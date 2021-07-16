Where to eat & drink: An outdoor durian market, laksa pao fan & more

Always on the hunt for new dining spots? We bring you sound bites on where to eat, including new restaurant and eatery openings, the best places for your after-work tipple, and what’s new in the food scene.

To have on your foodie radar: An outdoor durian pop-up market, laksa pao fan and a gorgeous new garden-inspired space at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

One-Ninety at Four Seasons Singapore has a gorgeous new space

Cocktail bar One-Ninety at Four Seasons Singapore has unveiled a new extended space that promises a respite for busy urbanites. Named the Garden, it takes its design cues from the nearby Singapore Botanic Gardens – think wicker chairs, wooden tables and lots of lush botanical decor.

Accompanying it is a new menu by Chef de Cuisine Pierre Barusta that spotlights fresh produce.

There’s a Seasonal Seafood Tower for Two loaded with Maine lobster, king crab, Hokkaido scallops and oysters, as well as a lobster roll, a char-grilled t-bone steak “Fiorentina” (grain fed MB4), and Scottish salmon in a yuzu-soy broth.

Vegans or vegetarians can choose from a plant-based menu with gluten-free options, which sees plates like a Garden Burger with a chickpea patty, tomatoes, and a hummus spread, as well as charred cauliflower with almond pesto, celeriac and black truffle.

Wash it down with botanical craft cocktails, punch bowls and zesty zero-proof drinks conjured by bar manager and mixologist Gabriel Carlos.

Four Seasons Singapore is at 190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646. Call 6831 7671 or email one-ninetybar.sin@fourseasons.com for reservations.

Slurp-worthy lobster broth at Beauty In The Pot

If you’re looking for a place for your next hotpot fix, make Beauty In The Pot your to-go. The hotpot chain has recently introduced a new seasonal Rich Lobster Broth ($20) that’s only available until August 31.

Simmered with fresh prawns and local-farmed lobsters for over eight hours, it renders a sweet, rich and robust broth that’s an umami bomb — and a great base for the restaurant’s array of fresh vegetables, meat, seafood, mushrooms, and more.

There’s even a complimentary bowl of poached rice with crispy grains so you can whip up your own mini pao fan.

If you haven’t yet been to Beauty In The Pot, signatures include the Homemade Fish Tofu ($2.40 per piece), Ebiko Prawn Paste ($18.90), and Fried Beancurd Skin (from $5.40 for half a portion).

Also worthy of a mention: the wide-cut potato noodles, which are soft, slippery, and offer a satisfying bite.

Citi and Maybank Credit or Debit Cardmembers, and PGR members can enjoy the Rich Lobster Broth at $22 for Single Pot; $12 for Twin Pot (Usual price: $38 for single pot; $20 for twin pot). Valid daily till Aug. 31, 2021 including eve of/and public holidays. Terms and conditions apply.

Visit its website for a list of outlet locations.

Laksa pao fan from Chilli Padi

PHOTO: Chilli Padi

Belly-warming, comforting and with addictive crispy rice puffs — we all love a good pao fan, especially on a rainy day. And local restaurant and catering company Chilli Padi has taken it up a notch with a laksa version that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The Laksa Pao Fan set comprises steamed white rice, whole prawns, battered fish fillets, pacific clams, and seafood bean curd rolls (surimi wrapped in bean curd skin) simmering in Chilli Padi’s special house-made lemak laksa broth.

It’s further topped with Vietnamese coriander, egg floss and rice crisps. And they’re all individually wrapped so nothing gets soggy.

The broth isn’t too spicy (great for kids or those who can’t stomach spice) and boasts a fragrant coconut-y aroma. But you can also spice things up with the additional sambal that’s served on the side. Each set is priced at $68 and can feed five to seven people.

Visit Chilli Padi’s website to order or call its catering hotline at 6340 1042.

Durian under the stars at Frozen & Co.'s durian market

A durian feast in an alfresco setting under the stars and twinkling lights? That’s what you’re in for when you drop by the durian market pop-up that’s running at Labrador Park for the next two weekends, on July 9-11 and 16-18.

Seafood and meat supplier Frozen & Co. has jumped on the durian bandwagon this season, with the pop-up dishing out irresistible deals: Musang King or Mao Shan Wang durians at $12 per box (200g; limited to two boxes per person), Premium Mao Shan Wang ($29.90 per 400g), Old Tree Pahang Mao Shan Wang durians ($35.90 per 400g), Blackgold Mao Shan Wang durians ($37.90 per 400g), and Red Prawn D13 durians ($22.90 per 400g).

Available for dine-in or takeaway. durian market will be at The Three Peacocks @ Labrador Park, 8 Port Rd, Singapore 117540.

Mr Stork has a new pop-up series

Missed the drinks and views at Mr. Stork?

The rooftop bar at Andaz Singapore has rolled out its first-ever pop-up series, Mr Stork X, which brings together notable bartenders from around the island. While each bartender will be on shift for only one night, you can savour their unique cocktail creations throughout an entire month.

Award-winning bartender Thomas Sobota of Lime House was behind the bar on July 5, and his Caribbean-styled tipple ($25++ each) will be taking residency for the month of July.

In August and in September, you can look forward to the art-inspired creations by Edu Zamora of Smoke & Mirrors, and Joma Rivera of Café Utu’s cocktails with an African spin, respectively.

Mr Stork is at Andaz Singapore, 5 Fraser Street, Singapore 189354. Visit its booking page to make a reservation.

