Where to find freehold landed homes for $3m+ in Singapore: Touring Jalan Soo Bee

Today, we're back in the East again but this time, touring a more affordable landed enclave than last week's Peach Garden.

We'll be doing a walk-through of Jalan Soo Bee and its neighbouring roads, Sea Breeze Walk, Sea Breeze Road, and Sea Breeze Avenue. To be honest, the estate isn't particularly well-known: I did a Google search for all the roads and only two relevant articles popped up:

One said that the origin of Simei was from Jalan Soo Bee

The second was advertising the sale of a bungalow at Sea Breeze Avenue in 2019 (This landed enclave has three types of landed housing: terrace units, semi-Ds and detached houses, but I saw mostly terrace houses.)

As you can see, the area is surrounded by Industrial Parks (the dark purple plots), Changi General Hospital (the red plot), schools (the light yellow plots — Changkat Primary, Changkat Secondary, and ITE College East), a church (Zion Presbyterian church), and other landed houses.

In fact, we're just down the road from Sunbird Avenue, which we viewed a few weeks back. However, the two landed estates feel quite different. Sunbird Avenue is very peaceful and tranquil whilst Sun Breeze Avenue, though not noisy. I didn't realise we were close to Industrial Parks till I checked the map — it feels more like any other landed estate in Singapore.

You can't see it on the map above, but the estate is quite conveniently located for amenities: it's a 3-minute drive to Eastpoint Mall, about 15 minutes on foot to Simei MRT station (East-West line) and Singapore Expo (where you can find food options and an MRT station), and a 12-minute drive from Changi Airport.

You're also a 15-minute walk from Simpang Bedok, one of the cooler hawker centres in Singapore. That's where you can find some of the cheapest landed houses in Singapore, over at Jalan Chempaka Kuning and Bedok Walk. There are houses for under $ 1 million but, as always, there's a catch- the houses are leasehold, with not many years to go before the lease expires. If you're keen to find out more, we did a walkabout there a while back.

Anyway, back to today's point of interest: Jalan Soo Bee and the Sun Breeze streets. Let's go take a look!

Now that we've seen the entire estate, how do you find it? Before we go, here are the last transacted prices. There was even a sale for $1.5 million, only two years ago! (However, that price is so abnormally low that I didn't mention it in the title.)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.