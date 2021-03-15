Where to eat & drink: Free-flow pizzas at Andaz, keto fine dining & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

What to get on your foodie radar: Andaz Singapore’s Pizza and Pilsners Night, Raffles Hotel Singapore’s collaboration with private dining chef duo, PasirPanjangBoy, inventive fusion fare at HotChic2 and more.

1. Free-flow pizzas and Andaz Pilsners at Alley on 25

If free-flow pizzas and pilsners sound like your idea of heaven, make a booking for Andaz Singapore’s Pizza and Pilsner Night.

Happening every Tuesday night (6pm to 8pm) at the hotel’s all-day dining venue, Alley on 25, you’ll get to indulge in unlimited handcrafted pizzas as well as Andaz Pilsners. The latter is an exclusive collab together with local microbrewery Trouble Brewing, best known for its high quality craft beers.

You’ll be in for a treat with the pizzas, with Chef de Cuisine Raymond Chan doling out hand-stretched pizzas from time-honoured recipes originating from the South of Italy.

Your options include the classic Mushroom, the Margherita, and the Quattro Formaggi loaded with four different types of cheese – parmesan, mozzarella, blue cheese and taleggio. If you prefer a mellow and tangy tomato base, go for the Capricciosa or the spicy Diavola with salami.

The Pizza and Pilsner Night by Andaz Singapore is priced at $39++, but you can add on desserts like the Berry Tiramisu or Flowy Rose Cake, for an additional top up of SGD 10++ each.

2. You can now order keto fine dining from home

Keto meets fine dining with Gourmei, a new concept by keto food subscription service Ketomei.

The online fine dining service gives gourmands on a keto diet the option of refined dishes that are low on carbs and sugar.

On the menu, you’ll find the likes of Duck leg Confit ($23.60) with truffle cauliflower mash, and chicken jus, a summery Octopus Salad ($24), Côte de Boeuf ($128 per serving for five), Foie Gras Terrine ($23.65) and Braised US Short Ribs ($38.95) — and you can indulge in them all from the comfort of your home.

For the full menu and to place your order, visit Ketomei’s website.

3. Raffles Hotel collabs with private dining chefs

With private dining experience being all the rage these days, snagging a spot can often take weeks, if not months. In fact, local chefs Tinoq and Dylan, the names behind the popular private dining experience, PasirPanjangBoy, boast a waiting list of – wait for it – two years.

But you can also skip the queue and sign up for Raffles Courtyard’s new collaborative series with private dining chefs, and will be kickstarted by a culinary experience with Tinoq and Dylan.

The pair are well-loved for their authentic heritage Peranakan cuisine, and you can look forward to specialities like Ngoh Hiang ($12++) marinated with a secret home-made five-spice blend, and a robust Beef Rendang ($14++).

If you’re heading there on a Wednesday, you’ll also get to meet the delightful duo, and sample their Signature Prawn Noodle Soup ($18++) made using a rich stock of fried prawn heads and pork bones.

Raffles Courtyard’s own creations will also be on the menu, including Southeast Asian small plates and authentic Singaporean delights. Wash them down with a range of mocktails, cocktails, and a curated selection of spirits, beers and wines.

The Raffles Courtyard X PasirPanjangBoy experience is from March 12 to April 11, 2021 (3pm to 9pm). Raffles Courtyard is at 328 North Bridge Rd, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673. Call 6412 1816 or email at singapore@raffles.com to make your reservation.

4. HotChic2 opens at the Grandstand with unique fusion fare

Originally a hawker stall, HotChic2 has opened a new resto at the Grandstand that’s both family- and pet-friendly. Serving up experimental fusion dishes, the establishment is helmed by a team of F&B industry veterans, including a founding member of renowned Izakaya restaurant, Neon Pigeon.

Hungry diners can go for the three-course set meal, cheekily named ‘When Chef Tries to Be Atas’ ($68). It starts with a bacon foie gras pate and spiced furikake sourdough, and is followed by a main course of pan-roasted shichimi rubbed pigeon with hazelnut mash. Then, there’s a mysterious secret sweet treat.

You can also sink your teeth into the Oppa Su Dong Po ($27), a Chinese-Korean-Japanese fusion slow-braised pork belly accompanied by peach kimchi as well as the Taro-yaki balls.

The HotChic Ceviche ($12) is another crowd-pleaser, with fresh Norwegian Salmon marinated with a secret sauce and topped with sambal mayo, lychee boba and tobiko.

HotChic2 is at #01-04, The Grandstand, 200 Turf Club Road, Singapore 287994.

5. Pura Brasa unveils a new seasonal menu

Spanish restaurant Pura Brasa has rolled out a new seasonal menu that’ll whisk you away to Spain.

From March 15 to April 30, it will showcase five limited-edition dishes; Patatas Bravas (thinly sliced fried potatoes) elevated with airflown Hokkaido uni ($16 for two pieces), Josper Grilled Scallop topped with Belgian Osietra Caviar ($36), and Catalan-style Suquet de Peix ($36), a traditional seafood stew of red snapper, prawns and mussels, and Squid Ink Paella with Hokkaido Uni ($68).

Available for dine-in, delivery and takeaway. Pura Brasa is at Wallich Street #01-16, Guoco Tower Singapore 078883.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.