Where to go in autumn: Top 5 destinations for Singaporeans

PHOTO: Unsplash
Anastassia Evlanova
ValueChampion

As we turn the bend towards the second half of 2019, there are a number of long weekends left and thus, still plenty of opportunities to travel.

With many fantastic destinations just a short flight away, Singaporeans have plenty of options to choose from if they are looking to get away during the fall season.

Below, we rounded up 5 of the most affordable destinations to travel to between September and November.

GEORGETOWN, MALAYSIA FOR BUDGET MILLENNIAL TRAVELLERS

View this post on Instagram

LOCAL & STREET FOOD เป็นเมืองที่มี street food เยอะมาก ร้านเงียบเป็นป่าดงดิบยันเจ้าเด็ดเจ้าดังคนต่อคิวยาวก้อมี ราคาถูกมาก RM.3-6.5 เท่าที่ลองมา 3 เมนูเรียงลำดับตามความอร่อยให้ละ เริ่มเมนูแรก Char Kuey Teow @Chulia Street รถเข็นเจ้าเด็ดเจ้าดังของที่นี่ อาแปะค่อยๆที่ละออเดอร์ รอนานแต่คุ้มค่า หน้าตาคล้ายผัดไทบ้านเรานี่แหละ หอม อร่อย..ผ่าน จาน2 Wonton Noodle @Chulia Street บะหมี่เกี๊ยวหมูแดงราดซอสดำ เป็นร้านรถเข็นอยู่ใกล้ๆกะร้านเมื่อกี้แหละ ร้านนี้คนต่อคิวยาวตลอด แต่รอไม่นานทำเร็วมาก รสชาติใช้ได้อยู่ ไม่หวานเจี๊ยบเหมือนร้านก่อนที่เคยลอง..ผ่าน เมนูสุดท้ายตอนสั่งชี้รูปเอา พอได้มาคนละเรื่องกันเลย ราดหน้านี่แหละ แต่มิกซ์เส้นใหญ่ยันเส้นหมี่ใส่มาทุกเส้น กุ้งยุ่ยๆ อ้วกหมาชัดๆ #THROWBACK

A post shared by VANICHA (@vanicha_w) on

Unsurprisingly, Penang is one of the most popular destinations for Singaporeans, due to its sandy beaches, great food scene and cheap airfare.

This makes its capital, Georgetown, one of the top places to consider visiting in August. Autumn airfare to Georgetown is at its lowest at the end of October, with roundtrips costing as low as $82 per person. Furthermore, hotels are generally affordable as well, with a 5-star option costing an average of $129 per night.

Beyond its affordability, Georgetown can be a great option for younger travellers due to a myriad of cuisine options, bustling art scene and nightlife.

For instance, street art enthusiasts can enjoy the myriad of wall murals and wrought iron wall sculptures scattered throughout the city, while foodies can indulge in Penang's famous street food.

KRABI, THAILAND FOR THE ADVENTUROUS TRAVELLERS

Krabi can be a good option for those who are looking for some adventure. It is the next cheapest destination on our list for the autumn months, with roundtrip airfare costing as low as $104 towards the end of November.

Known for its scenic beaches and serene nature, Krabi offers plenty of activities for the outdoorsy traveller, ranging from snorkelling to rock climbing.

For instance, you can take a trip to the Hong Islands to spend the day relaxing away from the crowds or you can visit Railay Beach for some adventure-filled rock climbing (just make sure your travel insurance covers this activity). In terms of accommodations, 3-star hotels are fairly affordable, but 5-star hotels can get quite pricey.

Thus, you should consider checking out sites like Agoda to score discounts between 35 per cent and 80 per cent on your accommodations.

HANOI, VIETNAM FOR TRAVELLERS LOOKING TO EXPERIENCE A COLOURFUL AUTUMN

If you are looking for a classic autumn experience, then you can consider visiting Hanoi, Vietnam in October. The multi-coloured autumn leaves are especially noticeable in Hoan Kiem Lake, making it a romantic day excursion.

Temperatures are typically milder compared to Singapore, making Hanoi a refreshing change of pace for those who want to escape the year-round heat and humidity.

Furthermore, Hanoi can be a good place to bring kids, as the Mid Autumn festival that happens from the end of September to the beginning of October will give families plenty of fun activities to indulge in.

The affordability of Hanoi is attractive as well-Hanoi is one of the cheapest destinations in October on our list, with roundtrip flights on Kayak costing as low as $183 and 5-star hotels costing $169 per night.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA FOR TRAVELLERS LOOKING FOR MOST AFFORDABLE AUSTRALIAN GETAWAY

If you've been wanting to visit Australia, we recommend travelling there during autumn.

Perth is particularly attractive in November because direct roundtrip airfare can decrease to as low as $262-the only time where prices are forecasted to drop below $300 in the next 10 months.

Furthermore, there are plenty of things to do in Perth during Australia's spring season.

Firstly, during this time Perth will be blooming, so gardens and parks will be full of colourful flowers (you can also go on wildflower trails such as the Perth Hills and Swan Valley for a more immersive experience).

If flowers aren't your cup of tea, you can visit the Shoalwater Marine Park to see penguins and sea lions or head to Basin Beach to see the adorably photogenic Quokkas. Lastly, Perth is more than a haven for the outdoorsy tourist, the city is full of art galleries, theatres and trendy cafes.

DENPASAR, INDONESIA FOR BEACH-HOPPING ETHUSIASTS

View this post on Instagram

Sunny day at blue point beach uluwatu 🌊☀ this is one of the favorite place for the surfer during the good waves season and such a perfect place to watch the sunset.. Who want to have a seat there and enjoyed that view?? . . Let's do day trip in BALI - LEMBONGAN - NUSAPENIDA with: 👉 @nilla_listya 👉 @goadventurebali . . #goadventurebali #bali #baliindonesia #baliisland #indonesia #asia #bestintheworld #bestplacetogo #ubud #giliisland #nusapenida #photographer #lembongan #bestofbali #naturephotography #lombok #bestinbali #travelquotes #kuta #canggu #travelphotography #travelinbali #baliphotographer #giliisland #wanagirihiddenhill #balisunset #bestinasia #bluepointbeach #balitourguide

A post shared by Nilla | Bali tour guide (@nilla_listya) on

Bali needs to introduction as it is one of the most popular travel destinations worldwide. However, Denpasar is a great option for Singaporeans, especially those looking to travel between September and November.

Not only is it one of the cheapest destinations, with roundtrip airfare as low as $172, but the weather will be in your favour with low rainfall and relatively low humidity. Travellers who want to keep the summer vibe going can beach hop throughout Denpasar's multiple beaches, including Blue Point Beach and Jimbaran Beach.

However, while airfare and modest accommodations are fairly affordable, 5-star hotels are not as much. The average price for a 5-star hotel is $202 per night, more than in any other destination on our list.

Thus, we recommend taking the time to find deals online, either via hotel's direct websites or via travel aggregators like Agoda.

THINGS TO CONSIDER WHILE TRAVELLING

Travelling can be a great experience, but before grab onto the cheapest deal you embark on any adventure it is worth keeping a few things in mind.

First, you should be aware of the climate of the country you're visiting. Cheap airfare or hotels for particular dates may indicate the country's low season but while that can be a great way to avoid crowds, it can also mean inclement weather.

Second, you should also bear in mind a country's holidays. During certain national holidays, businesses may take the day off, leaving you with little to do during your stay.

Lastly, you should consider starting planning as early as possible. Not only does this give you room to research what you want to do, but it also gives you time to find the best deal on your hotel and airfare.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.

More about
travel Travel and leisure Tourist attractions

