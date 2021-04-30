Where to eat & drink: A Harry Winston afternoon tea, Mrs Pho's new dishes & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what's new in the food scene.

This week, line your belly with authentic Vietnamese fare from Mrs Pho's new outlet at 313 @ Somerset, get a taste of Japan at Hashida, indulge in The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore's latest luxurious afternoon tea, and more.

1. Winston Garden Afternoon Tea at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

As if afternoon tea at The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore isn't fancy enough, the hotel has teamed up with jewellery house Harry Winston to unveil the Winston Garden Afternoon Tea experience.

Not only is the jeweller's luxurious sparklers on display, you can enjoy your afternoon tea surrounded by gorgeous floral decor, or head to the Instagram Corner for photo ops.

Nibble on new Spring-inspired teatime bites by executive pastry chef Siddarth Prabhu like Scottish Smoked Salmon with Mascarpone Cheese, Marinated Watermelon with Grenadine Pearl Onion, and sweets like Sicily Pistachio Financier with Mascarpone Mousse and Ivory White Chocolate, and Morello Sour Cherry Chocolate Tart with Blackcurrant Mousse.

You can also order the Garden In Spring ($15++) beverage, a concoction of chamomile-infused Seed Lip Grove 42, fresh lime and strawberry extract.

And with each order of the afternoon tea set, you'll get to bring home a pair of Harry Winston engraved teaspoons, too.

Winston Garden Afternoon Tea sets are at $60++ (adult) and $30 (child) for weekdays and $65++ (adult) and $32.50++ (child) for weekends.

Available from May 1 to 31, 2021 (3.30pm to 5pm) at The Landing Point, The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326.

For reservations, contact Dining Reservations at 6877 8911/8912 or e-mail dining-rsvp@fullertonhotels.com.

2. Mrs Pho opens at 313 @ Somerset with outlet-exclusive menu items

If you're craving authentic Vietnamese fare, Mrs Pho seldom disappoints.

And it's just opened another outlet at 313 @ Somerset, with outlet-exclusive dishes (though these will be on the menus of sister outlets later on).

A must-order? The grilled Beef La Lot, a typical starter that Mrs Pho has done excellently, with minced beef stuffed in betel leaves that you can further wrap in vermicelli and lettuce.

The Stir Fry Crabmeat Noodle (from $10.90, not exclusive to the outlet) is the chain's star dish, with springy vermicelli strands that impart a smoky flavour.

We wish it came with more crab meat though.

Got an undying love for beef pho? Consider the Premium Pho ($19.80), which comes with a hunk of beef short rib that's been sous-vided for 36 hours so it boasts tender flesh.

The slurp-worthy soup is light and flavourful. The Mountain Style Grilled Chicken ($7.90++) is worth ordering too, with tender grilled chicken sliced coated in an aromatic Vietnamese spice rub.

Leave room for dessert. The Marou Chocolate Mousse is a luscious concoction made with chocolate from Vietnamese artisanal chocolate maker Marou.

Mrs Pho is at #01-16, 313 @ Somerset, Singapore 238895.

3. Be whisked away to Japan at Hashida

Fans of Hashida rejoiced as master sushi chef Kenjiro Hashida re-opened his restaurant in January this year.

Known for his omakase courses, chef Hatch's (as he is affectionately known) beautiful new base takes after the innermost quarters of a Shinto shrine.

Separated into three dining rooms named Ei, Bi and Ou, guests can expect seasonal dishes that draw from chef's experience in kappo cuisine to globally-inspired dishes.

During our tasting, our Spring menu included fresh and light courses like the Young Japanese onion jelly with tomatoes, purple carrot and spring onions in ponzu sauce, as well as Chawanmushi with seabream, shiitake mushroom & beancurd skin.

The sushi, dressed lightly with housemade soya sauce and made with a generational recipe, is delicate and moreish.

Best eaten with fingers, the kanpachi (amberjack), kinmedai (golden eye snapper) and tachiou (belt-fish) with extra uni as a treat were standouts.

Lunch: Set menu from S$120++ to S$250++ | Omakase from S$300++ Dinner (omakase only) from $350++ onwards

Hashida is located at 77 Amoy Street, Singapore 069896. For reservations, call or WhatsApp 8129 5336, or head to sevenrooms.com/reservations/hashidasingapore.

4. McDonald's All New Chick 'N' Cheese

A new burger has arrived at McDonald's - the all-new Chick 'N' Cheese ($6.40, a la carte), a combo of savoury crispy chicken and cheesy mozzarella patties that get a kick with sweet tomato chilli jam.

Also back at McD's are the Ha! Chicken Drumlets (from $2.40 for two), with a crispy prawn paste coating, as well as the Pizza McShaker Fries (from $3.50) that packs a punch with an oregano, basil, vegetable and tomato seasoning.

Available at McDonald's restaurants or order via McDelivery, GrabFood and foodpanda, available while stocks last.

5. Jigger & Pony and Monkey Shoulder have a new campsite experience

Camping just got a whole lot more fun.

Local bar Jigger & Pony and blended malt whisky brand Monkey Shoulder have teamed up to offer a camping-inspired experience, with the second storey of the bar has been transformed into a glamping site, complete with tents and oars and even a mini 'fireplace'.

Sip on specially curated Smokey Monkey cocktails ($25++) that spotlight the Smokey Monkey, a new peated malt whisky, and are paired with snacks.

These include Smoked Bananas, with banana puree, lime juice and grated smoked marshmallow, and Wild Highball, which is a concoction of coconut cordial, bamboo leaves and soda water.

Campfire Old Fashioned give the classic drink a fresh twist with Smokey Monkey, Palo Santo and hinoki (Japanese cypress).

And of course, no campfire's complete without snacks, and here, you can munch on grilled stuffed Wild, Wild Wings ($20++) and The S'More, The Merrier ($14++), deconstructed S'mores snacks loaded with decadent chunks of chocolate brownies, biscoff, and torched marshmallow.

Jigger and Pony is at Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, Singapore 088539. Visit its website for more information.

6. Mad About Sucre's Spring-inspired omakase menu and desserts

Mad About Sucre may be best known for its artisanal cakes and pastries, but it also doles out refined dining options.

It's rolled out its first-ever omakase-style dinner tasting menu that will run from April 28 to May 29, 2021, with a four-course menu spotlighting the freshest seasonal premium ingredients.

The dishes, which will be prepared differently each day, see the use of ingredients such as wild-caught barramundi, pasture-raised beef cheeks, wild-caught prawns, Greek anchovies and caviar.

At the same time, tuck into its Spring-inspired sweets, including a guava and ginger cake ($12), Matchy ($16), a matcha, mandarin and dark chocolate cake, and Nana ($16), a coconut, banana and coffee confection.

At $78+ per person. One seating daily from Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7pm, and doors will open from 6.30pm for drinks. Visit its website for more information.

7. 8 by Bottles & Bottles Launches At Changi Airport Terminal 3

Homegrown wine and spirits retailer Bottles & Bottles has opened the doors of its first drink-in concept, 8 by Bottles & Bottles, at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Browse its newly expanded repertoire of over 450 selections of spirits, such as HINE and Davidoff cognacs, exclusive to Bottles & Bottles, as well as a deluge of sakes at bottle shop prices

And to go with your drinks, sink your teeth into bites from its bar grub menu, with fare like Beef Cubes with Red Wine Sauce ($18.90) and a Cheese Platter ($21.90).

If you like, you can also bring in food from other establishments - free of charge.

8 by Bottles & Bottles is at #B2-40 and #B2-51A, Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819663. Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.