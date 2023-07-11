Where to get a tattoo in Singapore: Best artists and parlours to get inked

Trendy now, and trendy back then – body art is not going out of fashion anytime soon. Shedding its societal taboo status and being wholeheartedly embraced by young people, this art form has become a form of self-expression and identity these days.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a decorated pro, this list features some of the best tattoo artist and parlours worth checking out here in Singapore.

Artists

Soupy.soups

Local hand-poke tattoo artist, soupy.soups curates tattoos with a funky style that also share a story behind each piece. If you’re in the market for some whimsical or abstract pieces, the artists offers designs with a lot of character. The artist also has a queer film project called tofu house, as well as prints available for collectors. Look out for their various flash tattoos that range between $50-$200.

Jud.tattoos

From ornamental, to lettering and black/grey ink, jud.tattoos does it all and that too at a centrally-located studio space in Buona Vista. No wonder they have gained a loyal following of over 5000+ followers on Instagram. In terms of designs, look out for gorgeous portrayals marine animals, geometrical patterns, and even vintage glasses. The artist is also well-versed with coloured inks.

Gwen.tattoos

Perhaps it’s the detailed fineline designs or the ultra-cool UV tattoos that glow, but we’re big fans of gwen.tattoos. Designs crafted included portraits, chic butterflies, and botanical-inspired pieces. The artists also frequently does flashes and tattoo buffets where you can opt to get unlimited tattoos within the span of 60 minutes at a fixed price. The artist also does piercings ranging from $20-$60 for lobe, industrial and more.

Poker.phase

Specialising in hand-poked tattoos, Deonna or poker.phase has been in the tattoo scene only since 2020, yet have made quite the name for herself. Whether you find her at one of the small fair gatherings or at her private studio in Marymount, you’ll surely leave impressed with your new ink. Her designs draws inspiration from the likes of celestial, oceanic and anatomical elements including koi fishes, mother of pearl, and some classic y2k depictions.

Coyboy__

Known for their long-form designs, Coyboy__’s expertise lies in hand-poke black-and-white designs. Expect shaded designs, dotted lines, botanical themes and alternative designs like no other. If you’re not able to catch them in Singapore, keep a lookout on their socials and fins them tattooing away in the like of Taiwan, Melbourne, Bangkok and more.

Parlours

Inkvasion Tattoo Singapore

Having just opened its doors in 2017, Inkvasion Tattoo has definitely made its mark in Singapore’s tattoo industry. This is evident with their over 12k followers on Instagram. The trust-worthy parlour in Far East plaza, is owned by Tattoo Artist Glenn Tan, who has over a decade of tattooing experience tattooing since 2009.

Accompanying Glen, you can also look forward to team members like Glen’s equally talented wife, Catt and their colleague Brandon. The cherry on top? you can find different styles – from fine line, letterings, minimalists, shaded, dark ink and cultural tattoos – all under one roof.

Dahlia Daze Studio

A Premier tattoo studio by Rickie Sonjia, Dahlia Daze Studio is our go to for beautiful aesthetic pieces that never fail to impress. In the team here you’ll find Rickie, Sandhya, and Averie who specialise in floral work and delicate designs brought to life by hand-poke or through machines. To support your favourite artist further you can also shop for stickers, and print designs that you bring home as keepsakes. All bodies, genders and colours are welcome here!

Pink Lemonade Studios

When it comes to whacky designs featuring your favourite cartoons and cutesy characters, Pink Lemonade Studios’ fleet of tattoo apprentice can do no wrong. Expect colourful doodles from moo.inks or adorable adventure time animations by wonky.i and red-ink flashes by kvivbone and more. Keep a lookout for guest tattoo shifts too!

Funky Lane

Like it’s name suggest, Funky Lane is a tattoo collective that gives way to ambiguous designs and funky art. Here noseypokey, vivpokes, spokensleeps, and peppar__ come together to offer tattoo-lovers concepts derived from Chinese scripts, botanicals, colourful cultural items and lots more. You can also attend their own in-house fairs and events titled FUNKT!, where you’ll be able to shop for prints, stickers, temporary and flash tattoos, handmade goods, crystals and something for everyone.

This article was first published in City Nomads.