Where to get designer bags and shoes cleaned in Singapore

We all know that designer goods are investment pieces that need to be taken care of, but despite the best of intentions, even the most cautious among us can still spill a glass of red wine.

So whether you’re the victim of a stain that cannot be removed with water or your handbag is suffering from general wear and tear as a result of frequent use, these “bag spas” will give your luxury pieces a new lease of life so you don’t have to say a tearful goodbye.