Where to get your diving license in Singapore

Ever watched Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet and wonder what it would be like to meet turtles?

To dive into that gigantic blue mass of ocean and explore the underwater world.

Whether you are new to diving and need a basic introductory course or a veteran diver looking to upgrade his abilities in Singapore, we have got you covered.

NOT DRIVING, DIVING

Before we start on the places and prices for starting your diving journey, these are some pointers you should consider before signing up for your first class.

HEALTH ISSUES

As your body is subject to high pressures underwater, it would be wise to have a thorough health check-up with your doctor before you dive.

If you are suffering from any lung issues like collapsed lungs or asthma, it would be wise to seek proper approval before proceeding.

Ear equalisation could also cause serious issues underwater as you are unable to properly clear pressure from your ears.

If you have a physical disability or are slightly older in age, just note that there are speciality equipment/dive courses that you could still take.

Once everything is cleared, you are free to dive!

WATER CONFIDENCE