Where to find a spacious and peaceful freehold landed estate in Singapore: Touring Faber Walk (From $6.5m)

Last year, I visited Faber Hills landed estate and was very impressed by how spacious and quiet it was. Hence, I thought I should go back to see the other side — Faber Walk! Like Faber Hills, Faber Walk struck me as a very nice place to live, but with a higher price point (I only saw Semi-Ds and detached houses here, whilst Faber Hills had some large terrace houses too.)

When you drive in via the road above, the first thing you'll see is a small road leading to the condo, Waterfront@Faber on your left. The houses are surrounded by two condos, Faber Crest and Waterfront@Faber. I normally am not a fan of landed estates with condos in them, as it can make the area feel very congested, but you don't get that feeling here. (Perhaps because the condos are low-rise?)

We're here to look at houses and not apartments though, so let's turn around to see the landed units.

Continue down this way and you Rach Faber Hills and Nan Hua Primary.

Since I've already covered it in my previous article, I won't repeat myself here except to say that there is a block of apartments with eateries such as Baker and Cook and other commercial units behind, giving the entire estate a bit of a village feel. (As in there are amenities in the estate.)

I actually really like this area - the only thing I'm not a fan of is that when you drive in via Nan Hua Primary, as you need to pass a T-junction to get here.

T-junctions can be a pain to navigate because of how impatient some of the drivers are. (They honk if you stop, even if there's a reason why you can't drive any further, such as a person or car in front of you!)

As my Mother has worked in this area for over 40 years, I'm pretty familiar with it, and I must say that it has only improved as time goes by. In the past, it was somewhat ulu with not many amenities nearby, making it a tad inconvenient. However, with the opening of all the malls in the Jurong area (Westgate- Jurong Gateway etc), you only have to drive for a few minutes and you can find almost everything you want. There's even an Ikea!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.