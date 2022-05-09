Where to eat, drink and play in Holland Village: Restaurants, cafes, bars and lifestyle destinations to check out

No matter the agenda, Holland Village is easily the nexus for everything you're looking for - from activities, to food and drinks, and even furniture shopping. The vibrant enclave is home to a plethora of restaurants, cafes and bars, just waiting for you to discover them. Planning your next outing? Here some spots in Holland Village that are totally worth the hype!

For gourmet dinner dates

Black Marble

Sister-branch of White Marble in Orchard, well-respected culinary chef Otto Weibel's Black Marble brings to fore cooked-to-perfection premium steaks and meats.

Quality and fresh produce prepared with rigour, the grilled dishes on the menu do justice to their prices, with tender Australian 45 Days Dry-aged Bone-in Ribeye ($150), and Wagyu Beef Burger with Foie Gras ($38) with pickled red onion, portobello mushroom and American cheddar sandwiched between a brioche bun. Whilst the Surf & Turf ($65) is our pick for first-timers, loaded with black angus beef grass-fed tenderloin, lobster tail, doused in herb butter and red wine beef jus.

Black Marble is located at Raffles Holland Village, 118 Holland Avenue, #02-01, Singapore 278997, p. +65 96416913. Open daily 11am-10pm.

La Nonna

PHOTO: Facebook/La Nonna

Though the restaurant's raved-about light and evenly crispy pizza crust already has us week in the knees, the star of the show at La Nonna is their truffle. The signature La Nonna pizza ($24.50) is pure truffle heaven with classic pizza ingredients (tomato, mozzarella and, parmesan) fused with Asparagus, gooey egg, and black truffle.

Cheese enthusiasts would also be happy to know the creamy Cinque Formaggi ($23.90) is a rich blend topped with mozzarella, taleggio, scamorza, gorgonzola and goat cheese. Their delicious traditional Venetian Tiramisu ($12) has also won many hearts, and rightfully so!

La Nonna is located at 26/26B Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277685, p. 6468 1982. Open Mon-Fri 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30pm - 10pm. Sat, Sun & Public Holidays 11.30am - 10pm.

Takeshi-San

PHOTO: Facebook/Takeshi-San

Launched in January 2021, Takeshi-San is combining traditional Japanese flavours with modern concepts and ingredients. On the menu, you'll find a range of reimagined sushi rolls and award-winning sakes and Japanese spirits.

Fitting its name, The Incredible Hulk Roll ($20) is a smashing hit, with a combination of avocado, mayonnaise, Japanese eel sauce, and crab meat salad. The Mexican Roll ($18) is also a fusion favourite complete with shrimps, ebi tempura, rice, and cheese and sriracha sauce.

On the other hand, the latest Sakura Roll offers a is light, refreshing and savoury taste paired perfectly with a side of the Sakura Saketini.

Takeshi-San is located at 38 Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277694, p. +65 62480886. Open Sun-Mon 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm, Fri-Sat 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-12am.

For a night out

Amy's Winebar

PHOTO: Instagram/Amy's Winebar

A night concept where East meets West, you'll be awarded to a range of bar bites, small plates, spirits and well of course, wine from all over the world! As you tuck in for a good night with natural wines from Australia, a glass of reds from Italy or whites from Southern France, kick the night off with the zesty and spicy Irish Oysters.

Next, sink your teeth in a plate of Amy's Fried Midwings, glistening with soy vinegar, served alongside Japanese leek and pickles, or refuel with the Pork Belly Rib, served with tamarind glaze, Viet salad, quinoa and curry leaf.

Amy's Winebar is located at 17d Lor Liput, Singapore 277731, p. +65 62355159. Open Thurs-Sat 6pm-till late.

Chimichanga

PHOTO: Instagram/Chimichanga Holland Village

If we're talking about a night out, how can we miss out on a Mexican place? If you're looking for a siesta of your own, Chimichanga is the place to be! Think entrees and appetizers perfect for sharing like nachos, tacos, quesadillas and burritos, as well as endless margaritas and hand-crafted cocktails to make our days extra jolly.

Take in attractive neon lights, funky colourful interiors and taste the authentic flavours of Mexico right under one roof.

Chimichanga is located at 3 Lorong Liput, #01-02/03, Singapore 277725, p. +65 69747185. Open Mon-Thurs & Public Holiday 12pm-11pm, Fri & eve of Public Holiday 12pm-12am, Sat 11am-12am, Sun 11am-11pm.

Takeda Garden

PHOTO: Keisuke

The brainchild of Chef Keisuke Takeda and the Keisuke F&B Group, Takeda Garden is a rooftop bar bringing the ultimate Japanese bar experience to the streets of Holland Village. Stocked with an extensive selection of Japanese beers, sake, Japanese whiskey, wine, and cocktails, there is something for everyone here.

Your munchies are also cured as you nibble on perfect drink accomplices and finger foods like ramen, Truffle Gyoza ($S11), Foie Gras Gyoza ($13), and Akagai Doteni (Ark Shell Simmered in Miso) ($10).

Takeda Garden is located at 16A Lorong Mambong, 3rd Level, Singapore 277677, p. +65 64632518. Open daily 5pm-12am.

The Nailist

PHOTO: Instagram/Thenailistcity

A night out with the girls calls for a new manicure. Quickly becoming a nail heaven, treat yourself and your fingers to a new coat of colour at The Nailist. A regular on Expat Living's Reader's Choice Awards for the best manicure & pedicure place, The Nailist offers a variety of options from, classic to gelish nail polishes, nail art and even extensions.

Whilst you're there, don't forget to request for a leg, arm or shoulder massage from their partnering massage parlour.

The Nailist is located at Holland Road Shopping Centre, 211 Holland Avenue, #03-31/32, Singapore 278967, p. +65 69706569.

For a hangout session with the friends

Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ

PHOTO: Facebook/OMMA Korean Charcoal BBQ - Holland Village

No doubt there is no better way to bond than over some good food. A high-quality Korean barbecue joint, Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ gets its name from the word 'mother' in Korean. Serving you over 60 endearing goodies just like mum, the trendy restaurant first rose to limelight by offering its customers the ability to change wood chips during the KBBQ session - opt for Applewood, Hickory, Pekan wood and more, to smoke your meats for an added flavour.

Indulge in ala carte dishes or opt for sets like the BBQ Seafood ($59) Special Beef and Pork OMMA set ($105) sporting Iberico pork collar, pork belly, beef ribs, beef striploin, steamed egg and kimchi soup, ideal for sharing.

Omma Korean Charcoal BBQ is located at 21 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277680, p. +65 63653688. Open daily 11am-11pm.

Sunday Folks

PHOTO: Instagram/Sunday Folks

The ever-popular, Sunday Folks is a home away from home. Their quaint wooden interior and crisp waffles, warm coffee, and embracing cakes make it a hotspot for gatherings. While it's not the most forgiving for massive group gatherings (best to book in advance), Sunday Folks is great for intimate teatime catchups or post-meal hangouts with the constants in your life.

Sunday Folks is located at 44 Jalan Merah Saga, Chip Bee Gardens #01-52, Singapore 278116, p.+65 6479 9166. Open Tue-Fri 1pm - 10pm, Sat-Sun 12pm - 10pm. Closed on Mon.

Craftsmen Specialty Coffee

PHOTO: Instagram/Craftsmen Specialty Coffee

If you're looking for large portioned all-day breakfast, and a wide selection of specialty brews made with quality coffee beans, Craftsmen Specialty Coffee is the place for you. The Smoked Salmon Brioche ($20) is easily our favourite served with eggs prepared as per your choice, guacamole, pea sprout, nuts, and signature sauce. It's not brunch without waffles.

The Craftsmen Savoury Waffles ($23) comes complete with salsa, scrambled eggs, signature sauce, hazelnut, and a choice of grilled or candied bacon, or smoked salmon. Wash it all down with rich coffee blends sourced from Brazil, Honduras, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sumatra, Costa Rica and Guatemala.

Craftsmen Specialty Coffee is located at 275 Holland Avenue, Singapore 278993, p. +65 64631715. Open daily 8.30am-9pm.

Virgin Active

PHOTO: Instagram/Virgin Active Singapore

Sweat it out at Virgin Active Singapore! Part of the Virgin Group founded by Sir Richard Branson, you'll be spoilt for choice amidst the 100-over classes offered. From state of the art equipment to professional personal trainers, it's no wonder Virgin Active stands as the world's leading international health club.

Virgin Active Singapore is located at Raffles Holland V, 118 Holland Ave, #03-05, Singapore 278997, p.+65 6911 0300. Open Mon-Fri 6.30am - 10.30pm, Sat-Sun and PH 8am - 8pm.

For families

Isshin Machi

PHOTO: Faecbook/Isshin Machi

Newly opened late last year, Isshin Machi's branch in Holland Village is hard to miss! The cosy space with wooden furnishings and blue-hued paintings plays host to an extensive menu featuring more than 80 Taiwanese dishes. Getting the Signature Taiwanese Braised Beef Guan Miao Noodles ($13) is a no brainer.

Think a firm chewy al dente noddle in a rich wholesome herbal soup and juicy tender beef. The Lu Rou Fan or Hakka-style Braised Meat Rice ($9) is also a highly recommended dish with a generous amount of braised meat infused with notes of anise and soy.

Isshin Machi is located at 18 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277678, +65 96540018. Open daily 11am-9.30pm.

Original Sin

PHOTO: Original Sin Mediterranean Restaurant

Herbivores this your next stop! Serving plant-based Mediterranean treats - there is no compromise when it comes to flavour and texture here. Get a taste of their Magic Musshroom ($19), comprising cheesy baked portobello mushroom with spinach and ricotta cheese, topped with a tomato basil sauce and mozzarella. You won't even miss the meat!

Other top picks include Principessa salad ($20), a range of pastas, pizzas and burgers. Grab a table outdoors, for that perfect al fresco Sunday family brunch.

Original Sin is located at Chip Bee Gardens, Block 43 Jalan Merah Saga, #01-62, Singapore 278115, p. +6564755605. Open daily 11.30am-2.30pm, 6-10.30pm.

Umi Nami

PHOTO: Facebook/Umi Nami

There's no doubt indulgent Japanese food comes at a hefty price, but if you're looking for a cheap thrill without missing out on flavour, give Umi Nami a visit. With a goal of offering affordable Japanese donburi, the Bara Chirashi Don is the cheapest don on the menu, hitting just $10.

Even at that price point look forward to a generous portion of tuna and salmon sashimi cubes, tamago and shrimps with traditional sushi rice. The Aburi Salmon Don ($13) served with a bed of rice and torched salmon cubes, doused in secret sauce.

Umi Nami is located at 8 Lorong Mambong, Singapore 277674. Open Sun-Thurs 11am-11pm, Fri-Sat 11am-12am.

LIM'S

PHOTO: Instagram/Lim's Holland Village

After lunch, if you're looking to do some shopping for your family home, turn to no other store than LIM'S homeware and furniture shop. With more than five decades of history behind it, and over 400 pieces in-store, LIM's attracts its loyal fan base with an array of intricate furniture, lighting, storage and other home accessories.

From rattan trays, side tables, cushion to vintage Mahjong sets, you'll surely dind something new to bring home.

LIM'S is located at Holland Road Shopping Centre, 211 Holland Ave, #02-01, Singapore 278967, p. +65 64663188. Open daily 10am-8pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.