Where to get the best min jiang kueh and martabak manis in Singapore

Both min jiang kueh and martabak manis (which is different from murtabak) hold a special place in most of our hearts.

After all, these fluffy pancakes filled to the brim with a wide variety of flavours and stuffings were treats we grew up eating either for breakfast or as a teatime snack.

Keep scrolling to find out where you can relive the nostalgia with the best min jiang kueh and martabak manis you can get in Singapore.

Granny's Pancake

Granny's Pancake has multiple branches dotted across Singapore in places such as Tampines, Toa Payoh, Hong Lim and Teban Gardens but it all started at its main branch in Ghin Moh.

For those who love the fragrance of peanuts, get the Peanut Butter + Peanut for a moreish experience. Price per slice range from $1 to $1.20.

20 Ghim Moh Rd, #01-52 20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre, Singapore 270020

Munchi Delights

Min jiang kueh served at Munchi Delights are made to delight your eyes, tastebuds and Instagram feed.

Take the Charcoal Min Jiang Kueh with Coconut Filling for example, where the sombre pancake contrasts against the almost-neon orange coconut.

Both traditionalists and modernists will have a fun time here, with flavours spanning peanut and red bean to Thai milk tea and mao shan wang. Price per slice range from $1.30 to $2.80.

51 Yishun Ave 11, #01-43 Yishun Park Hawker Centre, Singapore 768867 and 10 Tampines North Drive 4, JTC Space @ Tampines North Singapore 528553

Kueh Pulau Pinang

Helmed by an elderly couple in their 70s, Kueh Pulau Pinang serves up Penang-style min jiang kueh that's thinner than the ones we're more familiar with.

Besides the fan favourites of peanut and coconut, savoury options that include ham, cheese, corn or egg are also popular here. Price per slice range from $1 to $1.50.

982 Buangkok Crescent, #02-01 Yi Jia Food House, Singapore 530982

The Pantree

The Pantree was founded in 2016 by a young couple who wanted to preserve the traditional teatime snack.

They serve thin, crispy-style min jiang kueh here with over 20 flavours ranging from Peanut & Corn and Nutella to Floss & Cheese and Luncheon Meat & Egg.

The Pantree's location in the CBD makes it a great place for office workers to have a short mental break and nosh to recharge too. Prices range from $2.50 to $5.50.

5 Straits View, #B2, 24 The Heart, Marina One, 018935

Min Jiang Girl

Min Jiang Girl is a home-based business that prides itself on all things min jiang kueh.

But beyond traditional flavours, its offerings range from Ondeh Ondeh and Orh Nee to Chilli Crab and Salted Egg Custard, and are mostly vegan-friendly. Min jiang kueh are sold in a box of four at $10.

Order here.

Smile Martabak

Smile Martabak is an online business selling martabak manis started by a young couple in 2021.

It was born after the wife couldn't find any nice ones here nor could she travel back to Indonesia to satisfy her craving.

They have five flavours currently - Original Choco-Cheese, Pandan Cheese Milk, Ondeh-Ondeh Special, Red Velvet Oreo (Cream Cheese) and Banana Choco-Cheese. Prices range from $18.80 to $19.80.

Order here.

Jtown Cafe

Jtown Cafe is a restaurant located in the basement of Midpoint Orchard known for its Indonesian street food such as Bakmie Ayam, Bihun Bakkso and of course, Martabak Manis.

There are six options available - Butter Sugar, Chocolate, Peanut, Cheese, All Mix and OvoPOP. Prices range from $3 to $9.90.

220 Orchard Rd, #B1-03/04/05 Midpoint Orchard, Singapore 238852

Pancake Boss

Pancake Boss is another brand that has earned its name selling martabak manis with a recipe from Indonesia.

There are a dizzying amount of flavour combinations here with notable fusion flavours such as Pandan Corn Cheese, Red Robin (red velvet with cream cheese and oreo) and Pink Panther (strawberry with white chocolate and cheese).

Pancake Boss also sell "pizza"-style where you can get multiple flavours in one (pictured). Prices range from $8.50 to $19.90.

470 North Bridge Rd, #04-15 Bugis Cube, Singapore 188735

My Home Cafe

My Home Cafe located in Yishun has been well-loved for its authentic Indonesian food, chiefly among them is martabak manis.

Martabak Budi is offered in two sizes - small ($3) and regular ($5) with add-ons of chocolate, cheese and peanut available. You can also upgrade to the premium Wijsman butter.

18 Yishun Ave 9, #01-33 Junction 9, 768897

Gading Street Food

We've previously introduced Gading Street Food in our round-up of Indonesian food available in Singapore. Beyond its savoury meal options, the martabak manis is a hit among patrons too.

You can choose from five flavours - Classic, Pandan Corn, Black Charcoal, Red Velvet and Matcha Green Tea. Prices range from $14 to $14.50.

304 Orchard Rd, #02-63 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.