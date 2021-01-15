Where to eat & drink: Artistic acai bowls, Five Guys at Nex & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

The latest spots to head to: burger chain Five Guys’ new store at Nex, Porcelain Cafe by Gratefood Co. for the prettiest acai bowls, Penang Culture for specialty dishes by Malaysian celeb Chef Wan and more.

1. Five Guys opens at Nex Serangoon Central

Good news, burger fans! Renowned US burger chain Five Guys brings its fresh, high-quality burgers, hotdogs and sandwiches to the heartlands with the opening of its second outlet located at NEX Serangoon Central.

Just like at their Plaza Singapura store, you can customise the burger of your dreams with 15 free toppings to choose from such as relish, grilled mushrooms, pickles and even a special house-made mayo created exclusively by Heinz.

Not sure what to order? Simply ask their friendly staff for recommendations!

Complete your meal with their signature fries and milkshake. For the latter, take your pick from 11 free mix-ins, including bacon and coffee. Tip for chocolate lovers: Ask for the “ferrera rocher” milkshake, a decadent concoction of chocolate, peanut butter, oreo, and salted caramel.

Five Guys is at 23 Serangoon Central, NEX #B1-41/42/43, Singapore 556083.

2. Pretty acai bowls at Porcelain Cafe by Gratefood Co.

Fans of acai bowls, make Porcelain Cafe by Gratefood Co. your next to-go. A wellness cafe by plant-based food brand Gratefood Co., the stylish space is located inside the elegant Porcelain Origins Spa at The Paragon.

Here, you’ll find the dreamiest and totally gram-worthy acai concoctions ($24, serves two to three) created by founder Ms Jacqueline Koay, from a cheery light blue beach-themed bowl to one with inky acai and topped with banana stars.

And while some acai bowls are laden with sugar, Gratefood Co. uses pure organic acai pulp with no added sugar and that is 100 percent blended with fruit only.

Acai bowls aside, you can also enjoy chia puddings and coconut yoghurt bowls. as well as Singapore’s first mushroom & adaptogen specialty coffee brewed with beans from Tiong Hoe Specialty Coffee.

Porcelain Cafe by Gratefood Co. is at #04-48 Paragon, Singapore 238859. Visit its website for more information.

3. KFC has a Zero Chicken Burger

The fast-food chain has brought its meat-free burger to Singapore, the first in Southeast Asian, and it’ll be available for a limited time from Wednesday (Jan 13).

But if you’re on a vegan or vegetarian diet, take note that it isn’t entirely so. Sure, the patty is made of meat-free mycoprotein, but the mayo used isn’t vegan and the patty is also fried in the same oil as some chicken products. It’s also accompanied by lettuce, sliced cheese, and BBQ sauce.

The Zero Chicken Burger ($6.55) is available for a limited time only and is available for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery at all outlets except Singapore Polytechnic and the Singapore Zoo.

4. Penang Culture Collaborates with Malaysia’s Celebrity Chef Datuk (Dr) Chef Wan

Crossing the causeway isn’t quite an option now, but if you’re looking for a taste of authentic Malaysian fare, and by celebrity chef Datuk (Dr) Chef Wan no less, make your way to Penang Culture.

From tomorrow (Jan 15), it’ll be serving up dishes with recipes that have been contributed by the Malaysian celebrity chef, television host, actor, restaurateur, and entrepreneur.

Savour five of his specialities, which include Mackerel in Spicy and Sour Gravy (Gerang Asam, $28), King Tiger Prawn Rendang (Rendang Udang Galah, $28), Stir Fried 4-in-1 Vegetables with Sambal (Sambal Goreng Empat Sayur, $18), Massaman Beef (Daging Massaman, $28) and Mum’s Fried Rice (Nasi Goreng Emak, $18).

They’re available for a limited time only from Jan 15 to Feb 28, 2021. Purchase a whole set and you’ll enjoy a promotional discount of 25 per cent off at $90 for five dishes.

Penang Culture is at various locations including Nex, Compass One, White Sands Shopping Mall, Jem, and Vivocity. Visit its website for more information.

5. HeyTea is now at Vivocity

There’s a new store in Vivocity to get your bubble tea fix. Chinese brand Heytea, best known for its high quality tea leaves and cheese teas, has opened at the shopping mall, with its first-ever convenience store concept in Singapore.

You’ll be greeted by a fun and quirky store concept with vibrant orange and grey stripes. Not only does it function like a convenience store, it’s also launched the Heytea Go app, too.

You can now skip the queue and order in advance, and make your way to the store when it’s ready. The app gives you an estimated wait time, and cashless payment options are available as well.

Heytea is at #01-111 Vivocity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.