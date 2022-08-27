Where to get crispy goreng pisang in Singapore

Goreng pisang or banana fritters, are made with bananas coated in a batter, and then deep-fried to a golden brown. The result is a moreish mix of a light, crispy coating set against the warm, melty and sweet banana interior.

These days, goreng pisang stalls have branched out to offer more than just fried bananas.

You can now find other traditional deep-fried snacks such as tapioca, green beans, nian gao (Chinese New Year cakes) wrapped with yam and sweet potato and more.

Here are 10 places to get goreng pisang in Singapore.

Boon Goreng Pisang

Founded in 1998, Boon Pisang Goreng was formerly located at the Long House in Thomson before it shifted to its current Balestier location.

Here you'll find the usual goreng pisang offerings, ranging from varying sizes of banana fritters to sweet potato and tapioca.

411 Balestier Rd, Balestier Market and Food Centre, Singapore 329930.

Toa Payoh Lucky Pisang Raja

The Er family has been serving up banana fritters since 1979.

They have drawn many fans both young and old with their goreng pisang's traditional, consistent taste.

The stall isn't difficult to identify too, thanks to the many bunches of bananas framing the storefront.

177 Toa Payoh Central, #01-176 Epic Haus Coffee Shop, Singapore 310177.

Mohd Zaid Kueh Mueh

Located in ABC Brickworks, Mohd Zaid offers a range of traditional Malay kueh including curry puffs and samosas.

Goreng pisang is another big draw at the stall, so don't forget to order at least one to try.

6 Jalan Bukit Merah, #01-11 ABC Brickworks, Singapore 150006.

Million Star Fried Banana

Currently undergoing renovations until mid-Nov 2022, Changi Village Hawker Centre is a treasure trove of good food.

Among them is Million Star Fried Banana, which has been in business for over two decades; the stall sells items such as banana fritters and fried green beans.

2 Changi Village Rd, #01-49 Changi Village Hawker Centre, Singapore 500002.

Mei Xiang Goreng Pisang

Chef-owner Mary Teo has been perfecting her fried foods for over a decade.

Her stall was originally at Lau Pa Sat but subsequently moved to Changi Village Hawker Centre. Note that the hawker centre is currently being renovated until mid-Nov 2022.

2 Changi Village Rd, #01-51 Changi Village Hawker Centre, Singapore 500002.

Goreng Pisang

A short walk from Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, this hawker stall can be easily identified thanks to its straightforward "Goreng Pisang" signboard.

The goreng pisang is their mainstay, but many love the moreish sweet potato balls too.

270 Queen St, #01-46 Albert Centre Food Centre, Singapore 180270.

Geylang Lor 20 Banana Fritters

Geylang Lor 20 is located among a bevy of amazing hawker food in the Old Airport Road Food Centre.

You'll find all the classics here, such as banana fritters, three-in-one (i.e. sweet potato, yam and nian gao) and tapioca.

51 Old Airport Rd, #01-57 Old Airport Road Food Centre, Singapore 390051.

Crazy Nana

Crazy Nana was founded by three retirees who are self-proclaimed "crazy over bananas".

Besides a slew of local savoury items, Crazy Nana sells a range of foods featuring bananas.

Their speciality is the CrazyNana Signature, which uses imported bananas (delivered every two days) from the owner's farm in Batu Pahat.

This goreng pisang creation is served with homemade kecap manis sauce.

1 Fusionopolis Pl, #01-17, Singapore 138632.

Pisang Keju Batam

Pisang Keju offers Indonesian-style goreng pisang that is amped up with shredded cheese and various toppings.

The stall is headed by Nurleli, an Indonesian cook, and her stepdaughter and son-in-law.

Nurleli used to sell goreng pisang in Batam, before relocating to Singapore and transferring the operations to her son.

285 Changi Rd, Singapore 419764.

The Original Pisang Keju

In 2020, The Original Pisang Keju finally opened its first standalone physical stall in East Village after years of being a pasar malam favourite.

Like the previous entrant, The Original Pisang Keju also serves its goreng pisang with toppings like cheese, oreo and chocolate.

430 Upper Changi Rd, #01-15 East Village Mall, Singapore 486936.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.