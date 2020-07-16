Where to eat fish head curry in S'pore: Best restaurants to slurp up this spicy delicacy

At once iconic and underrated, fish head curry embodies Singaporeans’ longstanding love affair with everything curry and spice. This fragrant dish comes in a few variations, from lighter, tangier Nyonya-style curry, to the Indian version which goes big and bold with spices.

Whichever you favour, you’ll find a satisfying fix in our shortlist of the best spots for fish head curry in Singapore.

Muthu’s Curry

This Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant has carved out a name for its South Indian fare, not least of which the signature Fish Head Curry ($24++). Served on banana leaves, this juicy specialty features the season’s fresh catch, from the usual red snapper to sea bream and sea bass.

The curry packs an intense spice punch and carries a hint of tanginess, thanks to tamarind and pineapple chunks. Poured over their fluffy basmati rice, it’s seriously addictive.

Muthu’s Curry has outlets in Dempsey Road, Race Course Road, and Suntec City. For more location info, see here .

IVINS Peranakan restaurant

Fishhead curry might not be your usual dish of choice in a Peranakan restaurant, but IVINS’ Garam Assam Fishhead ($23.80) is well worth the venture. Their half red snapper is dished up in generous portions, and comes swimming in a marvellously creamy, spicy-sour tamarind gravy.

If you like your curry a tad sweeter, opt for the equally succulent Nyonya Curry Fishhead ($23.80) featuring coconut milk gravy.

IVINS Peranakan Restaurant is located at 21 Binjai Park, Singapore 589827, p. +65 6468 3060.

Open Fri-Wed 11am–3pm and 5pm–9pm. Closed Thurs.

Zai Shun curry fish head

Another Bib Gourmand awardee, this zi char-slash-Teochew porridge stall is a Westie go-to spot for comfort grub. Zai Shun’s claim to fame lies in its massive, exceptionally fresh fish, carefully inspected each day by stallowner Uncle Ong.

Its namesake Curry Fish Head , for one, stars firm, sweet wild-caught red snapper in a tangy assam-style gravy. For something lighter, the Steamed Red Garoupa is a crowd-favourite for its clean flavours and superbly tender flesh.

Zai Shun Curry Fish Head is located at Blk 253 Jurong East Street 24 #01-205, Singapore 600253, p. +65 8521 1584.

Open Mon-Tues 7am–5pm, Thurs-Sun 7am–2.30pm. Closed Wed.

Ocean curry fish head

Ocean’s Assam Curry Fish Head ($26/$40) runs a tad pricey, but legions of fans swear by its meaty, quality catch. Their Nyonya-style curry is an explosion of sweet, sour, and fiery, amped up with more than a sprinkling of chopped onions and chilies – you’ll be spooning up every last bit of it with your white rice.

If you’re saving space for other dishes, they’ve got the lighter option of Assam Curry Fish Slices ($10) as well.

Ocean Curry Fish Head has outlets in Toa Payoh, Telok Ayer, and Bedok North. For more location info, see here .

West Co’z Café

One of Singapore’s rare halal-certified zi char spots, West Co’z Café offers a sprawling menu of Thai and Chinese dishes. What keeps the crowds coming back, of course, is its luscious Curry Fish Head ($22++) – a seriously tongue-tingling affair to challenge the spice fiends.

We love the generous handfuls of long beans, taupok, and brinjals in the mix too.

West Co’z Café has outlets in West Coast Plaza, Yew Tee Point, and Junction 10.

Open daily 11.30am–9.30pm.

The Banana Leaf Apolo

As the name suggests, The Banana Leaf Apolo serves up its South and North Indian nosh on freshly cut banana leaves.

Besides staples like chicken masala and garlic naan, the Apolo Fish Head Curry ($32.50++) is a favourite here – think a small but sumptuous fish head swimming in a thick, spice-laden gravy.

The Banana Leaf Apolo has outlets in Race Course Road, Little India Arcade, and Parkway Parade. For more location info, see here .

Karu’s Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant

Simmered with Indian spices, Karu’s rendition of Fish Head Deluxe ($26++) is bold and aromatic. Don’t expect a fiery kick here, though – this curry skews mellow and tomato-forward, perfect for those of us who can’t handle the heat.

The fish is dished up juicy and in liberal portions; with free-flow rice, veggies, and papadum to complete the feast, you certainly won’t leave hungry.

Karu’s Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant is located at 808/810 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678144, p. +65 6762 7284.

Open Tues-Sun 10.30am–10pm. Closed Mon.