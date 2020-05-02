Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*

What's the best way to protect yourself against the Wuhan virus?

Well the best prevention against the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan in China, actually lies in a hygiene habit that we've been taught since young - washing our hands with soap and water.

Experts, such as Dr Kalisvar Marimuthu, senior infectious disease consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, have said that good ol' soap and water reduces the amount of all kinds of germs on our hands.

Incidentally, as a first line of defence, we should really avoid touching our face - eyes, nose and mouth included - unnecessarily.

Now, if you don't have easy access to washing facilities, or to soap and water, then hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol content can do the trick too.

For those who prefer sanitisers without alcohol, there are several on the market which manufacturers claim can kill up to 99.9 per cent of germs.

How true that is, we aren't able to tell. But hey, so long as these hand sanitisers help eradicate some degree of germs, we're all for it.

For the product to be effective, you must use enough to cover your hands. Rub it properly all over your hands and fingers for 20 seconds. Let it dry naturally - don't wipe!

Here are some hand sanitisers that are still in stock online.

This article was first published in Shape.