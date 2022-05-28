Where to get assam laksa without leaving the country

Sweet, sour, salty and umami, the humble Assam Laksa hits up most of the five basic tastes (the last being bitter) in one dish.

In its essence, Assam Laksa is noodles served in sweet, sour and spicy fish broth topped up with chunks of fish and umami-rich shrimp paste.

The dish also happens to be one of the must-try dishes of Penang, Malaysia, which perhaps many of us due to the long wait time to get our passports renewed.

But without leaving Singapore, you too can tuck into Assam Laksa. Keep scrolling to find out where.

Super Star original famous Penang laksa

As the name implies, the star dish here is the Penang Assam Laksa, which is prepared by Penang born and bred chef-owner Ms Pat.

While prices are a tad on the higher side for a (halal-certified) hawker stall perhaps due to the importation of ingredients from Penang, the wait is well worth it. Prices start at $6.50.

32 New Market Rd, People's Park Food Centre, Singapore 050032.

Penang Seafood Restaurant

Located a short walk from Aljunied MRT, Penang Seafood Restaurant is a zi char-style restaurant that pays homage to the best of Malaysian and Singaporean street food.

Of course, its Penang Assam Laksa is a dish not to be missed. The dish is priced at $6.

32 Aljunied Rd, Singapore 389817.

Penang Kitchen

For those whose passports are still stuck in the renewal phase and are craving some good ol' Penang food, head to Penang Kitchen.

Assam laksa is a must-try here, among other favourites such as Char Kway Teow and Belachan Chicken Wings. The dish is priced at $9.

5 Coronation Road, #01-05 Coronation Arcade, Singapore 269406 and 14 Scotts Road #03-89 Far East Plaza, Singapore 228213.

Simei Penang Laksa Speciality

Originally from Simei, this stall is now located walking distance from Chinese Garden MRT and Jurong East Swimming Complex.

Manned by an elderly couple, the stall only serves two dishes — Penang Laksa and Penang Fried Kway Teow. Prices start at $3.

347 Jurong East Ave 1, Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre, Singapore 600347.

Island Penang Kitchen

Island Penang Kitchen is another establishment for westies to satisfy their cravings for traditional Asian fare.

Besides Assam Laksa, Char Kway Teow, Chendol, Laksa, Rojak and Lor Bak are other favourites here. The dish is priced at $5.

721 Clementi West Street 2, #01-126, Singapore 12072.

Nam Heong Ipoh

Devotees who regularly make the trek to Ipoh, Malaysia for food might not find Nam Heong an unfamiliar name.

After all, the brand has been around for over six decades and was brought into Singapore by celebrity Mark Lee in 2019.

As such, you can find a wide array of foods besides Assam Laksa including Hae Mee, Hor Fun and various steamed and Baked Dim Sum offerings. Prices start at $4.20.

313 Orchard Road, #05-01/02/03, 313@Somerset, Stall 23, 238895.

Penang Place restaurant & catering

Founded by Malaysian-born Paul Ooi and wife Hannah, Penang Place prides itself on serving authentic and affordable Penang food he grew up eating.

The kitchen is headed by chefs from Penang offering a wide variety of Penang and Malaysian classics. The dish is priced at $12.50.

3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-314/315/316 Suntec City Mall West Wing, 038983.

D'Laksa

Founded in 2012, D'Laksa was founded by a food-loving Penangite who wanted to spread the gospel of Assam Laksa.

Since then, D'Laksa has since spawned six locations in Singapore, with many more in Malaysia. The dish is priced at $4.50.

D'Laksa has multiple locations in Singapore.

Penang Culture

Penang Culture is a chain of restaurants helmed by Penang-born chef Wong Thin Lipp to celebrate the beloved street food of the island.

Chief among them is the Assam Laksa alongside dishes such as Nasi Lemak, Hokkien Prawn Mee and Lor Bak.

Penang Culture has multiple locations in Singapore.

Lou Yau

Last on this list is Lou Yau, who is part of the Select Group of restaurants. Lou Yau features an extensive range of tried-and-true Asian dishes including Kampong Chicken, Big Bowl Curry Mee and of course, Assam Laksa.

9 Bishan Pl, #B1-23 Junction 8 Shopping Centre, 579837 and 298 Tiong Bahru Rd, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Singapore 168730.

ALSO READ: Hawker with stage 4 cancer set up laksa stall for wife, wants to 'hopefully live longer' to run stall with her

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.