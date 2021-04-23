Where to eat & drink: Mouthwatering crabs at HolyCrab, the Ritz-Carlton's new bar & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

Add these to your foodie radar: The new Republic Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, sumptuous crab and zi char dishes at HolyCrab, the new Shake Shack at Great World, and more.

1. Be transported to Italy at Grissini

Alongside a makeover, contemporary Italian restaurant Grissini at Grand Copthorne Waterfront now boasts new menu additions that combine authentic Italian culinary mastery with inventive twists.

The kitchen is helmed by new head chef, Kenny Huang, who honed his skills in various upscale establishments in Turin, Northern Italy.

What tantalised our tastebuds: The Risotto Con Foie Gras ($42++) that’s done just right with the grains cooked al dente and simmered in capon consomme with onion confit, and perfumed with white truffle oil — rich and luscious but not exceedingly cloying.

The seared foie gras, topped with a edible 24K gold leaf, offers a lovely melt-in-your-mouth texture. Beef lovers can’t go wrong with the A4 Wagyu Beef ($68), well-marbled with fat and served with purple artichoke, celeriac puree and veal bone marrow jus.

If pasta is your thing, the handmade Classic Tortelli Di Zucca (available with the degustation menu) offers delicate pasta pillows stuffed with butternut squash, Parmigiano fonduta and sage.

The degustation menu is priced at $128++, with wine pairing available at $70++.

Grissini is at Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore 169663. Call 8168 1539, email dining.gcw@millenniumhotels.com or visit bit.ly/Grissini-Bookatable for reservations.

2. HolyCrab serves up inventive zi char and crab dishes

It’s hard to miss HolyCrab, which moved from its Tan Quee Lan location last year to its current residence at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski — larger-than-life crab legs form a canopy of sorts over one of the tables facing the walkway.

You’ll find a repertoire of zi char-style dishes, but the specialty here, of course, is the mud crab.

There’s the ubiquitous chilli crab, but what founder Elton Seah recommends is the Crab Mumba ($90 per kg), which comes in a tangy green chilli sauce that’ll you want to soak up with the fried mantou.

The oOoOtak crab ($90 per kg) dials the heat up several notches, with a coconut curry that’s thick and heady with homemade sambal, kaffir lime leaves, coconut milk and eggs.

Other dishes worth mentioning include Capricorn, with corn kernels coated in salted egg yolk sauce ($15), Signature HolyCrab Fried Rice ($16) boasting serious wok hei, a tangy Green Assam Fish ($88) made with a family recipe, and Cow Pei Cow Bu (Moroccan Wagyu Beef Ribs, $128), that has been sous vided for 25 hours.

There’s also a Broccoli with Crab – which is served with a full head of broccoli that arises from crab meat chunks, garlic and chai poh swimming in a silky gravy.

HolyCrab is at Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, 13 Stamford Road #01-85 Singapore 178905. Visit its website for more information.

3. The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore unveils Republic Bar

There’s a new spot in town for your evening tipple: The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore’s Republic Bar & Lounge, which opens today and is part of its newly revamped East Wing. The decadent interiors are dreamt up by American interior designer Tony Chi, and designed to exude the vibe of an extravagant home party.

Centred around the transformational 1960s era, the cocktail menu is divvied into four regions: Singapore, the UK, the US and Italy.

For Singapore, the Mythical Beast uses locally made Brass Lion Dry Gin and nods to none other than the Merlion. “City Circuit” pays homage to the first Singapore Grand Prix held in 1961.

The refreshing Mini Skirt draws on British designer Mary Quant, who’s synonymous with the fashion trend, and Satisfaction, a fresh spin on Irish coffee, is for coffee lovers and Rolling Stones fans alike.

15 Minutes of Fame draws on American artist Andy Warhol with a champagne-based cocktail with Farmer’s Gin, elderflower, Cacao Blanc, and verjus. And Miura is dedicated to the first supercar made by Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Order the food and desserts to go with your drinks; bites like the Boneless Texas Buffalo Wings ($22++) and Semolina Crusted Calamari ($22++) are excellent, as is the selection of cakes. Afternoon tea and a lunch menu are also available. Cocktails are priced at $25++ and mocktails at $18++.

Republic Bar is at The Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore, 7 Raffles Avenue Singapore, S039799. Visit its website for more information.

4. Creative gelato flavours at No Horse Run Gelato Cafe

PHOTO: No Horse Run Gelato

Yishun has a new gelato go-to and it’s the quirkily named No Horse Run Gelato Cafe, derived from the Hokkien term “bo beh zao”, which means “incomparable”.

Its gelato offerings are equally creative, with flavours like Smoked Milk with Cacao Nibs, which uses Australian fresh milk that’s smoked with Timothy hay imported from the US to impart a deep smokey aroma.

Then there’s Burnt White Chocolate that’s crafted with made with Cacao Barry couverture as well as playful locally-inspired interpretations such as Lemongrass Pandan, Muah Chee and Cereal Mai Pian.

Pair your gelato with the waffles – classic Buttermilk ($5.50) and the shop’s signature Pandan Gula Melaka ($6.50). You’ll get a complimentary sauce with each waffle order (or an additional $1 for an extra sauce), with a choice of Childhood Milo, Caramelised Cookies, Classic Maple Syrup, or House-made Jam.

Bonus: It’s opened till 2am daily so you can curb those late-night sweet tooth cravings.

$4.20 for single scoops, and $8.20 for double scoops, with an additional $0.80 for premium flavours. No Horse Run Gelato Cafe is at 160 Yishun Street 11 #01-216, Singapore 760160. Visit its Instagram page for more information.

5. Shake Shack opens at Great World City with an exclusive menu and lusicous concretes

The sixth and newest Shake Shack in Singapore is opening on April 28 at Great World.

What’s new on the menu: A the spicy Jalapeno Ranch menu that’s available for a limited time only, from April 28 to June 15 only (available at outlets island-wide).

Sink your teeth into a loaded ShackBurger, Chick’n Shack and Crinkle Cut Fries topped with a creamy and tangy ranch sauce that’s made from scratch, as well as house-pickled jalapeños.

Shake Shack Great World will feature two outlet-exclusive Concretes.

The Poppin’ Good Time is a chocolatey blend of vanilla custard base, chocolate Pop Rocks, and fudgy brownie bits by homegrown bakery Plain Vanilla together with salted caramel sauce and gold sprinkles.

Cheesecake lovers will enjoy the Berry Ferris Swell that’s concocted with vanilla custard, tangy raspberries, and cheesecake.

Don’t miss the vibrant mural by artist Tobyato, which nods to the Great World Amusement Park of yesteryear.

Shake Shack Great World is at #01-101 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore

237994.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.