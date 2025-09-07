Where to eat in Singapore: New menus, dining drops and a seasonal specials in September 2025

If there's one thing Singapore doesn't run short of, it's food and opinions about it. We don't just eat here. We plan, dissect, debate, and chase flavours like it's a full-time sport.

From hawker stalls to fine-dining counters, and every craft cocktail or sambal-drenched plate in between, this city has an appetite that doesn't quit.

But with new menus, seasonal specials, and limited-time collabs popping up faster than you can say extra chilli, it's easy to get overwhelmed. That's where this new monthly series comes in. Consider it your cheat sheet for where and what to eat in Singapore right now.

No fluff. No clickbait. Just a curated list of fresh drops, bold ideas, and solid cooking from restaurants, bars, and cafes doing something worth paying attention to this month.

Hanare

Hanare's new seasonal dinner set is a love letter to Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, renowned for producing some of the country's most prized seafood and dairy. Thanks to its cool climate, clean waters, and fertile land, the region's ingredients are celebrated for their clarity of flavours.

That richness lands at Hanare in Ngee Ann City, Orchard this September and October with a focused, well-executed menu.

The Hokkaido Dinner Set for Two (S$150++) opens with aburi Hokkaido scallop salad, lightly torched, silky, and clean; or upgrade to the wagyu version (+S$22) for buttery decadence. There's also fresh sashimi, snow crab chawanmushi, and a choice of grilled fish: Nodoguro agedashi/ miso-marinated cod (+S$16), or wagyu steak (+S$76).

The showstopper? Kamameshi, rice slow-cooked in iron pots, topped with either wagyu (+S$24), unagi, salmon ikura, or Hokkaido uni (+S$24) with a briny, creamy finish. It's the kind of meal that doesn't shout. It lingers.

391 Orchard Road, #03-07, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872

Mon-Sun, 11:30am-10pm (last order 9pm)

@sghanare | hanare.com.sg

ANTI:DOTE

The newly reawakened ANTI:DOTE at Fairmont Singapore kicks off Edu & Friends, a global collaboration series led by Head Mixologist Edu Zamora.

First up: British TV presenter and drinks personality Aidy Smith of The Three Drinkers. Together, they've crafted five cocktails (S$26++ each), available Aug 29 to Nov 28, inspired by Singapore's spirit.

Highlights include Citrus & Silk, a bright yuzu highball mellowed with coconut cream; Pineapple Ember, a tequila-chilli punch with paprika salt rim; and Smoke & Soil, a bold, savoury old fashioned fat-washed with blue cheese. It's storytelling through spirits: Playful, inclusive, and rooted in the flavours of the city.

Level 1, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560

Daily, 12pm-1am

@antidotebar.sg | antidotebar.sg

Club Rangoon

Club Rangoon celebrates one year with a bold refresh: New dishes, natural wines, and a three-course lunch set (S$28++) that distills the spirit of modern Burmese dining.

The updated menu from Chef Noom brings heat, soul and playfulness: Think Laphet Hummus with warm pita, short rib skewers with Burmese chimichurri, and Ohn-No Khout Swel — silky coconut chicken noodles with a gentle burn.

The lunch set lets you mix and match across favourites like grilled red snapper wrapped in banana leaf, mohinga (lemongrass-catfish noodle soup), and fermented tea leaf salad.

End on Laphet-yay Ice Cream, a creamy riff on Burmese milk tea. Wines and cocktails nod to heritage too, with pickled, fermented flavours playing against tropical fruit, spice, and smoke.

76 Duxton Road, Singapore 089535

Tue-Thu, 5:30pm-10:30pm | Fri-Sat, 11:30am-3pm & 5:30pm-11:30pm

@clubrangoonsg | clubrangoon.sg

Madame Fan

Old-world glamour meets modern Cantonese flair at Madame Fan, where Executive Chef Pak Chee Yit unveils a refreshed menu rooted in heritage and precision.

New signatures include chilled abalone in Zhenjiang vinegar jelly, sous-vide pork chop in velvet Cantonese curry, and a one-bite suckling pig with caviar. The deep-fried hybrid grouper with 30-day pickled garlic brings crunch and heat, while claypot crackling rice delivers pure wok-fired satisfaction.

For dessert? Muskmelon sago with lychee popping pearls. On weekends, the Dim Sum, Drink Sum brunch (S$98++) brings over 40 unlimited dim sum and Cantonese classics, with optional free-flow cocktails and wines. Luxe without the fuss.

The NCO Club, 32 Beach Road, Singapore 189764

Mon-Fri, 11:30am-2:30pm | Sat-Sun & PH, 11:30am-3pm | Daily, 6pm-10pm

@madamefansg | madamefan.sg

Akira Back

Akira Back Singapore turns up the heat with new à la carte creations inspired by fire and ocean. Chef Bill Hong channels the spirit of the original Akira Back playbook — progressive, polished, and fearless.

From the flame side: Scallops grilled in-shell with gochujang butter, bacon, and aged kimchi (S$36); and High Roller (S$56), a lavish bite of flame-seared A5 chuck rib, foie gras, and N25 caviar. The Grilled Live Lobster (S$130) brings smoky richness with pickled shimeji and jalapeño, while crispy cauliflower in gochujang glaze (S$25) proves vegetables can steal the show.

On the cooler end, there's Striped Jack Tiradito (S$34) with yuzu goma and trout roe, and Pop Rockin' (S$28), a nostalgic crab roll topped with popping candy. Big flavours. No compromise.

Level B1M, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763

Sun-Fri, 12pm-2:30pm | Sat, 12pm-2:30pm | Mon-Sun, 6pm-10:30pm

@akirabacksg | akiraback.sg

2am:dessertbar

Janice Wong's 2am:dessertbar returns to its roots with Homecoming, a six-course dessert degustation (S$65++) inspired by the chef's global explorations and served on plates she designed herself.

From Turkey's delicate Tavukgöğsü, a centuries-old milk pudding reimagined with miso crumble and jasmine tea gel, to Thailand's Sweet Potato Ball in Thai milk tea anglaise, every course tells a story.

Matcha mochi soaked in whisky recalls Japan's quiet mornings, while a smoked Apple Tartin on Fire pays homage to France. Taiwan's Mountain's Tear Aiyu Jelly and Singapore's first single-origin Chocolate Origin mousse complete the journey.

It's artful, playful, and unmistakably Janice. Add S$48++ for drink pairings that bring the story full circle.

21A Lorong Liput, Singapore 277733

Tue-Sun, 6pm-2am | Closed Mon

@2amdessertbar | 2amdessertbar.com

Gibson

Ahead of its 10th anniversary this October, Gibson unveils TIMELESS, a 15-cocktail menu that bridges past, present, and future.

True to its name, the menu blends classic cocktail craft with Southeast Asian nuance and a wink of theatrical flair. The namesake Gibson remains a house icon, served at -15 degrees Celsius with a trio of umami garnishes.

New favourites include the MF Martini, carbonated overnight for microbubble smoothness, paired with fries for the ultimate "adult happy meal," and the Amaretto Sour Affair, reimagined with pulut hitam and roasted peanut.

For drama: The flaming Onyx Blazer. For depth: Gin & Tonic Bloom with banana flower distillate. Whether you come for oysters, punch bowls, or a quietly flawless martini, this is a bar that's aged with style.

Level 2, 20 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089834

Daily, 6pm-1am

@gibsonbarsg | gibsonbar.sg

Uoharu

Tokyo-born izakaya Uoharu celebrates its first anniversary in Singapore with limited-time specials and playful challenges, running from Aug 14 to Oct 19.

Highlights include the A4 Wagyu Baguette with Cured Egg Yolk (S$16.80), score it for free if you win their Egg-slide Challenge, and the buttery Beef Bone Marrow with Baguette (S$25.80).

There's also a Grilled Shellfish Trio (S$38.80) air-flown from Hokkaido and Yamaguchi, plus hearty comfort in the Oden Moriawase (S$18.80) and beef tongue daikon stew. Other standouts: Torched Jumbo Sea Tiger Prawn (S$26.80) with mentai, and the umami-rich Premium Seafood Donabe (S$29.80).

Add mochi-pounding on weekends, sake giveaways, and their nightly katsuo straw-roasting show, and you've got an izakaya experience that hits all the senses.

2 Central Boulevard, #01-16, Central Boulevard Towers, Singapore 018916

Mon-Sat, 11am-10pm | Closed Sun

@uoharusg | bit.ly/book-uoharusg

1-Atico

One day only, 1-Atico throws a sky-high party for the ages with its Grand Champagne Brunch on Sunday (Sept 21), part of 1-Group's 20th anniversary.

Spanning FIRE, FLNT and Atico Lounge, the brunch unfolds 218 metres above Orchard Road with live DJ sets, Champagne aplenty, and a wild spread from 14 of their signature concepts.

Think whole salt-baked fish, wagyu asado, seafood towers, roving oyster shuckers, sashimi carved from whole bluefin tuna, 3kg burrata, truffle risotto, Nikkei tacos and Peking duck. End with Monti's cannoli cart, chocolate fountain, tiramisu and nitrogen ice cream.

Packages start from S$188++ (Moët Brut) to S$798++ (Dom Perignon). Not your average brunch, this is a full-on spectacle.

2 Orchard Turn, #55-01 & #56-01, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Sun, Sept 21, 12pm-3pm

@1aticosg | 1-atico.sg

