Where to find the cheapest HDB flats, condos, and landed homes in 2023

If you're house-hunting in 2023, the prices you're seeing may still be prompting anxiety attacks. New launches are increasingly out of reach (a new high was reached for 2023 so far), even for upgraders; and resale prices are also creeping to new heights.

In light of this, we've picked out the cheapest recorded transactions for condos, HDB flats, and landed homes. While there's no guarantee you can get the same prices, this at least provides a clue on where to start:

Cheapest HDB flats in each town

Cheapest 3-Room Flats

Estate Address Min 3. Room ANG MO KIO 156 ANG MO KIO AVE 4 $300,000 BEDOK 28 NEW UPP CHANGI RD $300,000 BISHAN 24 SIN MING RD $318,000 BUKIT BATOK 503 BT BATOK ST 52 $322,000 BUKIT MERAH 37 JLN RUMAH TINGGI $255,000 BUKIT PANJANG 137 PETIR RD $318,000 BUKIT TIMAH 4 QUEEN’S RD $400,000 CENTRAL AREA 9 SELEGIE RD $358,000 CHOA CHU KANG 10 TECK WHYE AVE $305,000 CLEMENTI 711 CLEMENTI WEST ST 2 $300,000 GEYLANG 59 CIRCUIT RD $250,000 HOUGANG 6 HOUGANG AVE 3 $285,000 JURONG EAST 410 PANDAN GDNS $283,000 JURONG WEST 120 HO CHING RD $255,000 KALLANG/WHAMPOA 33 JLN BAHAGIA $250,000 MARINE PARADE 34 MARINE CRES $336,000 PASIR RIS 1 CHANGI VILLAGE RD $315,000 PUNGGOL 622C PUNGGOL CTRL $400,000 QUEENSTOWN 91 C’WEALTH DR $250,000 SEMBAWANG 591A MONTREAL LINK $388,888 SENGKANG 210A COMPASSVALE LANE $380,000 SERANGOON 302 SERANGOON AVE 2 $315,000 TAMPINES 204 TAMPINES ST 21 $345,000 TOA PAYOH 61 LOR 5 TOA PAYOH $270,000 WOODLANDS 15 MARSILING LANE $285,000 YISHUN 729 YISHUN ST 71 $320,000

Cheapest 4-Room flats

Estate Address Min 4. Room GEYLANG 121 PAYA LEBAR WAY $320,000 WOODLANDS 104 WOODLANDS ST 13 $350,000 CHOA CHU KANG 11 TECK WHYE LANE $370,000 BEDOK 44 BEDOK STH RD $375,000 YISHUN 101 YISHUN AVE 5 $380,000 JURONG WEST 111 HO CHING RD $388,000 JURONG EAST 243 JURONG EAST ST 24 $390,000 TOA PAYOH 227 LOR 8 TOA PAYOH $392,000 BUKIT PANJANG 110 GANGSA RD $393,000 TAMPINES 862 TAMPINES ST 83 $400,000 SEMBAWANG 485 ADMIRALTY LINK $402,000 ANG MO KIO 336 ANG MO KIO AVE 1 $402,888 HOUGANG 337 HOUGANG AVE 7 $407,500 BUKIT BATOK 338 BT BATOK ST 34 $410,000 SERANGOON 329 SERANGOON AVE 3 $415,000 BUKIT MERAH 61 TELOK BLANGAH HTS $415,000 CLEMENTI 507 WEST COAST DR $418,888 KALLANG/WHAMPOA 84 WHAMPOA DR $425,000 PUNGGOL 135 EDGEDALE PLAINS $427,000 QUEENSTOWN 168A QUEENSWAY $428,888 SENGKANG 202 COMPASSVALE DR $430,000 BISHAN 25 SIN MING RD $430,000 PASIR RIS 426 PASIR RIS DR 6 $440,000 CENTRAL AREA 663 BUFFALO RD $500,000 MARINE PARADE 17 MARINE TER $518,000 BUKIT TIMAH 3 QUEEN’S RD $588,000

Cheapest 5-Room flats

Estate Address Min 5 Room SENGKANG 301C ANCHORVALE DR $415,000 WOODLANDS 9 MARSILING DR $418,000 JURONG EAST 403 PANDAN GDNS $450,000 CHOA CHU KANG 687C CHOA CHU KANG DR $450,000 JURONG WEST 199 BOON LAY DR $455,000 SEMBAWANG 403 ADMIRALTY LINK $488,000 PUNGGOL 138 EDGEDALE PLAINS $495,000 YISHUN 272 YISHUN ST 22 $495,000 BUKIT PANJANG 483 SEGAR RD $495,000 HOUGANG 980B BUANGKOK CRES $500,000 BUKIT BATOK 426 BT BATOK WEST AVE 2 $515,000 BEDOK 603 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD $522,000 TAMPINES 489B TAMPINES ST 45 $545,000 PASIR RIS 139 PASIR RIS ST 11 $568,000 KALLANG/WHAMPOA 55 GEYLANG BAHRU $570,000 GEYLANG 337 UBI AVE 1 $580,000 TOA PAYOH 229 LOR 8 TOA PAYOH $582,888 SERANGOON 145 SERANGOON NTH AVE 1 $590,000 CLEMENTI 605 CLEMENTI WEST ST 1 $598,000 ANG MO KIO 311 ANG MO KIO AVE 3 $600,000 BUKIT MERAH 50 HOY FATT RD $630,000 MARINE PARADE 3 MARINE TER $645,888 BISHAN 167 BISHAN ST 13 $700,000 QUEENSTOWN 14 GHIM MOH RD $745,000 CENTRAL AREA 672B KLANG LANE $775,000 BUKIT TIMAH 11 TOH YI DR $845,000

Cheapest Executive HDB flats

Estate Address Min Exec BUKIT PANJANG 484 SEGAR RD $555,000 JURONG WEST 274C JURONG WEST ST 25 $565,000 SEMBAWANG 472 SEMBAWANG DR $575,000 SENGKANG 122C SENGKANG EAST WAY $598,000 CHOA CHU KANG 296B CHOA CHU KANG AVE 2 $630,000 WOODLANDS 586 WOODLANDS DR 16 $640,000 PUNGGOL 187 PUNGGOL CTRL $650,000 JURONG EAST 333 JURONG EAST AVE 1 $650,000 HOUGANG 972 HOUGANG ST 91 $685,000 PASIR RIS 237 PASIR RIS ST 21 $705,000 BUKIT BATOK 326 BT BATOK ST 33 $710,000 TAMPINES 895A TAMPINES ST 81 $710,000 YISHUN 723 YISHUN ST 71 $715,000 BEDOK 114 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD $780,000 GEYLANG 334 UBI AVE 1 $785,000 SERANGOON 125 SERANGOON NTH AVE 1 $815,000 KALLANG/WHAMPOA 10 JLN BATU $850,000 TOA PAYOH 101B LOR 2 TOA PAYOH $850,000 CLEMENTI 206 CLEMENTI AVE 6 $875,000 ANG MO KIO 215 ANG MO KIO AVE 1 $895,000 BISHAN 257 BISHAN ST 22 $950,000 QUEENSTOWN 148 MEI LING ST $1,100,000 BUKIT TIMAH 3 TOH YI DR $1,275,000

We know that for most, three-room or smaller flats are not suitable; but look at the prices and the HDB towns. If you're willing to settle for a bit less space, locations like Bedok, Bishan, and even Marine Parade seem to be attainable at $350,000 or less.

Here are some locations we find especially interesting:

1. Block 91 Commonwealth Drive (3-room)

Many people we spoke to — some of them even realtors — refused to believe you can get a Queenstown resale flat for $250,000. But this does exist, with a catch:

This HDB block dates to 1967, and it is visibly older. Due to the lease decay, we don't think younger Singaporeans will be interested. However, the Commonwealth MRT station (EWL) is less than 10 minute's walk from this block — and keep in mind this is just one stop from Buona Vista station. Apart from being next to The Star Vista (a major mall), Buona Vista connects to the CCL, so residents here can get to Holland V at surprising speed.

If you don't mind a smaller and older flat, this is an impressive location for the price. Just don't count on resale value though, as the units are almost halfway through their remaining lease.

2. Block 3 Queens Road (4-room)

If you like the peace and quiet of Bukit Timah, and don't mind a block that dates to 1974, this may interest you. At $588,000, Block 3 is not the cheapest on our four-room list; but it's impressive for the location.

Block 3 is located just across the road from Farrer Road MRT station (CCL). This connects to Holland V in just one stop, or to Botanic Gardens MRT, where you can switch to the DTL. As such, residents can be said to have easy access to two lines.

There's also a slew of popular eateries right downstairs, and Coronation Plaza nearby has an NTUC FairPrice. Good Bukit Timah locations are hard to find at these prices.

3. Block 138 Edgedale Plains

At $495,000 for a five-room flat, that's considered really decent in the current climate. Perhaps the Punggol location, along with the lower recorded prices, cause people to assume it's ulu or inconvenient. Here's how it stacks up:

Block 138 is just a short stroll to Coral Edge LRT (around five minutes if you cut across Coral Edge Park), and this provides quick access to Punggol MRT station (NEL and CRL). Not to mention Coral Edge LRT is close to Punggol Plaza, which has an NTUC FairPrice.

Punggol is also not as underdeveloped as it used to be, especially since the opening of Waterway Point. This is close to the Punggol MRT station, so residents at Edgedale Plains have fast access to the mall and eateries as well.

The block dates to 2003, so while it's getting on in years, it's not so old that it's beyond consideration for younger couples.

Cheapest condos in each district

Cheapest condos by total price

PROJECTS District Min Price V ON SHENTON 1 $950,000 SKYSUITES@ANSON 2 $845,000 ALEXIS 3 $750,000 THE FORESTA @ MOUNT FABER 4 $870,000 SEAHILL 5 $705,000 CANNINGHILL PIERS 6 $2,360,000 SUNSHINE PLAZA 7 $908,000 CITY LOFT 8 $625,000 MACKENZIE 138 9 $730,000 LOFT @ NATHAN 10 $775,000 SUITES @ SHREWSBURY 11 $690,000 AIRSTREAM 12 $563,000 SUITES@BRADDELL 13 $628,000 TREASURES @ G20 14 $545,000 EIS RESIDENCES 15 $610,000 EASTWOOD REGENCY 16 $660,000 AVILA GARDENS 17 $580,000 STRATUM 18 $600,000 GLASGOW RESIDENCE 19 $570,000 THOMSON V ONE 20 $615,000 THE HILLFORD 21 $538,000 CASPIAN 22 $703,000 LAUREL TREE 23 $655,000 COPEN GRAND 24 $1,128,000 PARC ROSEWOOD 25 $605,000 CASTLE GREEN 26 $980,000 THE NAUTICAL 27 $580,000 HIGH PARK RESIDENCES 28 $620,000

Cheapest condos by $PSF

PROJECTS District Min $PSF PEOPLE’S PARK COMPLEX 1 $947 SPOTTISWOODE PARK 2 $829 RIVER PLACE 3 $1,214 THE INTERLACE 4 $1,064 CANNINGHILL PIERS* 6 $2,842 TEXTILE CENTRE 7 $1,031 BLISS REGALIA 8 $1,005 8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA 9 $1,047 VENTURA HEIGHTS 10 $784 VILLAS @ GILSTEAD 11 $629 BLISS LOFT 12 $986 CASA MEYA 13 $920 SIMS GREEN 14 $667 CHATEAU LA SALLE 15 $783 SIEW LIM PARK 16 $192 ASTON RESIDENCE 17 $667 PINEVALE 18 $756 NORTHSHORE BUNGALOWS 19 $375 THOMSON GRAND 20 $698 BINJAI CREST 21 $754 THE WOODS 22 $571 FUYONG ESTATE 23 $257 COPEN GRAND** 24 $1,190 NORTHOAKS 25 $693 SEASONS PARK 26 $901 SPRINGHILL 27 $621 CABANA 28 $817

*There was only one other project, Eden Residences Capitol, that had transactions in district 6. **Copen Grand is one of a kind being in Tengah.

There are no surprising names on this list, and market watchers will quickly identify the usual suspects. For those unfamiliar with the condo market, we'll clear up two usual points of confusion:

People's Park Complex is almost always the cheapest based on price psf (you'll almost always see it at the top if you search for the cheapest). But note that it's very old (the lease started in 1968), you're living mainly on top of massage parlours and travel agencies, and there are aggressive en-bloc attempts being made.

The Hillford has a low average quantum for its location, but this is because it's on a 60-year lease that started in 2013. It was intended as a high-end retirement option for seniors (but ended up being bought by much younger residents too).

Here are a few other noteworthy projects:

Alexis

Alexis offers only one to three bedders but in a huge range of different layouts for its 293 units. With the ABSD being so high, landlords may see an opportunity with the lower-quantum one-bedders here, rather than larger units elsewhere. And Alexis is very rentable:

The condo is only around a six-to-seven-minute walk to Queenstown MRT (EWL), with Anchorpoint Mall being about the same distance. There's a Cold Storage outlet here. It's also reasonably close to Ikea Alexandra and Queensway, making it a convenient city fringe location for potential tenants.

Sunshine Plaza

If you don't care about nice views or low-density enclaves, and you prize convenience above all, Sunshine Plaza may be your go-to project. The commercial component isn't much to speak of — it's a few small shops (mainly known for printing services) and eateries downstairs.

But Sunshine Plaza is a three-minute walk to Bencoolen MRT station (DTL) and a six-minute walk to Bras Basah MRT station (CCL). If you walk for around 10 to 12 minutes you can get all the way to Plaza Singapura, which is connected to the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station (CCL, NEL, NSL).

As for amenities, proximity to Bugis means the amenities can rival pricier and newer condos like Midtown Modern. Sunshine Plaza is around a seven-minute walk to Bugis Junction via Middle Road (which by the way means you have access to Bugis MRT — so add the EWL to the mix of train lines).

Sunshine Plaza is close to roads, lacks greenery, and isn't the prettiest residence — but if you want accessibility and amenities on a budget, this becomes a very useful condo.

Loft @ Nathan

If you must live near the Great World area but are on a budget, the smaller units at Loft @ Nathan may interest you. It's a bit of a longer walk to Great World (around 10 to 12 minutes), but it is manageable on foot.

Great World is also connected to the MRT station of the same name, on the Thomson East Coast Line.

For closer day-to-day amenities, Valley Point is just across River Valley Road. This provides an NTUC FairPrice, along with a good number of eateries (you do have food options right below too). And as most regulars of the area know, River Valley Road has a cluster of well-known eateries where it meets Kellock Road — this area is just around a five-minute walk from Loft @ Nathan.

Landlords may also consider this project, given its convenience and city fringe location.

Cheapest landed homes in different enclaves

Cheapest landed by price

Project Name Address Price Area (Sq Ft) $PSF Tenure BLAIR PLAIN CONSERVATION AREA 135 NEIL ROAD $4,200,000 1,608 $2,612 Freehold SENTOSA COVE 102 COVE DRIVE $14,000,000 7,858 $1,782 99 yrs from 10/09/2007 PASIR PANJANG GARDENS 38 TAMAN MAS MERAH $3,300,000 1,640 $2,012 Freehold N.A. 12 STARLIGHT ROAD $2,980,000 1,528 $1,950 Freehold N.A. 8 JALAN ELOK $5,150,000 1,723 $2,988 Freehold HOLLAND GROVE 118 HOLLAND GROVE VIEW $3,600,000 2,251 $1,599 99 yrs from 21/04/1994 ENG AUN PARK 16 JALAN NOVENA SELATAN $4,400,000 1,723 $2,553 Freehold N.A. 33 JALAN MANIS $3,200,000 1,574 $2,033 Freehold MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE 13 JALAN SETIA $1,950,000 885 $2,204 Freehold N.A. 35 LORONG 34 GEYLANG $3,118,888 1,485 $2,100 Freehold N.A. 16 LANGSAT ROAD $2,190,000 1,056 $2,074 Freehold N.A. 35 JALAN CHEMPAKA KUNING $780,000 3,032 $257 70 yrs from 19/08/1964 LOYANG VILLAS 353 LOYANG RISE $1,870,000 1,615 $1,158 99 yrs from 01/05/1993 THE RIVERINA 22 RIVERINA WALK $2,180,000 1,619 $1,347 99 yrs from 26/06/1996 N.A. 218 YIO CHU KANG ROAD $988,888 3,274 $302 99 yrs from 04/01/1954 THOMSON GARDEN ESTATE 49 JALAN KUAK $2,280,000 885 $2,577 Freehold ENG KONG PARK 17 ENG KONG CRESCENT $3,750,000 1,878 $1,996 Freehold WESTVILLE 126 WESTWOOD AVENUE $1,950,000 1,630 $1,197 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 FUYONG ESTATE 14 JALAN ASAS $780,000 2,805 $278 99 yrs from 18/03/1947 CENTURY WOODS 18 WOODGROVE WALK $2,230,000 1,615 $1,381 99 yrs from 04/12/1996 HEETON PARK 26 THONG SOON GREEN $3,280,000 1,892 $1,733 Freehold N.A. 29 ANDREWS TERRACE $2,300,000 1,681 $1,368 99 yrs from 28/01/2008 VILLA BEGONIA 26 BEGONIA WALK $2,900,000 2,287 $1,268 99 yrs from 05/12/1994

Project Name Address Price Area (Sq Ft) $PSF Tenure BLAIR PLAIN CONSERVATION AREA 135 NEIL ROAD $4,200,000 1,608 $2,612 Freehold N.A. 30 OCEAN DRIVE $16,000,000 9,576 $1,671 99 yrs from 30/06/2005 N.A. 303,305 PASIR PANJANG ROAD $18,475,512 16,380 $1,128 Freehold N.A. 25 HERTFORD ROAD $8,500,000 6,602 $1,288 Freehold N.A. 2B PATERSON HILL $24,000,000 10,492 $2,288 Freehold SHAMROCK PARK 83A NAMLY DRIVE $3,850,000 3,913 $984 99 yrs from 01/04/1992 N.A. 100B ENG NEO AVENUE $26,500,000 29,202 $907 99 yrs from 26/02/2008 N.A. 33 JALAN MANIS $3,200,000 1,574 $2,033 Freehold VAUGHAN GARDEN 16 VAUGHAN ROAD $6,300,000 6,647 $948 Freehold N.A. 26 LENGKONG DUA $6,111,238 6,217 $983 Freehold N.A. 20 LORONG J TELOK KURAU $10,200,000 10,640 $959 Freehold SIEW LIM PARK 244 BEDOK ROAD $800,000 4,171 $192 70 yrs from 19/08/1964 N.A. 165 JALAN LOYANG BESAR $11,000,000 25,565 $430 946 yrs from 27/11/1937 THE RIVERINA 10 RIVERINA WALK $2,400,008 2,251 $1,066 99 yrs from 26/06/1996 N.A. 218 YIO CHU KANG ROAD $988,888 3,274 $302 99 yrs from 04/01/1954 ISLAND COUNTRY VILLAS 50 OLD UPPER THOMSON ROAD $3,400,000 4,659 $730 99 yrs from 28/08/1995 N.A. 4 SUNSET WALK $13,888,000 11,054 $1,256 Freehold WESTVILLE 166 WESTWOOD CRESCENT $2,100,000 2,441 $860 99 yrs from 01/12/1994 FUYONG ESTATE 81 JALAN ASAS $780,000 3,031 $257 99 yrs from 18/03/1947 N.A. 9 BEECHWOOD GROVE $3,650,000 5,447 $670 99 yrs from 04/08/1995 LENTOR VIEW 22 LENTOR PLACE $4,950,000 4,485 $1,104 Freehold SEMBAWANG SPRINGS ESTATE 44 JALAN MALU-MALU $5,200,000 5,211 $998 999 yrs from 26/03/1885 HOCK SWEE HILL 61 BEGONIA DRIVE $6,180,000 6,207 $996 Freehold

Cheapest landed by $PSF

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There are invariably questions here about entries like Fuyong Estate, where you may see a quantum of under $800,000. These landed homes are so cheap because they're leasehold, and the low prices are usually accurate indicators of age (Fuyong Estate's lease started in 1947).

That said, take the landed prices with a grain of salt. There's a limit to how accurate we can make these, as landed transactions tend to be few and far between; sometimes the same house doesn't change hands for a decade, making the last transaction price inaccurate as a guide.

Landed homes still require old-school legwork and individual house-hunting, to spot the best buys.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.