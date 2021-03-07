Where to eat & drink: Goodwood Park Hotel's durian fiesta, Magnum's newest flavour & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

What’s new? Sink your teeth into decadent durian delights at Goodwood Park Hotel, go for bona fide Spanish cuisine at the new Kulto, tame those afternoon munchies at Tsui Wah or beat the heat with Magnum’s new Asian-inspired flavour.

Durian lovers, the Durian Fiesta 2021 at Goodwood Park Hotel is here

Every durian lover will know of Goodwood Park Hotel’s annual Durian Fiesta. Now in its 38th year, it’s back on from March 8 to Aug 1, with a line-up of classic favourites as well as new inventive treats albeit from an a la carte menu instead of the usual buffet.

Signatures like the D24 Mousse Cake, D24 Puff and D24 Crepe make a welcomed return. But if you’re up for something new, check out the likes of a pandan waffle cake (an elevated take of the heartland favourite), durian and sweet potato in chestnut tartlets, and deep-fried durian enveloped in a layered flaky pastry – all created with the luscious D24 variety of the fruit.

For the month of March (8 to 31), you can also get the D24 Durian Combo ($52), which comprises three new and three signature durian pastries.

Selected durian pastries are available for dine-in at Coffee Lounge, L’Espresso and Min Jiang at Goodwood Park Hotel. Exclusively for Durian Fiesta, from Mar 8 to Aug 1, 2021, Coffee Lounge has curated three sampling platters of new and signature items for dinners.

Pre-orders are available; order at least five days in advance via its order page for delivery or self-collection, or visit The Deli. Goodwood Park Hotel is at 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221.

Indulge in afternoon tea At Tsui Wah Clarke Quay

If you’re in town and having the afternoon munchies, Tsui Wah at Clarke Quay has got just got the thing for you.

It’s rolled out a new Signature Afternoon Tea Set, which is available on weekdays from 2.30pm to 5.30pm exclusively at its Clarke Quay outlet. You’ll get the choice of Set A ($18.80++) or Set B ($14.80++), and each feeds two people.

Linger over tempting all-time favourites like King Prawn in XO Sauce with Tossed Noodles XO, Kagoshima-Style Braised Pork Cartilage in Fish Soup with Mixian, and Luncheon Meat and Scrambled Egg Sandwich, as well as Cantonese snacks like Savoury French Toast Bites and Fried Wanton Chicken – all in smaller portions so you get to savour a variety of items.

Beverages, from a choice of the best-selling Yuen Yeung to the Signature Coffee or Milk Tea are included.

Tsui Wah at Clarke Quay is at 3A River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, #01-03, Singapore 179020.

Little Farms has opened its fifth and largest outlet in the East

Head down to Joo Chiat and you’ll spot gourmet grocer Little Farms’ spanking new outlet – a 6,000 sq ft space that doesn’t just house a supermarket but also comprises a bistro, a butcher counter, a bar, and for the first time ever, a coffee kiosk island.

Here, shop a repertoire of natural, organic and fresh products, including the Mount Barker brand of fresh, free-range chicken and pork, as well as seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh bakes, plant-based, dairy, and dairy-free products.

If you’re up for healthy munchies, make your way to the bistro, which serves up free-range beef cuts, flat breads, pastas, plant-based dishes, fresh sandwiches and salads at Little Farms Bistro. Or sip on curated wines, beers and signature cocktails at the full-service bar.

Little Farms’ Katong outlet Grand Opening will be on March 13, 2021, Saturday.

Spanish restaurant Kulto opens at Amoy Street

Amoy Street is now home to new Spanish dining outfit Kulto.

The brainchild of chef and owner Jose Alonso, this cosy space serves up authentic Spanish fare. The paella (from $38++) is not to be missed – it’s done specially on a Josper Grill, known for imparting a smoky charcoal flavour to food, and comes in a choice of seafood, squid ink, or mushroom and pork sausage.

There are some local flavours included in the mix – the classic croquette gets a little Singaporean twist, with the Chili Crab Croquette ($12++), and there’s also a Garlic Prawns and Homemade Sambal ($26++). End your meal with the Kulto Cheesecake ($12++) that’s baked fresh daily; Chef Jose uses Manchego cheese known for its intense, zesty taste instead of blue cheese and boasts a molten centre.

Vegetarian menu options are available as well.

Kulto is at 87 Amoy Street, Singapore 069906.

Magnum's debuts a matcha flavour and a Sourbombe bundle

Magnum debuts its first Asian-inspired flavour, the Matcha. Expect its signature, chocolate coating, paired with a rich, earthy matcha ice cream middle. Prices start from $10.90 for a multipack of four.

At the same time, the ice cream brand has also teamed up with local bakery, Sourbombe, to unveil three exclusive bomboloni flavours. There’s the Matcha World with Uji matcha-infused cream and Valrhona chocolate shards with matcha white chocolate swirls, Momo Sakura that oozes peach-infused custard, and the Hojicha Caramel Crunch.

The Magnum x Sourbombe bundle will retail exclusively on Sourbombe’s website for $25, for a limited time only. Preorders available from March 6, Saturday, 12pm.

Shake Shack unveils its sixth outlet at Great World

STOKED to announce that we are opening our sixth outlet! Oh, what a Great World we live in. 😉 Posted by Shake Shack Singapore on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Shake Shack’s coming to Great World, and is set to open in Spring 2021.

But for now, you’ll get to see its collab with Singaporean artist Tobyato (Toby Tan), with a vibrant abstract mural by the artist that’s inspired by mall’s history. Fun fact: The mall’s namesake comes from one of Singapore’s first amusement parks, Great World, built in the 1920s.

Apart from the vivid hues that nod to the amusement park’s playful atmosphere, it also mirrors Shake Shack’s inclusive and welcoming appeal. Tobyato’s body of work and personality, which often features swirling motifs with a touch of playfulness, is reflected here, too.

Shake Shack’s sixth outlet will be located at #01-101, Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore

237994.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.