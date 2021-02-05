Where to eat & drink: Free-flow cocktails at Atlas, a new Bak Kut Teh joint & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

What’s new right now? Indulge in a free-flow of delicious cocktails, wines and nibbles at Atlas, go plant-based with Baker & Cook’s new menu, or check out Friends Bak Kut Teh’s renditions of both herbal and peppery bak kut teh.

1. Baker & Cook Dempsey has a plant-based menu

Baker & Cook has unveiled a new plant-based menu that’s available exclusively at its Dempsey restaurant.

For starters, there’s the Baked Heirloom Baby Beetroot ($15) made with two types of beets, red and golden, with the latter being sweeter. It’s topped with a rye crisp, caramelised walnuts, and pomegranate molasses.

There are a few Impossible Meat dishes as well, with the Impossible Mushroom Swiss burger ($22; $26 with fries) getting our nod of approval with its hearty patty, as well as an eggless sourdough bun and vegan cheese. The cheese, especially, nails both the texture and taste.

The Impossible Sausage Roll ($19) comes with a vegan crust and the Impossible mince that’s studded with the likes of cashews, button mushrooms, and onions, then topped with a tasty onion jam. There’s also the Pizza 10 ($26 for 12-inch) with ‘meatless’ meatballs.

Also on the menu: Thai Green Curry Pot Pie ($19) with a vegan crust and slightly spicy filling of pumpkin eggplant and snow peas, and Charred Cauliflower Steak ($20) with almond, caper and raisin salsa.

Baker & Cook (Dempsey) is at 27A Loewen Road, Singapore 248839. The menu is available for dine-in and takeaway.

2. Free flow cocktails, fine champagne and irresistible nibbles at Atlas

If Sunday is your favourite day of the week, Atlas has just made it better with Sundays at Atlas. Happening every second Sunday of the month, this adults-only afternoon experience will have you indulging in free-flow Atlas cocktails, fine champagne and lip-smacking nibbles.

For two and a half hours, sip on the Atlas Espresso Martini, Baroque Pearl, as well as other quintessential afternoon cocktails from a specially curated menu. Or create your own iteration of the classic G&T with a variety of garnishes and tonics from its G&T Suite.

To go with the drinks, there’s a Cured and Smoked selection, European cheese served alongside an abundant spread of dips, fresh artisan bread and accompaniments. Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate desserts like the spiced carrot cake and creamy buttermilk panna cotta.

Sundays at Atlas is available every second Sunday of the month in the afternoon. Prices start from $158 for two and a half hours of free-flow cocktails and nibbles with a choice to elevate the experience with free-flow of Delamotte NV Champagne (additional $40 per guest).

Atlas is at Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188778. Visit its page or e-mail events@atlasbar.sg for reservations.

3. Friends Bak Kut Teh

When it comes to bak kut teh, there are two camps – the herbal Klang style and the peppery version. If you’ve got a group with divided tastes, consider making your way to Friends Bak Kut Teh for your next pork rib fix.

This all-new dining concept by First Gourmet Pte Ltd (also behind Prata Wala and Zaffron Kitchen) serves up both herbal bak kut teh as well as the Singapore version featuring peppery broth. Apart from pork ribs, there’s also a Lamb-Kut-Teh, side dishes like prawn paste chicken and Thai-style steamed sea bass as well as snacks like ham chim peng and curry puffs.

Friends Bak Kut Teh is at 100 AM Mall, 100 Tras St #02-15/28, Singapore 079027. Call 6538 3166 or visit its website for more information.

4. Sogurt

We are living for all these different ice cream flavours that are also healthy. Who says indulging in ice cream has to... Posted by Sogurt on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Homegrown frozen yogurt brand Sogurt has given its gut-friendly probiotic froyo ice-cream a fresh makeover with chic, pretty packaging.

For those not acquainted with the brand, it offers froyo that combines New Zealand skimmed milk, high-grade virgin coconut oil, and yoghurt that’s packed with live cultures and prebiotics.

Flavours include Natural, Peach Mango, Strawberry Yuzu, and Lychee and Berry Swirl, ($4.95 per 120ml, $14.95 per 473ml), as well as Premium Avocado Gula-Melaka, and the best-selling Premium Dark Chocolate ($5.95 per 120ml, $16 per 473ml).

And for those looking to lower their sugar intake, sugar-free options are in the pipeline.

From now till Feb 28, get a cute limited edition cooler bag with the ‘12 Minicups with FREE Cooler Bag’ bundle ($58.80,U.P.$68), or get 10 per cent off online orders using the ‘happyguthappylife’ code. Visit its website to order.

5. Karana

KARANA whole-plant meat with an Asian fusion flare? Try it today Butcher Boy 🥟 #eatkarana #butcherboysg #vegetarian #vegetarianfood #keongsiak @butcherboysg Posted by Karana on Thursday, January 28, 2021

One of the latest entrants in the plant-based food market: Singapore start-up Karana. The company, founded by Blair Crichton and Dan Riegler, has just launched its first product, ‘pork’ made from young jackfruit, which comes with a naturally meat-like texture.

Using jackfruit that is sourced responsibly from small farms in Sri Lanka, the company offers a pork alternative that comes shredded or minced, and without heavy processing or harsh chemicals.

In fact, you’ll find Karana’s offering available at six well-known restaurants here, including Candlenut, Butcher Boy, Open Farm Community, Morsels, Atout, and Grain Traders.

Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.