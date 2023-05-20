Where to find the cheapest HDB flats, condos, and landed homes in 2023

If you're house-hunting in 2023, the prices you're seeing may still be prompting anxiety attacks. New launches are increasingly out of reach (a new high was reached for 2023 so far), even for upgraders; and resale prices are also creeping to new heights.
In light of this, we've picked out the cheapest recorded transactions for condos, HDB flats, and landed homes. While there's no guarantee you can get the same prices, this at least provides a clue on where to start:
Cheapest HDB flats in each town
Cheapest 3-Room Flats
|Estate
|Address
|Min 3. Room
|ANG MO KIO
|156 ANG MO KIO AVE 4
|$300,000
|BEDOK
|28 NEW UPP CHANGI RD
|$300,000
|BISHAN
|24 SIN MING RD
|$318,000
|BUKIT BATOK
|503 BT BATOK ST 52
|$322,000
|BUKIT MERAH
|37 JLN RUMAH TINGGI
|$255,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|137 PETIR RD
|$318,000
|BUKIT TIMAH
|4 QUEEN’S RD
|$400,000
|CENTRAL AREA
|9 SELEGIE RD
|$358,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|10 TECK WHYE AVE
|$305,000
|CLEMENTI
|711 CLEMENTI WEST ST 2
|$300,000
|GEYLANG
|59 CIRCUIT RD
|$250,000
|HOUGANG
|6 HOUGANG AVE 3
|$285,000
|JURONG EAST
|410 PANDAN GDNS
|$283,000
|JURONG WEST
|120 HO CHING RD
|$255,000
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|33 JLN BAHAGIA
|$250,000
|MARINE PARADE
|34 MARINE CRES
|$336,000
|PASIR RIS
|1 CHANGI VILLAGE RD
|$315,000
|PUNGGOL
|622C PUNGGOL CTRL
|$400,000
|QUEENSTOWN
|91 C’WEALTH DR
|$250,000
|SEMBAWANG
|591A MONTREAL LINK
|$388,888
|SENGKANG
|210A COMPASSVALE LANE
|$380,000
|SERANGOON
|302 SERANGOON AVE 2
|$315,000
|TAMPINES
|204 TAMPINES ST 21
|$345,000
|TOA PAYOH
|61 LOR 5 TOA PAYOH
|$270,000
|WOODLANDS
|15 MARSILING LANE
|$285,000
|YISHUN
|729 YISHUN ST 71
|$320,000
Cheapest 4-Room flats
|Estate
|Address
|Min 4. Room
|GEYLANG
|121 PAYA LEBAR WAY
|$320,000
|WOODLANDS
|104 WOODLANDS ST 13
|$350,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|11 TECK WHYE LANE
|$370,000
|BEDOK
|44 BEDOK STH RD
|$375,000
|YISHUN
|101 YISHUN AVE 5
|$380,000
|JURONG WEST
|111 HO CHING RD
|$388,000
|JURONG EAST
|243 JURONG EAST ST 24
|$390,000
|TOA PAYOH
|227 LOR 8 TOA PAYOH
|$392,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|110 GANGSA RD
|$393,000
|TAMPINES
|862 TAMPINES ST 83
|$400,000
|SEMBAWANG
|485 ADMIRALTY LINK
|$402,000
|ANG MO KIO
|336 ANG MO KIO AVE 1
|$402,888
|HOUGANG
|337 HOUGANG AVE 7
|$407,500
|BUKIT BATOK
|338 BT BATOK ST 34
|$410,000
|SERANGOON
|329 SERANGOON AVE 3
|$415,000
|BUKIT MERAH
|61 TELOK BLANGAH HTS
|$415,000
|CLEMENTI
|507 WEST COAST DR
|$418,888
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|84 WHAMPOA DR
|$425,000
|PUNGGOL
|135 EDGEDALE PLAINS
|$427,000
|QUEENSTOWN
|168A QUEENSWAY
|$428,888
|SENGKANG
|202 COMPASSVALE DR
|$430,000
|BISHAN
|25 SIN MING RD
|$430,000
|PASIR RIS
|426 PASIR RIS DR 6
|$440,000
|CENTRAL AREA
|663 BUFFALO RD
|$500,000
|MARINE PARADE
|17 MARINE TER
|$518,000
|BUKIT TIMAH
|3 QUEEN’S RD
|$588,000
Cheapest 5-Room flats
|Estate
|Address
|Min 5 Room
|SENGKANG
|301C ANCHORVALE DR
|$415,000
|WOODLANDS
|9 MARSILING DR
|$418,000
|JURONG EAST
|403 PANDAN GDNS
|$450,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|687C CHOA CHU KANG DR
|$450,000
|JURONG WEST
|199 BOON LAY DR
|$455,000
|SEMBAWANG
|403 ADMIRALTY LINK
|$488,000
|PUNGGOL
|138 EDGEDALE PLAINS
|$495,000
|YISHUN
|272 YISHUN ST 22
|$495,000
|BUKIT PANJANG
|483 SEGAR RD
|$495,000
|HOUGANG
|980B BUANGKOK CRES
|$500,000
|BUKIT BATOK
|426 BT BATOK WEST AVE 2
|$515,000
|BEDOK
|603 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|$522,000
|TAMPINES
|489B TAMPINES ST 45
|$545,000
|PASIR RIS
|139 PASIR RIS ST 11
|$568,000
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|55 GEYLANG BAHRU
|$570,000
|GEYLANG
|337 UBI AVE 1
|$580,000
|TOA PAYOH
|229 LOR 8 TOA PAYOH
|$582,888
|SERANGOON
|145 SERANGOON NTH AVE 1
|$590,000
|CLEMENTI
|605 CLEMENTI WEST ST 1
|$598,000
|ANG MO KIO
|311 ANG MO KIO AVE 3
|$600,000
|BUKIT MERAH
|50 HOY FATT RD
|$630,000
|MARINE PARADE
|3 MARINE TER
|$645,888
|BISHAN
|167 BISHAN ST 13
|$700,000
|QUEENSTOWN
|14 GHIM MOH RD
|$745,000
|CENTRAL AREA
|672B KLANG LANE
|$775,000
|BUKIT TIMAH
|11 TOH YI DR
|$845,000
Cheapest Executive HDB flats
|Estate
|Address
|Min Exec
|BUKIT PANJANG
|484 SEGAR RD
|$555,000
|JURONG WEST
|274C JURONG WEST ST 25
|$565,000
|SEMBAWANG
|472 SEMBAWANG DR
|$575,000
|SENGKANG
|122C SENGKANG EAST WAY
|$598,000
|CHOA CHU KANG
|296B CHOA CHU KANG AVE 2
|$630,000
|WOODLANDS
|586 WOODLANDS DR 16
|$640,000
|PUNGGOL
|187 PUNGGOL CTRL
|$650,000
|JURONG EAST
|333 JURONG EAST AVE 1
|$650,000
|HOUGANG
|972 HOUGANG ST 91
|$685,000
|PASIR RIS
|237 PASIR RIS ST 21
|$705,000
|BUKIT BATOK
|326 BT BATOK ST 33
|$710,000
|TAMPINES
|895A TAMPINES ST 81
|$710,000
|YISHUN
|723 YISHUN ST 71
|$715,000
|BEDOK
|114 BEDOK RESERVOIR RD
|$780,000
|GEYLANG
|334 UBI AVE 1
|$785,000
|SERANGOON
|125 SERANGOON NTH AVE 1
|$815,000
|KALLANG/WHAMPOA
|10 JLN BATU
|$850,000
|TOA PAYOH
|101B LOR 2 TOA PAYOH
|$850,000
|CLEMENTI
|206 CLEMENTI AVE 6
|$875,000
|ANG MO KIO
|215 ANG MO KIO AVE 1
|$895,000
|BISHAN
|257 BISHAN ST 22
|$950,000
|QUEENSTOWN
|148 MEI LING ST
|$1,100,000
|BUKIT TIMAH
|3 TOH YI DR
|$1,275,000
We know that for most, three-room or smaller flats are not suitable; but look at the prices and the HDB towns. If you're willing to settle for a bit less space, locations like Bedok, Bishan, and even Marine Parade seem to be attainable at $350,000 or less.
Here are some locations we find especially interesting:
1. Block 91 Commonwealth Drive (3-room)
Many people we spoke to — some of them even realtors — refused to believe you can get a Queenstown resale flat for $250,000. But this does exist, with a catch:
This HDB block dates to 1967, and it is visibly older. Due to the lease decay, we don't think younger Singaporeans will be interested. However, the Commonwealth MRT station (EWL) is less than 10 minute's walk from this block — and keep in mind this is just one stop from Buona Vista station. Apart from being next to The Star Vista (a major mall), Buona Vista connects to the CCL, so residents here can get to Holland V at surprising speed.
If you don't mind a smaller and older flat, this is an impressive location for the price. Just don't count on resale value though, as the units are almost halfway through their remaining lease.
2. Block 3 Queens Road (4-room)
If you like the peace and quiet of Bukit Timah, and don't mind a block that dates to 1974, this may interest you. At $588,000, Block 3 is not the cheapest on our four-room list; but it's impressive for the location.
Block 3 is located just across the road from Farrer Road MRT station (CCL). This connects to Holland V in just one stop, or to Botanic Gardens MRT, where you can switch to the DTL. As such, residents can be said to have easy access to two lines.
There's also a slew of popular eateries right downstairs, and Coronation Plaza nearby has an NTUC FairPrice. Good Bukit Timah locations are hard to find at these prices.
3. Block 138 Edgedale Plains
At $495,000 for a five-room flat, that's considered really decent in the current climate. Perhaps the Punggol location, along with the lower recorded prices, cause people to assume it's ulu or inconvenient. Here's how it stacks up:
Block 138 is just a short stroll to Coral Edge LRT (around five minutes if you cut across Coral Edge Park), and this provides quick access to Punggol MRT station (NEL and CRL). Not to mention Coral Edge LRT is close to Punggol Plaza, which has an NTUC FairPrice.
Punggol is also not as underdeveloped as it used to be, especially since the opening of Waterway Point. This is close to the Punggol MRT station, so residents at Edgedale Plains have fast access to the mall and eateries as well.
The block dates to 2003, so while it's getting on in years, it's not so old that it's beyond consideration for younger couples.
Cheapest condos in each district
Cheapest condos by total price
|PROJECTS
|District
|Min Price
|V ON SHENTON
|1
|$950,000
|SKYSUITES@ANSON
|2
|$845,000
|ALEXIS
|3
|$750,000
|THE FORESTA @ MOUNT FABER
|4
|$870,000
|SEAHILL
|5
|$705,000
|CANNINGHILL PIERS
|6
|$2,360,000
|SUNSHINE PLAZA
|7
|$908,000
|CITY LOFT
|8
|$625,000
|MACKENZIE 138
|9
|$730,000
|LOFT @ NATHAN
|10
|$775,000
|SUITES @ SHREWSBURY
|11
|$690,000
|AIRSTREAM
|12
|$563,000
|SUITES@BRADDELL
|13
|$628,000
|TREASURES @ G20
|14
|$545,000
|EIS RESIDENCES
|15
|$610,000
|EASTWOOD REGENCY
|16
|$660,000
|AVILA GARDENS
|17
|$580,000
|STRATUM
|18
|$600,000
|GLASGOW RESIDENCE
|19
|$570,000
|THOMSON V ONE
|20
|$615,000
|THE HILLFORD
|21
|$538,000
|CASPIAN
|22
|$703,000
|LAUREL TREE
|23
|$655,000
|COPEN GRAND
|24
|$1,128,000
|PARC ROSEWOOD
|25
|$605,000
|CASTLE GREEN
|26
|$980,000
|THE NAUTICAL
|27
|$580,000
|HIGH PARK RESIDENCES
|28
|$620,000
Cheapest condos by $PSF
|PROJECTS
|District
|Min $PSF
|PEOPLE’S PARK COMPLEX
|1
|$947
|SPOTTISWOODE PARK
|2
|$829
|RIVER PLACE
|3
|$1,214
|THE INTERLACE
|4
|$1,064
|CANNINGHILL PIERS*
|6
|$2,842
|TEXTILE CENTRE
|7
|$1,031
|BLISS REGALIA
|8
|$1,005
|8 @ MOUNT SOPHIA
|9
|$1,047
|VENTURA HEIGHTS
|10
|$784
|VILLAS @ GILSTEAD
|11
|$629
|BLISS LOFT
|12
|$986
|CASA MEYA
|13
|$920
|SIMS GREEN
|14
|$667
|CHATEAU LA SALLE
|15
|$783
|SIEW LIM PARK
|16
|$192
|ASTON RESIDENCE
|17
|$667
|PINEVALE
|18
|$756
|NORTHSHORE BUNGALOWS
|19
|$375
|THOMSON GRAND
|20
|$698
|BINJAI CREST
|21
|$754
|THE WOODS
|22
|$571
|FUYONG ESTATE
|23
|$257
|COPEN GRAND**
|24
|$1,190
|NORTHOAKS
|25
|$693
|SEASONS PARK
|26
|$901
|SPRINGHILL
|27
|$621
|CABANA
|28
|$817
*There was only one other project, Eden Residences Capitol, that had transactions in district 6. **Copen Grand is one of a kind being in Tengah.
There are no surprising names on this list, and market watchers will quickly identify the usual suspects. For those unfamiliar with the condo market, we'll clear up two usual points of confusion:
People's Park Complex is almost always the cheapest based on price psf (you'll almost always see it at the top if you search for the cheapest). But note that it's very old (the lease started in 1968), you're living mainly on top of massage parlours and travel agencies, and there are aggressive en-bloc attempts being made.
The Hillford has a low average quantum for its location, but this is because it's on a 60-year lease that started in 2013. It was intended as a high-end retirement option for seniors (but ended up being bought by much younger residents too).
Here are a few other noteworthy projects:
Alexis
Alexis offers only one to three bedders but in a huge range of different layouts for its 293 units. With the ABSD being so high, landlords may see an opportunity with the lower-quantum one-bedders here, rather than larger units elsewhere. And Alexis is very rentable:
The condo is only around a six-to-seven-minute walk to Queenstown MRT (EWL), with Anchorpoint Mall being about the same distance. There's a Cold Storage outlet here. It's also reasonably close to Ikea Alexandra and Queensway, making it a convenient city fringe location for potential tenants.
Sunshine Plaza
If you don't care about nice views or low-density enclaves, and you prize convenience above all, Sunshine Plaza may be your go-to project. The commercial component isn't much to speak of — it's a few small shops (mainly known for printing services) and eateries downstairs.
But Sunshine Plaza is a three-minute walk to Bencoolen MRT station (DTL) and a six-minute walk to Bras Basah MRT station (CCL). If you walk for around 10 to 12 minutes you can get all the way to Plaza Singapura, which is connected to the Dhoby Ghaut MRT station (CCL, NEL, NSL).
As for amenities, proximity to Bugis means the amenities can rival pricier and newer condos like Midtown Modern. Sunshine Plaza is around a seven-minute walk to Bugis Junction via Middle Road (which by the way means you have access to Bugis MRT — so add the EWL to the mix of train lines).
Sunshine Plaza is close to roads, lacks greenery, and isn't the prettiest residence — but if you want accessibility and amenities on a budget, this becomes a very useful condo.
Loft @ Nathan
If you must live near the Great World area but are on a budget, the smaller units at Loft @ Nathan may interest you. It's a bit of a longer walk to Great World (around 10 to 12 minutes), but it is manageable on foot.
Great World is also connected to the MRT station of the same name, on the Thomson East Coast Line.
For closer day-to-day amenities, Valley Point is just across River Valley Road. This provides an NTUC FairPrice, along with a good number of eateries (you do have food options right below too). And as most regulars of the area know, River Valley Road has a cluster of well-known eateries where it meets Kellock Road — this area is just around a five-minute walk from Loft @ Nathan.
Landlords may also consider this project, given its convenience and city fringe location.
Cheapest landed homes in different enclaves
Cheapest landed by price
|Project Name
|Address
|Price
|Area (Sq Ft)
|$PSF
|Tenure
|BLAIR PLAIN CONSERVATION AREA
|135 NEIL ROAD
|$4,200,000
|1,608
|$2,612
|Freehold
|SENTOSA COVE
|102 COVE DRIVE
|$14,000,000
|7,858
|$1,782
|99 yrs from 10/09/2007
|PASIR PANJANG GARDENS
|38 TAMAN MAS MERAH
|$3,300,000
|1,640
|$2,012
|Freehold
|N.A.
|12 STARLIGHT ROAD
|$2,980,000
|1,528
|$1,950
|Freehold
|N.A.
|8 JALAN ELOK
|$5,150,000
|1,723
|$2,988
|Freehold
|HOLLAND GROVE
|118 HOLLAND GROVE VIEW
|$3,600,000
|2,251
|$1,599
|99 yrs from 21/04/1994
|ENG AUN PARK
|16 JALAN NOVENA SELATAN
|$4,400,000
|1,723
|$2,553
|Freehold
|N.A.
|33 JALAN MANIS
|$3,200,000
|1,574
|$2,033
|Freehold
|MACPHERSON GARDEN ESTATE
|13 JALAN SETIA
|$1,950,000
|885
|$2,204
|Freehold
|N.A.
|35 LORONG 34 GEYLANG
|$3,118,888
|1,485
|$2,100
|Freehold
|N.A.
|16 LANGSAT ROAD
|$2,190,000
|1,056
|$2,074
|Freehold
|N.A.
|35 JALAN CHEMPAKA KUNING
|$780,000
|3,032
|$257
|70 yrs from 19/08/1964
|LOYANG VILLAS
|353 LOYANG RISE
|$1,870,000
|1,615
|$1,158
|99 yrs from 01/05/1993
|THE RIVERINA
|22 RIVERINA WALK
|$2,180,000
|1,619
|$1,347
|99 yrs from 26/06/1996
|N.A.
|218 YIO CHU KANG ROAD
|$988,888
|3,274
|$302
|99 yrs from 04/01/1954
|THOMSON GARDEN ESTATE
|49 JALAN KUAK
|$2,280,000
|885
|$2,577
|Freehold
|ENG KONG PARK
|17 ENG KONG CRESCENT
|$3,750,000
|1,878
|$1,996
|Freehold
|WESTVILLE
|126 WESTWOOD AVENUE
|$1,950,000
|1,630
|$1,197
|99 yrs from 01/12/1994
|FUYONG ESTATE
|14 JALAN ASAS
|$780,000
|2,805
|$278
|99 yrs from 18/03/1947
|CENTURY WOODS
|18 WOODGROVE WALK
|$2,230,000
|1,615
|$1,381
|99 yrs from 04/12/1996
|HEETON PARK
|26 THONG SOON GREEN
|$3,280,000
|1,892
|$1,733
|Freehold
|N.A.
|29 ANDREWS TERRACE
|$2,300,000
|1,681
|$1,368
|99 yrs from 28/01/2008
|VILLA BEGONIA
|26 BEGONIA WALK
|$2,900,000
|2,287
|$1,268
|99 yrs from 05/12/1994
Cheapest landed by $PSF
There are invariably questions here about entries like Fuyong Estate, where you may see a quantum of under $800,000. These landed homes are so cheap because they're leasehold, and the low prices are usually accurate indicators of age (Fuyong Estate's lease started in 1947).
That said, take the landed prices with a grain of salt. There's a limit to how accurate we can make these, as landed transactions tend to be few and far between; sometimes the same house doesn't change hands for a decade, making the last transaction price inaccurate as a guide.
Landed homes still require old-school legwork and individual house-hunting, to spot the best buys.
