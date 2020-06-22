Where to find the best pasta in Singapore: 11 restaurants to feed your craving

Ah, pasta – the number one culprit behind the collapse of low-carb diets everywhere. Like beauty, this Italian classic comes in all shapes and sizes, and we’d happily feast on them all.

From seafood-rich spaghetti to delightfully stuffed ravioli, here’s our pick of the best restaurants for pasta in Singapore.

1. Braci

PHOTO: Braci

One of the many feathers in restaurateur Beppe de Vito’s chef’s hat, Braci isn’t afraid to get playful with Italian flavours.

Though the restaurant typically offers degustation menus, they’ve cooked up an a la carte menu for our delivery needs.

One highlight is the 32-yolk Tagliolini ($34.25), which goes luxe with luscious Mozambique Scampi grilled on charcoal. Poured over with a sauce of Hokkaido sea urchin and scampi bisque, it’s an umami bomb in the mouth.

Braci is located at 52 Boat Quay, Level 5/6, Singapore 049841, p. +65 6866 1933. Open Tues-Fri 12pm–2pm and 5pm–11pm, Sat & Mon 5pm–11pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Braci is open for takeaway and delivery Tues-Sun 12pm–8pm via their ordering platform.

2. Bar Cicheti

PHOTO: Bar Cicheti

A standout even in the gourmet haven of Keong Saik, Bar Cicheti makes its pastas by hand and à la minute.

The Agnolotti ($31) is a true labour of love, with beef cheek braised for ten hours before being stuffed into silky, supple pasta pockets.

Their squid ink pastas are a crowd-favourite here, and the latest iteration – Casarecce Nero ($30) – is a decadent affair of tiger prawns and fiery nduja. Wash down with picks from their natural wine stash. Check out our review here.

Bar Cicheti is located at 10 Jiak Chuan Rd, Singapore 089264, p. +65 6789 9801. Open Mon 6pm–10pm, Tues-Sat 12pm–2.30pm and 6pm–11pm. Closed Sun.

**During this circuit breaker, Bar Cicheti is open for takeaway and delivery daily 12pm–9.30pm via their ordering platform.

3. La Strada Ristorante

PHOTO: La Strada Ristorante

Helmed by local chef Dalton Fong, La Strada’s takes on the classics are as stellar as any nonna could wish for.

The Chitarra alla Carbonara ($32), for one, raises the bar for this humble comfort dish with fragrant truffle butter, ham crumble, and a generous sprinkle of parmigiana.

The rich Gnocchi ($36) creation with Spanish black pig ragu and porcini mushrooms is so very moreish too.

La Strada Ristorante is located at Shaw Centre #01-13, 1 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228208, p. +65 6735 6656. Open daily 11am–9pm.

**During this circuit breaker, La Strada Ristorante is open for takeaway and delivery daily via their ordering platform.

4. Caffe Fernet

PHOTO: Caffe Fernet

This easy, breezy bayfront restaurant is our go-to for a taste of la dolce vita.

One signature here is the Mafaldine Cacio e Pepe ($24), and it’s not hard to see why – four types of peppercorns and Parmigiano cheese yield a silky, punchy sauce, caught beautifully by the pasta’s ruffled edges.

They do a mean Rigatoni Vodka ($26) as well. And good news for those steering clear of gluten – all pasta dishes feature gluten-free options. Check out our review here.

Caffe Fernet is located at 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05, Singapore 049323, p. +65 9178 1105. Open Mon-Thurs 12pm–12am, Fri 12pm–1am, Sat 4pm–1am, Sun 4pm–11pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Caffe Fernet is open for takeaway and delivery daily 12pm–9pm via Jigger & Pony Group’s ordering platform.

5. RUBATO Italian Kitchen & Bar

PHOTO: RUBATO

Tucked away in Bukit Timah, RUBATO is well worth the hike for Italian comforts.

This quiet gem teems with seafood comforts, chief among which is their luscious ‘Seafood In A Bag’ – a seafood linguine dish cooked in a parchment parcel to seal in the flavourful juices.

Then there’s the cheekily-named A Gift From The Angels ($48), a chilled angel hair pasta graced with Hokkaido scallops sashimi and white truffle oil. It’s enough of an umami explosion to take you to heaven.

RUBATO Italian Kitchen & Bar is located at 12 Greenwood Ave, Singapore 289204, p. 65 9424 8258. Open daily 11am–12am.

**During this circuit breaker, RUBATO is open for takeaway and delivery 24 hours daily via their ordering platform, foodpanda, and GrabFood.

6. Ristorante Luka

PHOTO: Ristorante Luka

Spaghetti gets a fusional twirl at chic CBD hotspot Ristorante Luka. The brainchild of chef-owner Takashi Okuno, Luka serves up pastas and ciccheti with Japanese influences.

The Mentaiko & Ikura ($24) spaghetti is a decadent affair of mentaiko cream and mascarpone cheese, while the Shirasu Aglio e Olio ($25) perks up the standard garlic-chili mix with zesty touches of yuzu and shiso leaves.

The sides are no less intriguing – think crisp-fried shiba shrimp with a curry leaf kick.

Ristorante Luka has two outlets in Tanjong Pagar Road and Cross Street. Open daily 12pm–8.30pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Ristorante Luka is open for takeaway and delivery via their ordering platform, foodpanda, and GrabFood.

7. Gattopardo

PHOTO: Gattopardo

Sustainable seafood takes the spotlight at Gattopardo, a gastronomic ode to breezy Sicily.

Its fresh catch is sourced from MSC-certified sustainable fisheries, then transformed into glorious creations like the Ravioli ($36) – juicy mouthfuls of Sicilian red prawn filling, topped with a plump mound of burrata cheese.

For a real extravaganza, splash out for the Tagliatelle Lobster ($68) – a heady dish of cognac-laced Normandy blue lobster that’s worth every penne. Check out our review here.

Gattopardo is located at 34 Tras St, Singapore 079026, p. +65 9325 8843. Open Wed-Sun 12pm–9pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Gattopardo is open for takeaway and delivery via their ordering platform.

8. Basilico

PHOTO: Basilico

Alongside its jaw-dropping cheese room, Basilico’s pasta spread is the stuff of buffet legends.

Miraculously al dente even on the buffet line, its signature pastas are now available for a la carte feasting at home.

Forget all the lackluster lasagnas you might have had – made from wagyu beef and tangy taleggio cheese fondue, Basilico’s Lasagna alla Bolognese ($40) goes down like a warm hug.

For something more wholesome, Green Power ($32) packs a nutritious punch with homemade spinach strigoli pasta and spring veggies. Check out our review here.

Basilico is located at Regent Singapore Level 2, 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715, p. +65 6725 3232. Open Mon-Fri 6.30am–10.30am, 12pm–2.30pm, 6.30pm–10pm; Sat-Sun 6.30am–10.30am, 12pm–3pm, 6.30pm–10pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Basilico is open for takeaway and delivery daily 12pm–9.30pm via their ordering platform.

9. Pasta Brava

PHOTO: Pasta Brava

This Craig Road institution has been dishing up fresh, quality plates of pasta for nearly three decades.

Among their handmade offerings are stuffed delights like Mezzelune Ripiene di Zucca ($26.50), a half-moon-shaped pasta oozing sweet, velvety pumpkin.

Laced with mint olive oil, their Tortellini ($28.50) with Iberico pork positively melts in the mouth.

Pasta Brava is located at 11 Craig Rd, Singapore 089671, p. +65 6227 7550. Open Mon-Wed 11.30am–3pm and 6.15pm–10.30pm, Thurs-Sat 11.30am-3pm and 6.15pm–11pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Pasta Brava is open for takeaway and delivery via their ordering platform and Deliveroo.

10. Tipo Pasta Bar

PHOTO: Tipo Pasta Bar

Named for Tipo 00 – the super-fine Italian flour beloved in pastas and pizzas – Tipo is all about handcrafted, quirky-flavored dough.

You’ll find funky options like casarecce infused with paprika and angel hair coloured with beetroot, fresh-pulled daily at this Halal spot.

If you’re dining in, you can build your own winning combination of pastas, sauces, and toppings; otherwise, house signatures like the Crazy Carbonara ($16.90) with smoked duck are sure to satisfy.

Tipo Pasta Bar is located at 785 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198753, p. +65 8768 0785. Open daily 12pm–10pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Tipo Pasta Bar is open for takeaway and delivery via The Black Hole Group’s ordering platform.

11. Publico Ristorante

PHOTO: Publico Ristorante

For carb-y goodness and riverside views, there’re few better spots than Publico Ristorante.

This swanky Italian kitchen serves up coastal vibes alongside fresh pasta offerings like the Rigatoni Four Cheese ($22) – a ridiculously sinful medley of taleggio, parmesan, gorgonzola, and provolone.

You won’t go wrong with the classic Linguine Vongole ($28) either, featuring juicy clams in a sauce nicely brightened with lemon and leek. Check out our review here.

Publico Ristorante is located at InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, 1 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238909, p. +65 6826 5040. Open daily 11am–10pm.

**During this circuit breaker, Publico Ristorante is open for takeaway via their ordering platform and for delivery via Deliveroo, foodpanda, and GrabFood.

This article was first published in City Nomads.