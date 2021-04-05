Where to eat & drink: Ippudo's sakura-inspired treats, singer Hong Junyang's new pastel-themed cafe & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

To get on your foodie radar right now: Chinese restaurant Wan Hao’s eel-centric menu, singer-songwriter Hong Junyang’s new pastel-themed cafe, Ippudo’s sakura-themed space and menu items, and more.

1. Wan Hao introduce an eel-centric menu

In Singapore, eel might commonly be associated with the Japanese Kabayaki-style unagi. But eel is also a prized delicacy in Chinese cuisine.

For the month of April, Cantonese restaurant Wan Hao shines the spotlight on the fish with seven new dishes. It uses fresh saltwater white eel, which is well-marbled with fat, and the yellow eel, which is softer and comes with a rich flavour.

Start with the Poached White Eel with Premium Chinese Wine in Superior Soup ($58++ per portion), a rich comforting bowl with tender eel, black fungus, and goji berries.

The Crispy Yellow Eel with Szechuan Honey Sauce ($25++ per serving) features crunchy eel strips that are doused in an addictive honeyed sauce and sit on a bed of net spring roll wrapper.

The Wok-Fried Yellow Eel with Garlic & Mao Tai Chinese Wine ($35++ per serving) is flambéed with a spectacular display at your table before serving.

For reservations, please call 6831 4605 or visit www.singaporemarriott.com/dining.

2. Ippudo Mandarin Gallery offers a dreamy sakura display

You might not be able to catch the sakura in Japan this year, but you can head to Ippudo Mandarin Gallery for a taste of the season.

Cherry blossoms take centre stage at the restaurant, which has been turned into a dreamy, Instagrammable space. Of course, the Spring blossom is featured on the menu too, with a cocktail, a dessert and tea spotlighting the delicate bloom.

Ohanami Sakura Cocktail ($7 per glass), is crafted with premium Kyoho Umeshu from Ippudo’s hometown, Fukuoka Prefecture, and topped with a floating cherry blossom as well as a dusting of festive pink sprinkles.

Those with a sweet tooth will want to go for the Ohanami Sakura Umegaemochi, a traditional Japanese dessert originating from Fukuoka Prefecture.

Here, the rice cake with sweet Azuki bean filling gets elevated with real sakura blossoms. Pair it with a pot of hot Sakura Green Tea infused with a whole Sakura flower.

Ippudo is at #04-02 to #04-04 Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897.

3. Singer Hong Junyang and Boat Noodle SG collab to open a pastel-themed cafe

Most might know Hong Junyang as a singer-songwriter and Project Superstar alum but the 39-year-old is also an F&B entrepreneur and foodie.

Inspired by his travels across Asia, he’s teamed up with local dining outfit Boat Noodle SG to open ClickAFood (CAF), a pastel-themed cafe at Upper Paya Lebar that doles out multiple culinary concepts in one space – Korean, Thai, Western as well as local delights.

Decked in pretty, muted hues, you can expect to dig into the likes of army stew ($19.90 for two), a hearty Andong Jjimdak ($19.90 for two), nasi lemak ($8.90) with blue pea coconut rice and homemade sambal, a Pad Thai Bomb ($12.90) using specially sourced Thai rice noodles that are thinner than usual, and a Nemo Burger ($9.90) with a huge battered and fried dory fillet sandwiched between two buttered buns.

It also has a fifth menu named, ‘喝HĒ’, a drinks menu with the likes of bubble tea to coffee; it uses specialty coffee beans from PPP Coffee.

ClickAFood (CAF) is at 339 Upper Paya Lebar Road, Singapore 534953.

4. All-natural goodness at Little Farms Bistro & Bar

If you’ve been in the Katong area, you may have seen the newly opened Little Farms supermarket at Katong Point, which also houses the Little Farms Bistro.

You’ll find its dishes are all whipped up using all-natural produce, as well as plant-based and meat products sourced from respected and ethical farms.

Love what goes into menu? Many of the ingredients used can be purchased in the adjacent supermarket, too.

Menu highlights include Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Roasted Garlic Confit* ($16++), Smashed Avo on Toast ($18++), with Australian avocados and free-range poached eggs, and New Zealand King Salmon ($29++).

Meat lovers will enjoy the Little Joe’s Striploin ($36++ for 220g), using free-range and grass-fed striploin from Australia.

If you’re up for a tipple, make for the bar, which serves up cocktails and mocktails; not only have they been given a healthier twist with sweeteners such as agave syrup and honey, all the cocktails are also made with ecoSPIRITS, which eliminates packaging waste; each pour saves 30 grams of carbon emissions.

Little Farms Bistro is at 451 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427664.

