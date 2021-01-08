Where to eat & drink: Authentic HK roast, Lady M's whisky chocolate cake & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

This week, get in the mood for CNY with the festive offerings from Kam’s Roast, slurp on Gongcha’s latest beverage and get a taste of in-flight meals from Japan Airlines at Japan Rail Cafe.

1. Kam's Roast offers the Prosperity Treasure Pot and Roast Platter Set

This season, Kam’s Roast has two new offerings to get you in the festive mood. For intimate get-togethers, there’s the Top 4 Authentic Hong Kong Roast Platter Set ($88+/++) that’s perfect for four persons.

Dig into the restaurant’s signature roasts – roast duck, soya chicken, crispy pork and barbeque pork (char siew). It’s accompanied by marinated cucumber as well as a choice of noodles or rice and red bean soup.

For a hearty reunion dinner at home, you can pre-order the tempting Kam’s Roast Prosperity Treasure Pot ( $248+ for four to six persons to $388+ for six to eight persons).

Teochew restaurant Huat Kee’s chef Lee Chiang Howe and Kam’s Roast’s chef Wong Kwan Sang joined forces to offer a harmony of Cantonese roasts and Teochew-style seafood – thnk luxurious ingredients including Kam’s Roast’s signature roast duck and pork, fried and dried fish maw, shiitake mushrooms, XL-sized dried oysters, and Australian abalone.

They are all soused in a premium golden broth that has been boiled for over 16 hours using a secret recipe.

Top 4 Authentic Hong Kong Roast Platter Set is available for dine-in and takeaway, and the Prosperity Treasure Pot is available for takeaway from its Pacific Plaza outlet only. Order here .

Kam’s Roast is at 01-04/05/06/07 Pacific Plaza and #02 – 210 Jewel Changi Airpot. Visit its website for more information.

2. Gongcha partners Action City and AC.Kafe

Bubble tea chain Gongcha has partnered with lifestyle retailer, ActionCity to celebrate the 25th birthday of To-fu Oyako (a designer toy character) with the launch of a new drink.

Drawing on local flavours, the Pandan To-Fu Pudding Drink ($4.90) boasts hints of rose, almond and vanilla as well as a soy pudding topping. It will only be available at ActionCity’s themed café in Jewel Changi Airport, AC.Kafe.

At the same time, you can also try out the new Boba Jelly topping, too. Pair it with some of Gong Cha’sbest-selling drinks like Pearl Milk Tea, TaroDrink, QQPassionfruit Green Tea and Mango Green Tea that will also be available at AC.Kafe, priced from$3.90.

A fan of To-fu Oyako? Limited edition figures of the toy reimagined as Gongcha’s bestsellers are up for redemption, with only 100 pieces available for each of the four designs. Every $20 spent at AC.Kafé will get you one stamp, and you need to collect all ten stamps in an AC.Kafé loyalty card.

AC.Kafe is at #04-223/4, Jewel Changi Airport. Visit its website for more information.

3. Dine Onboard Japan Airlines at Japan Rail Cafe

Japan Rail Cafe and Japan Airlines (JAL) have teamed up to give you a taste of Japanese airplane food, even while travel is still off the charts.

From 2 to 31 Jan 2 to 31, 2021 only, you can enjoy a selection of in-flight meals in the cafe; the Salmon Miso Yaki ($25), Chicken Takiawase Tamago ($23), both served on JAL trays. Each comes with zaru soba as well as the airline’s signature earl grey chiffon cake. For every in-flight meal ordered, diners stand a chance to enter the grand lucky draw, whereby two winners will win one JR East pass each.

You’ll get to shop keepsakes from a range of JAL merchandise as well. Take your pick from chopstick holders to Japanese stationery, wrapping cloths and model planes.

Plus, Japan Airlines‘ Singapore-based cabin crew will be at the cafe every Saturday and Sunday of January starting from Jan 9, 2021, from 12pm to 6pm, to share the art of wrapping gifts with furoshiki, as well as folding origami.

Japan Rail Cafe is at #01-20 Guoco Tower, 5 Wallich Street, Singapore 078883. Visit its website for more information.

4. Lady M debuts the Whisky Dark Chocolate Mousse

It doesn’t get more decadent than Lady M’s new confection, the Whisky Dark Chocolate Mousse, which launches today (Jan 7).

The seasonal cake is infused with The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, marrying the distinctive, warm character and the delicate and indulgent flavours of American oak with a luscious, layered chocolate cake. The whisky itself has a flavour profile of honey, citrus and ginger, with creamy butterscotch and hints of candied citrus and vanilla that linger on the nose.

It’s a collab between the New York-based patisserie and Speyside distillery, which has some of the most awarded single malt whiskies in the world.

Lady M is at multiple locations including Orchard Central, Jewel Changi Airport and Westgate. Visit its website for more information.

5. Violet Oon takes on the plant-based trend

Those on a plant-based diet can look forward to new offerings at Violet Oon Singapore Satay Bar & Grill. The restaurant by local cooking doyenne Violet Oon is serving up an extended menu of plant-based renditions of Peranakan fare.

What to expect: Buah Keluak Fried Rice ($25) with an earth flavour, Garam Assam Tau Kwa with Pineapple and Pink Ginger Flower ($20), Meatless Meatball Rendang ($18), and more.

Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill is at #01-18, Clarke Quay, 3B River Valley Rd, Singapore 179021. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.