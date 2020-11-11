Where to get designer bags and shoes cleaned in Singapore

We all know that designer goods are investment pieces that need to be taken care of, but despite the best of intentions, even the most cautious among us can still spill a glass of red wine.
 
So whether you’re the victim of a stain that cannot be removed with water or your handbag is suffering from general wear and tear as a result of frequent use, these “bag spas” will give your luxury pieces a new lease of life so you don’t have to say a tearful goodbye.

Bags Butler

Specialising in cleaning, colouring, restoring and repairing leather and fabric based bags, wallets, shoes, jackets, belts and other small items, Bags Butler was founded by a group of leather specialist in Singapore.

In order to keep prices down, Bags Butlerhave cut out unnecessary costs, such as high rental fees, and instead provide free pick up and delivery services to all their customers with no minimum spend.

You can even arrange to have a specialist visit your home for a personalised consultation, whether that’s to discuss the condition of your bags or to ask for advice on how best to store your luxury goods.

Bags Butler, +65 6602 8198

Prestige

Located at Lucky Plaza, Prestige specialises in leather repair and restoration, as well as cleaning, disinfection and colouring.

The team are used to working with a range of leather goods, including lambskin, ostrich, calf, snakeskin and crocodile, as well as non-animal materials like suede, satin and velvet.

Prestige, Lucky Plaza (#B1-107)

Dr. Bags

Utilising ground breaking Korean technology and techniques, Dr. Bags provides everything from bag cleaning to colouring and protection services.

Their signature deep cleansing service is a gentle yet effective treatment that cleans and conditions your luxury items from the inside out.

Their carefully curated cleansing agents are free from harsh chemicals and can be safely used on all types of leather, fabric and synthetic materials.

Dr. Bags, Plaza Singapura (#B2-65), Katong V (#02-05), Marina Bay Link Mall (#B2-32), United Square (#B1-36A) and Ubi Ave 3, Tower A (by appointment only)

Colorwash

Since launching in 2003, Colorwash has become the go-to for bag and shoe cleaning as well as repair services.

Offering a sustainable approach to cleaning, Colorwash uses non-toxic detergents and chemicals to refresh your items, while also investing in machines that filter the by-product particles of colouring and drying.

This eco-friendly approaches helps reduce air pollution as well as Colorwash’s carbon footprint.

Besides cleaning, colouring, touch-ups and protection for your bags, shoes and wallets, Colorwash also runs workshops to help educate people on leather and product care.

Colorwash, Alexandra Retail Centre (#02-13), One Raffles Place (#05-22) and Mandarin Gallery (#03-05)

MyBagSpa

Founded in 2004 by local entrepreneur Chan Pei Lin, MyBagSpa was designed to cater to time poor women.

With a focus on cleaning, stain removal, colour restoration and minor repair services, everything at MyBagSpa is done by hand, using the appropriate tools and solutions depending on your bag’s needs.

Plus, if you don’t have time to drop your bag in, you can arrange for it to be delivered to them by courier.

Should you be looking to sell your designer bag at any stage, MyBagSpa also provides consignment services to help you get the best price possible.

MyBagSpa, Far East Plaza (#B1-107)

Honest Crafters

Whether your handbag has a broken zipper or your favourite pair of shoes is in need of a refresh, Honest Crafters can help.

Services include cleaning, colour restoration, stitching and piping refurbishment and zip and hardware replacements for handbags, as well as heel and sole repairs, leather polish and mould removal for shoes.

Honest Crafters also offers a “Build Your Own Bag” service where you can design your very own leather bag, which will be crafted in Korea and ready for collection in about 1 – 3 months.

Honest Crafters, Raffles City Shopping Centre (#02-08/8A)

Jeeves

Jeeves was originally founded in London in 1969, but now has five stores across Singapore and operates in 12 major cities around the world.

Setting the bar high, the premium dry-cleaning brand offers services such as environmentally responsible dry cleaning, laundering, alterations and repairs, as well as specialist cleaning for couture, suede and leather, bridal wear and handbag restoration.

They even offer a complimentary collection and delivery service across Singapore.

Jeeves, Pacific Plaza (Level 2), Raffles City Shopping Centre (#B1-97), 501 Bukit Timah Road, East Coast (1 Jln Jamal) and 282 River Valley Road

