Where to eat in Plaza Singapura: 11 restaurants you need to try

Funan might be the newest mall in Singapore, but Plaza Singapura was truly the OG shopping complex.

Hungry? There're so many places to choose from - and probably no shortage of snaking queues during the weekends - so we've done the work for you, and sussed out the best restaurants and eateries to dine at!

LOKKEE

Located on the third floor, Lokkee is a trendy Chinese restaurant that specialises in Western-inspired Asian take-out food.

Conceptualised by the TungLok Group, Lokkee's furnishings are a contemporary mishmash of modernistic Chinese fittings and Western popular culture icons such as Star War's Boba Fett - pretty snazzy for Chinese food, if you ask us.

Lokkee is located at 68 Orchard Rd, #03-01, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6884 4566. Open daily 11am-3pm, 5.30pm-10pm.

ARTEASTIQ BOUTIQUE TEA HOUSE

Both a cafe space and a social painting studio, Arteastiq Boutique Tea House is the place to chill in Plaza Singapura.

Customers can participate in therapeutic Art Jamming sessions ($48++ per pax), enjoy a relaxing Afternoon Tea (S$48++ for two pax), or even plan corporate jam sessions with groups as small as eight and as large as fifty under the Artepret package.

Arteastiq Boutique Tea House is located at 68 Orchard Rd, #03-70/72, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6336 0952 . Open Mon-Fri 11am-10pm. Sat-Sun 10am-10pm.

COCO ICHIBANYA

The quintessential Japanese curry house is ideal for anyone with a penchant for sweet, aromatic Japanese curry topped in mountains of fried food - and customisation is the name of the game.

Be it spice levels, rice portions, sauce, and toppings, anything goes just how you like it, so go nuts on carbs or fire up your tastebuds with level ten spiciness.

Coco Ichibanya is located at 68 Orchard Rd, #03-73, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6238 7539. Open Sun-Thu 10am-10pm, Fri-Sat 10am-11pm.

TSUKADA NOJO

Creamy, milky and rich, it's hardly surprising that collagen broths have taken food-obsessed Singapore by storm.

Located on the third floor of Plaza Singapura, Tsukada Nojo has etched itself in Singapore's food and beverage scene with a 'beauty pot' blend of chicken collagen broth, and fresh ingredients such as meatballs, mushrooms and veggies.

Try the house special: the Bijin Nabe ($25++ per pax, for a minimum of two).

Tsukada Nojo is located at 68B Orchard Rd, #03-81, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6336 5003. Open daily 11.30am-3.30pm, 5pm-10pm.

NAM NAM NOODLE BAR

Owned by the celebrated Les Amis Group (who also introduced sustainability concept Kausmo), Nam Nam Noodle Bar has always been a big player in the movement of Vietnamese food in Singapore, thanks in part to a rapid expansion across the country.

While nothing beats a bowl of authentic Vietnamese pho, the quick-and-easy option here cuts pretty close.

Nam Nam Noodle Bar is located at 68 Orchard Rd, #01-55, Plaza Singapura, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6837 2252. Open daily 8am-10pm.

SEORAE SINGAPORE

Seorae Singapore is a Korean barbecue restaurant that's all about galmaegisal - a pork skirt meat that was only served to Korean royalty in the past.

Galmaegisal is prepared through a unique cooking method that employs the use of a circular grill, and diners can expect honest-to-good barbecued meats at this establishment, in addition to a range of yummy stews and delicious bingsu.

Seorae Singapore is located at #02-01, Plaza Singapura 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238863, p. +65 6238 8429. Open Sun-Thurs 11.30am-10pm. Fri-Sat 11.30am-11pm.

HAI DI LAO

At this point, the world-renowned hotpot giant has already sold most Singaporeans on their impeccable service and crowd-pleasing noodle-pulling.

They offer nine different soup bases from tangy Sichuan Pickles to Local Laksa flavours, which alone will set you back $20++.

Expect to spend around $40++ per person here, but it can be pretty worth it for special occasions (or to impress a date). It's also open till 6am in the morning, so you'll have your hotpot cravings satisfied at any hour of the night.

Hai Di Lao is located at 68 Orchard Rd #04-01/20, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6250 0990. Open daily 10.30am-6am.

KAI SUSHI & ROBATAYAKI

Kai Sushi & Robatayaki is an affordable option to get your sashimi fix.

Options include the standard Bara Zuke Chirashi Don ($15.80++) and fireside-grilled meats like the Gyu Teriyaki Set ($18.80++). There's an option to add-on slices of sashimi (four for $5.80++), as well as a $5++ top-up for Asahi beer.

If you're looking for maximum umami, opt for the Chirashi Zushi ($23.80++), laden with plenty of uni and prawns that'll give your cholesterol a run for its money.

Kai Sushi & Robatayaki is located at 68 Orchard Rd, #04-68, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6336 1480. Open daily, 11.30am-10pm.

TEPPEI SYOKUDO

While Coco Ichibanya let's you build your own curry rice, Teppei Sykudo brings DIY to sashimi bowls.

Customise your very own DIY Kaisen Don from the bottom up - that includes size, base, and eight varieties of fresh sashimi to choose from. There's also a wealth of toppings and premium add-ons to take your takeaway to the next level, from mentaiko, to flying fish roe, to good old tamago.

Expect to fork out $16++ and above for one bowl, available for both takeaway and dine-in.

Teppei Syokudo is located at 68 Orchard Rd, #B2-20, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6266 6382. Open daily, 11am-10pm.

MOROZOFF

The Japanese confectioners have a rich history that dates back to 1931 when founder Fyodor Morozoff founded the confectionery brand after taking refuge in Japan during the Revolution.

Since then, the brand has been associated with the richness of Western confectionery and quality Japanese precision. It's where you can get a plethora of chocolates and sweets, including creamy Hokkaido Cream Cheese Cakes ($26++ for 324g).

Morozoff is located at #01-61, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6341 9967. Open daily 10.30am-9.30pm.

SLAPPY CAKES

Want to get a little creative with dessert? Pick a batter, some fixings, and pile on the toppings - Slappy Cakes brings boundless joy to the young at heart with fresh pancakes made a la minute in any shape or form your heart desires.

But if you aren't in the mood to work up a sweat, the menu also offers a range of ready-to-eat meals, like Smoked Salmon Benedict ($17++) and Seafood Aglio Olio ($16++). And because it's open till late, breakfast for dinner is totally a thing here.

Slappy Cakes is located at 68 Orchard Rd, #03-02, Plaza, Singapore 238839, p. +65 6738 7207. Open Mon-Fri 10am-10pm, Sat-Sun 10.30am-10pm.

This article was first published in City Nomads.