Where to get unique, Insta-worthy cakes in Singapore for your upcoming celebrations

There are lots of places to get a cake from in Singapore but perhaps it’s worth taking your search to Instagram and getting your special someone something a little more customised.

Let’s face it, cake is something we could certainly have more of in our lives, and everyone looks forward to it during a party or special gathering.

Whether your special someone has a sweet tooth or not, they’ll be heartened by cakes with amazing designs. Just make sure you get your order in early! Scroll down to the gallery for the top 10 cake shops in Singapore with Instagram-worthy bakes to order for your next celebration:

1. Edith Patisserie

Cakes look like dreamy, whimsical works of art here. Beyond aesthetics, this homestyle bakery specialises in layered cakes for any occasion and unique flavour pairings is what you’ll find. Examples include Earl Grey Honey, Lychee Rose Cake, Thai Milk Tea Cake and Honey Lemon Chamomile.

If you love cakes with a local flavour, try the Kopi Gula Melaka Cake, Pandan Coconut Gula Melaka Cake or Chendol Cake.

For a grown-up celebration, pick one of their cakes that contains alcohol – Rum & Raisin Cake or Coffee Bailey’s Caramel Cake.

They also do special cakes each month; January’s special is the very enticing Gin & Tonic Cake, which is made with layers of lime sponge, a gin and tonic buttercream with a splash of lime and topped with edible marigold petals and lime slices.

While you’re at the store, check out their mini bites too, with options such as Earl Grey Brownies, Matcha Blondies, and Mini Pandan Coconut Gula Melaka Cupcakes. Note that they don’t take custom cake orders in store so call or contact them online if you want to do so.

Edith Patisserie is at 772 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198740, tel: 6443 7150.

2. Nesuto Patisserie

The bakes at Nesuto (which means “nest” in Japanese) combine French pastry techniques with some of the finest ingredients from Japan, bringing the kind of pastries you’d usually see in hotels or high-end restaurants into a cafe setting.

Signature cakes include Yuzu Raspberry, and the aptly-named Le ‘Omm’ (matcha mascarpone and azuki red beans between a light matcha cotton sponge, with a tinge of rum) and Le ‘Mmm’ (a decadent chocolate sponge with layers of milk chocolate cream and dark chocolate frosting).

You could also try bite-sized treats like Le Chocolat, Lemon Sunshine and Jasmine Orient. Delivery is available islandwide or you could pop by the store to pick up your order (and try the afternoon high tea while you’re there).

Nesuto Patisserie is at 53 Tras Street, Singapore 078992, tel: 6920 2922.

3. Ugly Cake Shop

Don’t be fooled by the name of this store, the cakes here are absolutely gorgeous.

The moniker was chosen because they don’t use ingredients that make ‘beautiful’ cakes, such as artificial colouring, artificial flavours, fondant and gum paste, thanks to their belief that the more natural ingredients and the fewer chemicals we put in our bodies, the better.

But they don’t just make beautiful cakes, they’re also making the world a prettier place as they give part of their profits to the nutrition fund of a school in Timor-Leste, which supports undernourished children.

Best-sellers include Big Daddy, a super chocolatey cake with Nutella and Valrhona, and Sally, a peanut butter and dark chocolate cake.

There are many other delicious cakes to choose from and all of them are certainly worth a try, but we especially love the Ferrero Rocher Drip Cake, Earl Grey with Floral Buttercream, and RARRR! – Milo Dinosaur, which is perfect for kids.

Ugly Cake Shop is at 535 Kallang Bahru, GB Point, #01-06; tel: 8228 8300.

4. Zee & Elle

If you’re the type of person who loves to ‘stop and smell the roses’, you’ll love the bakes here as they’re inspired by lush botanicals and whimsical colours.

The process to order a cake here is simple and involves just four steps – pick a cake size, pick a cake flavour from a list, pick a cake design, then choose your mode of collection.

The designs are exquisite, with categories such as floral, rustic, modern minimalistic, hand-painted, whimsical, tropical, dapper, fun confetti, and mermaid sea. They’re too beautiful to eat, if we’re honest, but once you bite into them, you’ll be glad you decided to tuck into these stunning creations.

Shop online and get your cakes delivered to you or pick them up from their studio at #01-114, Promenade@Pelikat, 183 Jalan Pelikat, Singapore 537643. Email hello@zeeandelle.com for appointment; note that they do not sell cake slices in their studio.

5. The Fabulous Baker Boy

Whether you’re a domestic diva or a wannabe (in a good way) performer, you’ll love the cakes here with names like Ms Mariah Carey, Ms Aretha Franklin, Ms Whitney Houston and Beyonce (a confection inspired by lemonade, of course), as part of their Diva Series.

Men won’t feel left out, with a Divo Series featuring cakes named Keanu Reeves, Mr George Clooney, Barrack Obama and for a local touch, The Hossan Leong. How cute!

Signature bakes include the Ab Fab Red Velvet cake, Blueberry Lemon Yoghurt cake and New York Cheesecake. And if fresh cream cakes are your weakness, options like the Matcha Shortcake or Black Forest Gateau will certainly hit the spot. You’ll get much more than cakes here though as they actually operate as a cafe with a full menu, so why not have a meal here too when you pick up your cake?

The Fabulous Baker Boy is at #01-15, 70 River Valley Road, Singapore 179037, tel: 6694 8336.

6. Spatula

This cafe has a very delectable waffle menu – with options such as red velvet, milo kit kat and churros – but they truly excel at making lavish, delicious cakes.

All cakes are round with four layers (6″ tall) and you get t0 choose from flavours such as banana chocolate chip, red velvet, salted caramel, pandan gula melaka, Boston creme, and red velvet Nutella. You’ll also get to decide what colours (up to five) you want your cake to be.

Design wise, there’s the floral series or the whimsical series, and you get to have some fun choosing a design here.

While the floral series features some stunning designs, we love the whimsical choices which include cakes such as Magical Unicorn Cake, Melted Ice Cream Cone Cake, and the amusingly-named Donut Worry, Be Happy Cake.

If you don’t have the patience to wait to order a cake, they stock whole cakes in store too, so call them to find out what’s available before making your way there.

Spatula is at 21 Baghdad Street, Singapore 199660, tel: 6291 5911.

7. Cupplets

The Peranakan-inspired cakes here are seriously too pretty to eat, with designs like The Tingkat and The Oriental Peony Box looking simply stunning.

That said, any pick from their floral freestyle single tier collection will also make you the envy of all your Instagram followers — our recommendations are the Wallpaper Floral Cake, The Birthday Cake or Freestyle Floral Painting.

If you want something simpler, best-sellers like Salted Caramel and Elderflower have less complicated designs but are just as delicious. Cupplets also works with companies for dessert customisation for events or product launches so they’re a handy contact to have to impress your boss too.

Cupplets is at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, 535 Clementi Road, Blk 16, #01-03 Sports Complex. Email cuppletsco@gmail.com for enquiries.

8. Little House of Dreams

Specialising in bespoke cakes and dessert tables, this bakery has grown from an online store in 2008 to its first brick-and-mortar bakery in 2012. Now it boasts a flagship bakery-bistro in trendy Dempsey Hill (you can still order online and choose pick-up or delivery).

Its signature cake style is a tall cake dressed in either a buttercream frosting or fondant designs, and you can’t go wrong with some of their more popular choices, such as the Over The Rainbow Cake, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cake, and Red Velvet Cake.

But there are so many other pretty cakes to choose from too. These include Fragrant Earl Grey Cake, Carrot & Cream Cheese Cake, Poppy Love Cake and Chocolate Rootbeer Bundt cake, to name a few. The selection of unicorn and mermaid cakes are perfect for kids’ parties and don’t forget to try their scrumptious macarons and tarts too.

Little House of Dreams is at Block 8 Dempsey Road #01-14, tel: 6472 4977.

9. Mad About Sucre

There is an average wait of three months for the customised cakes from this patisserie but it’s definitely worth it as the creations are spectacular. Each cake is handcrafted with European techniques and British designs so what you’ll end up with is not just a beautiful cake but a work of art.

If you don’t want to wait that long, pick a cake from their seasonal menu. Cakes are baked with no preservatives and reduced sweetness (up to 60 per cent less sugar) so what you’ll get is cakes full of flavour, bursting with natural goodness.

The patisserie also operates as a gourmet restaurant and appears in ‘best of’ dining lists often so pop in for a meal too.

Mad About Sucre is at 27 Teo Hong Road, Singapore 088334, tel: 6221

10. Elijah Pies

Okay technically these aren’t cakes, they’re pies. But we find it hard not to slide this one in, because the dessert pies here are simply too gorgeous and too delicious to miss. And who says you can only have cake on special occasions?

Founder-baker Elijah Tan started this business in 2014 purely because he wanted to bake for his girlfriend. The first thing he made for her was a Nutella Pie and it’s still on Elijah Pies’ menu today.

Other interesting creations include the picture-perfect Wild Berry Lavender Pie, Salted Egg Maple Pie, Earl Grey Rose Pie and Matcha Latte Pie. What’s great is you can choose to deliver either the whole pie, or you could get it sliced into eight portions, or sliced and individually packed. No fuss, no mess.

Operating online – with pop-up stores every now and then – you can place your order online to be delivered or to be picked up from its premises at #03-01, Victory Centre, 110 Lorong 23 Geylang, Singapore 388410. Visit https://elijahpies.oddle.me to order.

11. Bloomsbury Bakers

Opened by two friends who graduated from the famous Le Cordon Bleu London culinary school, Bloomsbury Bakers’ Instagram feed is indeed #cakegoals. They can whip up beautiful designs in buttercream and customise 3D cakes in fondant like this Liverpool cake.

Bloomsbury Bakers is at 30 Bendemeer Rd, #01-889, Singapore 330030; tel: 6299 3450.

12. Spiffy Cakes

Spiffy Cakes specialises in customised buttercream cakes. From unicorn cakes to a luggage-inspired cake, you’ll be surprised by the many designs she can whip up. She has even designed a buttercream beer cake.

Email spiffycakes21@gmail.com to order.

13. Baker’s Brew Studio

Baker’s Brew is one of the household names in the Instagram baking scene. Not only do they have an impressive range of cake flavours, they also have customisation services and hands-on baking classes.

Baker’s Brew Studio has outlets at Paragon, Upper Thomson and Sembawang. Visit here for more information.

14. Sarah’s Loft

From the creator of Maple and Market, Sarah’s masterpieces are dainty and very, very pretty. Known for cakes that are easy on the eyes, we almost can’t bear to eat any of her cakes!

Email letuseatcake@sarahsloft.net to place an order.

15. The Frosted Chick

Get your phones ready. Their cakes are gorgeous and are perfect for birthdays.

The Frosted Chick is at 194 Kim Keat Avenue #01-414, Singapore 310194; tel: 6250 3613.

16. Crème Maison Bakery

Express your love for your special someone with this two-tiered black and gold buttercream cake. Doesn’t it just scream class and style?

Creme Maison Bakery is at 30 Tai Seng Street #08-03C, Singapore 534013; tel: 8181 3689.

17. Susanne Ng

If you thought this was a soft toy, think again. Susanne Ng’s cakes look surreal, almost too much like plushies. Specialising in chiffon cakes, her designs are inspired by cartoon characters and food like hamburgers, dim sum and nasi lemak. Super adorbs!

Visit here for more information.

18. Monice Bakes (@monicebakes)

Monice Bakes offers customised sweet treats, including cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Monice also does Marvel-themed cakes.

Visit here for more information.

19. Cake Box SG (@cakeboxsg)

Huat ah! Cake Box makes Singaporean-themed cakes for anyone looking to have some fun with their birthday cakes.

Whatsapp them at +65 9029 3710 to place an order.

20. Jo Takes The Cake (@jotakesthecake)

We’re so impressed by this Star Wars cake!

Email info@jotakesthecake.com for orders and enquiries.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.