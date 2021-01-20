Where to get cute matching outfits for the family this CNY

Nothing makes an impression when going Chinese New Year visiting like matching outfits for your whole family, from Mum and Dad to your little ones. Not only do they look adorable in photos (and make people go ‘aww’ on Instagram), they really bring out the festive Lunar New Year spirit!

Shop our picks for the best CNY family clothes here – from cheongsams to rompers to kungfu tops and mandarin collar shirts. There’s a great mix of modern Chinese clothing for the entire family.

1. The Elly Store

The Elly Store is probably not an unfamiliar name to most. The homegrown label has become synonymous with its stylish offerings for children and has since expanded to include parents too.

Their CNY 2021 collection is centred around the theme of ‘One World, One Family’, and the series comprising 15 prints and 68 styles draws on colours, motifs, themes and art from around the globe like Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. You’ll also spot some Disney characters and motifs woven in too!

Available online as well as at #02-31/33 Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 259760. Other stockists include TANGS at Tang Plaza, TANGS at Vivocity and Motherswork Great World City.

2. Le Petit Society

Le Petite Society was founded in 2012 by Singaporean couple Robyn Liang and Dylan Ong, who are also parents to two little girls and a boy. It prides itself on creating safe and comfortable products that kiddos will want to wear daily, and offers matching pieces for adults, too.

This CNY, get everyone dressed in traditional prints with the Chinese Motif series, usher in the new year with festive Mandarin orange prints, or flaunt pretty floral dresses and rompers for everyone in the family.

You can also shop matching face masks to complete your look.

Available online as well as #05-35, The Paragon, 290 Orchard Road, and #01-06 Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way.

3. Little Qipao

50% off Selected items! $29.50-$39.50 Apply code '2021' during Checkout! All listed prices on website are before... Posted by Little Qipao on Friday, January 15, 2021

If you can’t tell from the name, Little Qipao prides itself on the cheongsam. The brand doesn’t just cater to females though – they have Mandarin collared shirts for the boys and men too.

For the ladies, we’re loving the multi-printed design of the Opulence qipao and the Polyphony print that’s available in different styles for the entire family. There are also the adorable mice-printed Merriment designs in cheery hues and bright pineapple prints.

Available online.

4. The Missing Piece

The Missing Piece was founded by local mumpreneur Ee-ling and has become known for its stylish and comfortable clothing. Its Chinese New Year 2021 collection, titled Time To Bloom, is a heady mixture of dreamy floral prints and cheery hues like yellows, blues and tri-colour laces.

For the little ones, we like the bold floral prints of the Lil’ Rhea Dress (for girls), and the same print is available in a slinky halter with cute cut-outs for mothers. For the boys, the Lil’ Man In The Park Shirt gets our vote. You can even order matching printed masks for both adults and kids.

Available online as well as The Missing Piece Studio, 10 Winstedt Road, #03-06, Singapore 227977 and two other outlets.

5. Elizabeth Little

Elizabeth Little is a Singapore-based and locally-produced label, touting its offerings to be made in partnership with ethical craftsmen from the region.

Besides its low-waste, slow fashion approach, we also love the vintage appeal of the label. Some of our favourites being the Liberty prints (pictured) available in designs for both girls and boys, and as well as Mom and Dad.

Available online. It is also stocked at Liliewoods Social, #02-113 Great World City, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994.

6. Chubby Chubby

Advertising graduate Nix Deng created Chubby Chubby in 2013 with the intention of creating meaningful yet quirky designs for the family. The New Beginnings collection especially has our heart especially.

It features cheerful colours such as orange, blue and pink, as well as vivid patterns. You’ll find pieces including dresses for your little girl, shirts and bermuda shorts for the boys, and comfy dresses, jumpsuits and shirts for the mum and dad respectively.

Available online.

7. Pazzion

This Chinese New Year, Pazzion wants you and your daughter to be welcome the Year of the Ox in the cutest twinning styles while walking around in comfort. Part of their Mommy & Me collection, its latest release feature the ” Moo Moo” flats, complete with 3D ears.

Both mums and daughters can choose between the beige and pink colourways. Beyond this design, the collection also has other options including sneakers, espadrilles, and ballet flats.

Pazzion has multiple outlets.

8. Pocketpig Diary

Priding itself on its affordability and style, it comes to no surprise that Pocketpig Diary has over a hundred designs ranging from cheongsams to mandarin collar shirts to get your children ready for the festive season.

Moreover, the label also has two sections, Mother and Kids and Family Wear, that retail non-festive twinning looks for the whole family.

Available online.

9. Sea Apple

This Singaporean label, named after the Sea Apple tree, curates a collection of children’s clothing, books, toys, furniture, and essentials.

For Lunar New Year this year, you can expect a delightful array of colours and prints, such as clemetines and festive florals across clothing styles like adorable halters and cheongsams for the girls, and shirts and berms for the boys.

Direct your mouse to the Adult’s section and you’ll find pretty printed cheongsams and dresses, as well as a couple of mens’ shirts.

Oh and did we mention – Sea Apple only uses organic cotton to create its original prints.

Available online, as well as at #01-68 United Square, 101 Thomson Road. It’s also stocked at TANGS at Tang Plaza, Motherswork Great World City and other outlets.

10. Charles & Keith

In time for the festive season, Charles & Keith is ready to dress up both mother and daughter with their Lunar New Year collection. The young one has a choice between white or pink cow-themed Mary Jane flats (which is a great design choice for the active child), while the parent can match with slides, mules, and ballerina flats in similar styles.

Finally, you can finish the look with the accompanying bags and mini pouches.

Charles & Keith has multiple outlets.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.