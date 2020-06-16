Where this fashionable foodie gets her stay-home meals

When you scroll through Wendy Long’s Instagram account (@applebytesblog) you’ll find lots of food pics, often plated nicely on her very own China collection.

While she might be one of Singapore’s biggest Saint Laurent fan, but staying at home has not slowed down that appetite for fine cuisine and stylish table settings one bit.

So when it comes to pampering ourselves with at-home meals, we thought, who better than Long to give us her recommendations? Here, she shares her favourite go-to food establishments to order in from for any occasion.

For breakfast: Ritz Carlton Colony Bakery

“I love, love, love Ritz Carlton’s Colony Bakery – especially their brioche. Apart from their delicious hazelnut brioche, they also have a great range of yummy bread options, like multi-grains and cereal loaves. Other options include pastries, cakes, cookies, sandwiches and salads.” Order online here For breakfast: Ritz Carlton Colony Bakery

“Artisan bakery Maison Kayser’s breakfast has a great selection of sandwiches and pastries, especially if you are looking for platters and bigger sets for larger groups. I like that the options come in mini sizes too, which is perfect for platters. They even have a coffee flask which is perfect for when you want to gift team breakfasts for those who can’t work from home right now.” Order online here For breakfast: Maison Kayser

“How cute are these packages from all-day breakfast spot, Wild Honey? They even have their own customised napkins and paper bags which is really what sold me on ordering from them in the first place. Their breakfast and brunch boasts a great range of items. Think: pancakes, waffles as well as savoury and sweet French toast.” Order online here For breakfast: Merci Marcel

“If it’s good enough for Celine, it’s good enough for me. Celine teamed up with French restaurant Merci Marcel for their ‘French breakfast’ stay-home care kit that they sent out to their clients. It was a chic display of croissants, pain au chocolat, bread, butter, and orange juice. Light and very French.” Order online here For lunch: Po Restaurant at Warehouse Hotel

“I love their DIY popiah. Prior to the circuit breaker, the restaurant – known for its modern, elevated take on local food – didn’t offer takeaways, but they do now with an ultra-cute retro tiffin carrier package to boot. Besides the popiah, they have other local and Peranakan dishes too, such as kueh pie tee and their version of Hokkien mee, which I highly recommend.” Order online here For lunch: Po Restaurant at Warehouse Hotel

“I love a club sandwich, simply because of the fact that it reminds me of in-room dining at a hotel and being on holiday. When Raffles Hotel first started their takeaway services, all I felt like ordering – despite their varied selection of F&B outlets – was their club sandwich. The beauty from ordering from a hotel is the option to mix and match from different restaurants menus too – which is why I added a prawn toast from Chinese restaurant Yi by Jereme Leung.” Order online here For lunch: Relish

“For a fuss free, quick lunch with a twist on local favourites, I really like Chef Willin Low’s Relish. Shown here are his oyster omelette pasta (or orh luak pasta) and his scallop har gow (prawn dumplings). They do a great range of fusion burgers too.” Order online here For lunch: Relish

“What I love about the Como Group is that there is something for everyone. From Peranakan restaurant Candlenut to contemporary fare at Como Cuisine, you get a variety of items to choose from.” Order online here For lunch: Como Group

“It’s usually difficult to score a reservation at this two-star Michelin star restaurant. To get one, you’ll have to book at least a month in advance! Ordering in gives you the opportunity to try their food at your own convenience. They offer a range of exquisite dishes from small snacks (like their signature truffle toast) to mains to desserts. You can also order the chefs tasting menu like I did and create a Michelin Star meal at home. Here, a juicy lamb wellington and guinea fowl.” Order online here For date night (yes, even at home!): Zen

“I‘ve ordered dinner twice from Odette, Asia’s number one restaurant and owner of three Michelin stars. I tried an Easter lunch with all the trimmings – as you can see from the chocolate eggs here – as well as their whole roasted French chicken. The takeaway menu is all ala carte which means you get to build your own meal as opposed to dining at the restaurant which offers only a tasting menu. Like Zen, both takeaways require reheating and a little prep work on our end, so I guess it can be quite romantic to ‘prepare’ a meal of this calibre.” Order online here For date night (yes, even at home!): Odette

“Les Amis is the grand dame of fine dining and the stalwart of haute cuisine here on our island. It’s the place for special celebratory occasions. Since circuit-breaker started, Les Amis has introduced a special takeaway menu which consists of their caviar and exclusive bottles of olive oil. They have also just introduced a takeaway menu that includes their signature angel hair pasta, lamb shoulder, roasted chicken as well as desserts like their iconic chocolate tart.” Order online here For date night (yes, even at home!): Les Amis

“This is the one-star Michelin haute French restaurant by the former chef at storied Joel Robuchon Singapore. Fine French cuisine made by a prodigious chef makes for a great date night. Here, an assortment of white asparagus, crab meat and braised beef cheek.” Order online here For date night (yes, even at home!): Vianney Massot

“Fine-dining and decadent Japanese spot Ki-sho offers up some really luxurious and creative options. My personal favourite is the unagi burger. With this restaurant, pictures really do say a thousand words.” Order online here Japanese: Ki-sho

“For Japanese places that have a range of options of both raw and cooked bento boxes to choose from, check out the offerings from contemporary Japanese spot Maetomo (pictured) as well as Akashi.” Online order here and here Japanese: Bento boxes from Maetomo and Akashi

“Sometimes with Japanese cuisine, it’s nice to have a bowl with all the trimmings. I like Ushi Doki (pictured) for their beef bowls. They even have frozen beef curries that you can store and heat up whenever you want Ozaki beef curry at home. Shatoburian, a yakiniku specialist does good wagyu beef bowls too.” Order online here and here Japanese: Beef bowls from Ushi Doki and Shatoburian

