also comes with salted caramel floss to cut the sweetness of the gelato.

Geometry is located at 2 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-5142, Singapore 150002. Open from Sun – Thurs, 12pm – 9.30pm, and Fri – Sat, 12pm – 11pm. Closed Wed.

Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee

Starting off as a wholesaler that supplied coffee beans and equipment to other restaurants, Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee soon transformed into a place where customers could stream in and chat over a good cup of joe.

The shop boasts several roasted single origin blends, such as the Gachala ($14, 250g) and the Rwanda Buf Umarage Natural ($22, 250g).

For your early morning pick-me-up, get their Café Latte ($6) or try their Pollen White Cold Brew ($6.50), delightfully creamy with a floral aftertaste.

Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee is located at 170 Stirling Road, #01-1133, Singapore 140170. Open from Mon – Fri, 8.30am – 5.30pm, and Sat – Sun, 9am – 4pm.

The Naked Finn

For the freshest seafood available, head to The Naked Finn. The team procures the best seafood freshly caught, before cooking it simply and serving it on the table.

Feast on dishes like Barramundi Fillet ($30, 300g), pan-fried and finished with olive oil and sea salt, or an extravagant Prawn Noodle Soup ($25), chock full of ingredients like grilled tiger prawns and seared salmon collar. For something more casual, get their American Lobster Roll ($35), grilled in butter and finished with creme fraiche.

The Naked Finn is located at 39 Malan Road, Gilman Barracks, Singapore 109442. Open from Tues – Sat, 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun and Mon.

Alexandra Food Village

Alexandra Food Village Centre has built up a reputation of having a wide range of stalls and quality offerings.

Out of the many stalls to peruse, a definite must try is Lau Phua Chay Authentic Roasted Delicacies (#01-20), for their char siew and roast pork belly on rice drenched in a sticky, flavourful sauce.

Don’t miss the barbequed stingray from Star Yong Kwang BBQ Seafood (#01-04), and of course the signature dish of Zhen Shan Mei Depot Road Claypot Laksa (#01-75), a Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee. Before you leave, stop by Mr Avocado (#01-19) for an avocado shake, this thick, creamy drink is the best of the lot.

Alexandra Food Village is located at 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150120. Stall times may vary.

Ah Shen Ah Mah Teochew Kuehs and Snacks

Drop by this quaint shop for takeaway Teochew kuehs. Famous for their Soon Kueh , Ah Shen Ah Mah make their offerings by hand fresh daily, and are often sold out during the period of Chinese festive holidays.

Their kuehs come in a myriad of flavours such as green tea, coconut, peanut and durian, so you’re sure to be spoilt for choice when picking your favourites.

Ah Shen Ah Mah Teochew Kuehs and Snacks is located at 125 Bukit Merah Lane 1, #01-164, Singapore 150125, p. +65 6273 5875. Opens 8am – 7pm daily.

This article was first published in City Nomads.