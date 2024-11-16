Where to go in 2025: Your essential travel bucket list

It’s nearly the end of 2024, and for travel buffs, that can only mean one thing: time to research where to go in 2025.

To inspire your planning, we’ve pulled together a destination bucket list for the year ahead – some places chosen for timeliness because they’re on the cusp of a tourism boom or will play host to special events next year; others for convenience because they’re now served by more direct flights from Singapore.

From familiar favourites that offer fresh reason to visit, to remote locales that provide a unique experience, you can be sure every spot on this list is worthy of those precious annual leave days.

1. Flow Country, Scotland

After four decades of campaigning by environmentalists, Flow Country in Far North Scotland was finally inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site this year.

And deservedly so: the 10,000-year-old bog is the largest expanse of blanket bog in Europe, and its combination of otherworldly peatland, mirrored waters and rich wildlife is one-of-a-kind. Eco travellers will also be glad to know that the bog serves as a crucial defence against climate change, storing over 400 million tonnes of carbon.

Perfect for: Sustainability focused travellers, photography fans, nature trekkers

2. Kertajati, Indonesia

New flights from Scoot connecting Singapore to Kertajati, Indonesia's second-largest airport, have made getting to the West Java regency much more accessible.

From here, you can visit lesser known (at least to Singaporeans) attractions like the crystal-clear Cicerem Blue Lake, and the architecturally stunning Sunyaragi Cave Park in Cirebon, a sprawling grotto made of ancient coral limestone.

For foodies, Kertajati presents even more reason to visit: it's the gateway to Sundanese food, one of Indonesia's most popular cuisines, known for its addictive salty-sour flavours and use of lots of fresh vegetables and local fish.

Perfect for: Short breaks, foodies

3. Greenland

If you're seeking out an off-the-beaten-track destination, it's time to put Greenland on your list. Here, you can experience culturally rich Inuit culture and incredible wildlife against a starkly beautiful backdrop of fjords, valleys and over 2,000 mountains.

And did you know that the world's largest island is one of the best spots to view the Northern Lights because of its location directly beneath the auroral oval in the Arctic Circle? Happily, SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) will launch a new direct flight from Copenhagen to Greenland's capital Nuuk next year, making it easier for travellers to reach this Danish territory.

Perfect for: Adventurers, cultural enthusiasts, Northern Lights chasers

4. Osaka, Japan

Japan is always a holiday hit, but a trip to Osaka next year will be even more special thanks to the Osaka Expo, which will kick off from April and run till October. During this time, the city will host innovative installations from around the world, including a Singapore Pavilion that resembles a giant red orb (i.e. a not-so-Little Red Dot).

While you're there, don't miss heading to the nearby Art Islands for the Setouchi Triennale 2025, Japan's largest contemporary art festival that's held every three years, which will transform the area into an art haven. And of course, there's the food — Osaka isn't known as the Kitchen of Japan for nothing, with favourites like okonomiyaki and takoyaki originating from here.

Perfect for: Art lovers, cultural enthusiasts, foodies

5. AlUla, Saudi Arabia

From the ancient tombs of Hegra and avant-garde art exhibitions, to hot air balloon rides and on-ground tours to see the elusive Arabian wolf, AlUla offers something for everyone. Which is why this incredible oasis in the middle of the Arabian desert is one of our top picks to visit next year.

Remarkably, it's been a permanent human settlement since 5000 BCE, and with Saudi Arabia's ambitious plans to nearly double national tourism by 2030, the area only looks set to grow. An e-Visa programme introduced just before the pandemic simplifies travelling to the Middle East country from Singapore.

Perfect for: History buffs, adventurers, art lovers

6. Athens Riviera, Greece

Even though most flights to Greece land in Athens, many travellers head straight to the country's islands without stopping in what some have dubbed the "concrete capital".

But the revitalisation of the Athens Riviera, about 30 min from the city centre, suggests that may change that from next year. That's when parts of The Ellinikon, Europe's largest urban regeneration project, will launch, including a massive coastal park that will double the green space in Athens. Drawn by the new developments, chic stays are already opening in the 'hood, including the celebrity-magnet One&Only Aesthesis, and the cool Ace Hotel & Swim Club. And why wouldn't you visit?

The riviera has a one-of-a-kind location among some of the most ancient ruins in the world, and is blessed with more than 300 days of sunshine a year.

Perfect for: Beach bums, history buffs

7. Belgium

Think of Belgium and it's likely the first thing that comes to mind is chocolate. And while it's true that there's plenty of the luscious stuff here (Mary Chocolatier and Laurent Gerbaud are our picks), there's so much more to discover.

For art lovers, this is the home of surrealism and Art Nouveau, and there are plenty of museums and architecturally rich neighbourhoods where you can dive deeper into both movements. Brussels, in particular, is fantastic for comic art tours (hello, Tintin!), while the MoMu museum in Antwerp is a fashionista's dream. The best part: Singapore Airlines now flies direct to Brussels, making a trip just a hop and a skip away.

Perfect for: Cultural enthusiasts, art lovers, fashionistas, foodies

8. New Caledonia

New Cale-where? From 2025, this French territory in the Pacific Ocean should be a lot more familiar to Singaporean travellers because of new flights to the capital of Noumea by its national carrier, Aircalin.

With rich marine life and a major barrier reef circling the main island, the archipelago has earned a reputation as a top scuba-diving destination. Not a diver? The breezy palm-lined beaches welcome beach potatoes, while exotic events — like a Watermelon Festival and a Beef Festival — are compelling ways to experience the unique local culture.

Perfect for: Divers, cultural enthusiasts

9. Bangkok, Thailand

Nobody needs an excuse to visit Bangkok, home of fabulous food, offbeat creativity and amazing hospitality. But 2025 gives us plenty anyway.

For one thing, it will be a banner year for new hotel openings, including the much-anticipated Aman Nai Lert Bangkok in the stylish Nai Lert neighbourhood, and the world's second StandardX hotel, the StandardX Bangkok Phra Arthit, in the Chinatown area.

Then there are the raves: from Future Sound of Egypt to Subculture (and maybe even Tomorrowland), it seems nearly every big electronic music brand is setting foot here next year.

To top it off, there have been myriad new restaurant openings over the past few months — from the explosive flavours of Ega Luv Seafood to the refined Ratchaburi plates of Grok 1970 — making a flight to the Big Mango even more enticing.

Perfect for: Short breaks, foodies, fashionistas, those who enjoy staying in significant new hotels

10. Chongqing, China

Trains that run right through residential apartment blocks; "ground floors" that start at different levels in every building; mind-blowingly elaborate hotpot restaurants — you can't say all those TikTok videos about Chongqing haven't intrigued you about this southwestern Chinese city.

According to Skyscanner's recent Travel Trends 2025 report, searches for Chongqing have ballooned by 354 per cent over the past year, indicating that it's on the brink of a tourism boom. Go now before it gets (even) busier.

Perfect for: Cultural enthusiasts, foodies

