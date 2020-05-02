Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*

PHOTO: Hysses
Therese Tay
Shape

What's the best way to protect yourself against the Wuhan virus?

Well the best prevention against the novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan in China, actually lies in a hygiene habit that we've been taught since young - washing our hands with soap and water.

Experts, such as Dr Kalisvar Marimuthu, senior infectious disease consultant at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, have said that good ol' soap and water reduces the amount of all kinds of germs on our hands.

Incidentally, as a first line of defence, we should really avoid touching our face - eyes, nose and mouth included - unnecessarily.

Now, if you don't have easy access to washing facilities, or to soap and water, then hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol content can do the trick too.

For those who prefer sanitisers without alcohol, there are several on the market which manufacturers claim can kill up to 99.9 per cent of germs.

How true that is, we aren't able to tell. But hey, so long as these hand sanitisers help eradicate some degree of germs, we're all for it.

For the product to be effective, you must use enough to cover your hands. Rub it properly all over your hands and fingers for 20 seconds. Let it dry naturally - don't wipe!

Here are some hand sanitisers that are still in stock online.

ALCOHOL-FREE HAND SANITISERS

TWINKLE TRAVEL SIZE 3-IN-1 HAND + BODY SANITISER 30ML, $6

PHOTO: Twinkle.com

BACOFF NATURAL HAND SANITISER 50ML, $9.90

PHOTO: eamart.com

ALCOHOL-BASED HAND SANITISERS

NILA SHIELD HAND SANITISER 100ML, $21.90

PHOTO: Nila Singapore

HYSSES LEMONGRASS HAND SANITISER 65ML, $14.90

PHOTO: hysses.com

DOTERRA ON GUARD SANITISING MIST HAND SANITISER, 27ML, $14 (WILL BE RESTOCKED SOON)

PHOTO: natures-glory.com

This article was first published in Shape

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing Public health and hygiene

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
To keep people indoors, copies of an erotic video game are being given out for free in China
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel&#039;s Shang-Chi movie filming
Tony Leung, Carina Lau spotted in Sydney for rumoured Marvel's Shang-Chi movie filming
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES