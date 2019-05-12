Where to get the cheapest diapers, baby food, bites, and formula milk: Retail vs online vs Johor Bahru

The Seedly Team went to Johor Bahru last weekend, where we hired a Lok Lok van and ate close to 1,000 sticks of deep-fried mushrooms, bacon, meatballs, and man tous.

While most of us shop for a variety of cakes, tau sa pia, and Eureka popcorns to bring home during the trip, our content strategist Sudhan was out on a different mission.

With a large, field-pack bag in tow, Sudhan piled his bag to the brim with baby food and snacks. Before this, he was considering bringing a huge suitcase in tow, to buy diapers for his cute 7 month-old baby boy.

To him, it was worth making the trip across the causeway, as it means saving a few bucks on expensive baby products.

Yet, is the effort worth it? How much do you actually save by doing so?

I decided to compare the prices of diapers, baby food, snacks, and formula milk, to find out where to get the best deals: Whether it's Online, Retail, or in Johor Bahru.

TL;DR: WHERE TO GET THE CHEAPEST DIAPERS, BABY FOOD, BITES, AND FORMULA MILK

PHOTO: Seedly

DIAPERS

MamyPoko Extra Dry (M) / piece Huggies Gold (M)/ piece Drypers Touch M Online Shopee $0.32 $0.30 *$0.24* Lazada *$0.29* *$0.28* $0.34 RedMart *$0.29* $0.29 $0.34 Qoo10 $0.34 *$0.28* $0.48 Retail Sheng Siong *$0.26* (Promotion) - $0.33 FairPrice $0.37 $0.36 *$0.23* Johor Bahru City Square Mall: Kapitan Grocer RM 49.50 for 48 pieces:

SGD $0.34/piece - RM 31.25 for 64 pieces:

SGD *$0.16* / piece

BABY FOOD AND BITES

Heinz: Farley's Rusks Original (Baby Food) Bellamy's Organic

Organic Veggie Macoroni 175g (Baby Food) Baby Bites

Original Rice Husks (Snack) Baby Guide Rice Husks (Snack) Online Shopee - - - - Lazada $3.70 $7.55 $2.65 $2.03 (only delivery in Malaysia) RedMart $3.70 $7.55 $2.65 - Qoo10 $11.04 $8.05 - $12.48 Retail Sheng Siong - - $2.65 - FairPrice $3.70 $7.55 $2.45 $12.48 Johor Bahru City Square Mall: Kapitan Grocer RM 12.99:

SGD $4.26 RM 20.25:

SGD $6.64 RM 8.30:

SGD $2.72 RM 7.09:

SGD $2.33

FORMULA MILK

Nestle NAN Optipro Infant Milk Formula (1 tin=900g) Enfagrow A+ 360 DHA Plus Stage 4 (1 tin=900g) Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Formula Stage 4 (1 tin: 1.6kg ) Online Shopee $42.70 $39.79 $48.33 each (Comes in Bundle of 6) Lazada - - $57.40 RedMart $52.60 $37.20 $58 Qoo10 $33.20 each (Comes in bundle of 6) $40.20 $58 each (Comes in bundle of 5) Retail Sheng Siong $38.60 $37.20 $53 FairPrice $47.60 $40.20 $58

BRANDS FOR COMPARISON

Type Brands For Comparison Specific Product Diapers Mammy Poko Pants

MamyPoko Extra Dry (M) Huggies Huggies Gold (M) Pampers Baby Dy Pampers Baby Dry (M) Baby Food Heinz Farley's Rusks Original Bellamy's Organic Organic Vegetable Pasta Baby Snacks Baby Bites Original Rice Husks Milna Baby Biscuit Baby Guide Baby Guide Rice Husks Milk Formula Nestle Nestle NAN Optipro Infant Milk Formula Aptamil Aptamil Gold+ Infant Milk Formula Dumex Dumex Mamil Gold Infant Formula

Baby and infant products come in a wide range, and it is almost impossible to compare every single brand, especially when we were in JB for only a day.

For the sake of standardisation, here are the different brands of baby products we will be using as a basis of comparison:

Conversion: RM 1 = SGD $0.33

WHICH IS THE CHEAPEST?

Granted, the sample size for this comparison is small, but what we can take away from this table would be that it is not necessary that online stores are always the best priced, and going to JB for your diapers haul may not even be the cheapest option.