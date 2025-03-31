Where to find 999-year landed homes by the sea in Singapore: Touring Ponggol 24th Avenue

Last week, we went to Ponggol to look for a landed estate with a sea view that I had visited a few years back. I ended up mistakenly visiting Ponggol 17th Avenue — it was a nice and peaceful estate, but wasn't the landed enclave I was looking for.

Hence, I went back to look at Google Maps again and finally found the original residential area: Ponggol 24th Avenue. Follow me on this walkabout as we see how it compares to Ponggol 17th Avenue!

When I visited a few years back, I was impressed by how open Ponggol 24th Avenue felt, as well as the sea views the houses enjoyed from the upper floors. Whilst the sea views remain, unfortunately, the area felt quite different in 2025.

Firstly, when you drive in, you pass several HDB estates, so the area feels much more congested than Ponggol 17th Avenue, despite being just a few minutes away.

(Although HDB estates aren't rare in Singapore, because the roads aren't straight in Ponggol, at some points, it appears as though there is a continuous wall of HDB blocks towering in front of your and you can feel quite hemmed in. (Unfortunately I wasn't able to take a photo as I was driving.))

There are also wildlife issues: according to this Nov 2024 Straits Times article, monkeys are a bit of niusance here though I didn't see any on either of my visits. (However, given that the same issue was reported almost a year earlier by Stomp, it seems that this isn't a one-off issue.)

