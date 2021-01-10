Where to go for the best mala xiangguo in Singapore

Spicy , punchy and aromatic, mala xiangguo has been a dish that many have fallen in love with since their foray into the Singaporean market a few years ago.

Numbing (ma) and spicy (la) are the two pillar flavours of the dish and is made by stir-frying a variety of vegetables and meats in a heady, aromatic sauce that is usually accompanied with noodles and rice.

So if you’re looking to satisfy your love for the hot and numbing dish, keep scrolling for the best mala xiangguo in Singapore.

Ri Ri Hong Mala Xiangguo

A name that you would have definitely heard of if you love mala xiangguo is Ri Ri Hong. Spanning two stores in People’s Park Complex in Chinatown, you would often find long, snaking queues waiting (Singaporeans love queueing after all).

People who can’t handle spicy food would also find Ri Ri Hong acceptable as they don’t use a lot of Sichuan peppercorn while loading up on garlic instead.

Address: 32 New Market Road, People’s Park Complex Food Centre, #01-1036 and #01-1152, Singapore 050032

Ma-La Hot Pot

A stone’s throw from Ri Ri Hong, Ma-La is an alternative for those who don’t like to stand in a queue. Unlike the former, Ma-La is more conservative on the garlic but employs more peppercorns in their dish.

As such, go with a less spicy variant if it is your first time here or if you’re a lightweight in the spice department. Also, Ma-La gets bonus points for using pretty bowls.

Address: 32 New Market Road, People’s Park Complex Food Centre, #01-1060A, Singapore 050032

Ri Ri Sheng Mala Pot

Ri Ri Sheng is must-go for all the Easties out there. Located in Tampines, the store has caught favour with its punchy flavours, both on the spicy and numbing front. Moreover, Ri Ri Sheng has generous portion sizes, so order conservatively, be there extra hungry or grab a friend to share it with.

Address: 823A Tampines Street 81, Singapore 521823

Ma La Xiang Guo

Mala xiangguo can get pretty oily and cloying, which is why rice or noodles are great at balancing the flavours while fulfilling your carbohydrate needs.

Here at Ma La, however, you have the option of having mantou buns with the dish. Pro tip: don’t forget to get boiled quail eggs to soak up the addictively spicy sauce too.

Address: Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre, 208 New Upper Changi Road, #01-48, Singapore 460209

You Ma You La

With 14 branches dotted across Singapore, there will definitely be a You Ma You La near you to satisfy your cravings. A plus point is that the brand has fairly consistent standards across all its branches.

You Ma You La also charges their ingredients by weight rather than by the number of ingredients, so you’re able to control the portion size and not overeat.

Address: Multiple locations.

Lao Wang Mala

Incorporating over 20 different herbs and spices, Lao Wang Mala prides itself on its heady sauce that includes Sichuan peppercorns.

Their prices are relatively wallet-friendly too, starting at $1 per 100g for vegetables to $3 per 100g for beef, mutton or seafood. Definitely check them out if you’re in the Yishun vicinity.

Address: 293 Yishun Street 22, #01-207, 293 Eating House (Silver Spoon Coffeeshop), Singapore 760293

Green On Earth Vegetarian Cafe

When we think of mala xiangguo, meats and seafood tend to come to mind. But if you’re looking for a healthier option to match the sinful sauce, try Green On Earth.

The vegetarian establishment serves up a plethora of vegetables, soy products, mushrooms as well as mock meats that will satiate meat-lovers out there. So if you’ve converted to vegetarianism or veganism, or just want to eat more greens, check this place out.

Address: 2 Phoenix Rd, Singapore 668156

Wan Xing Mala Xiang Guo

Opened till 3am daily, Wan Xing is the place to be for night owls and supper fiends. Besides the extended opening hours (from 11am), Wan Xing has strong flavours that will definitely deliver the kick you want.

Do note that Wan Xing is on the pricier side, perhaps due to it being housed in an air-conditioned setting and its convenient location.

Address: 1008 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534746

Mala Hot Pot

Finding halal Chinese cuisine can be relatively difficult to find. Fortunately, the Mala Hot Pot store at Paya Lebar Square’s Cantine is here to fulfil the mala hotpot-shaped hole in any Muslim Singaporeans reading.

Flavours are authentic and strong. The downside, however, is its prices, which vary from $1 per 100g for vegetables, $3.20 for meats to $4.20 for seafood.

Address: 60 Paya Lebar Road, #B1-51 Paya Lebar Square, Singapore 409051

Joyful Palace Mala

Located walking distance from Clementi MRT, Joyful Palace Mala is conveniently located for

Westies. Fans of mala xiangguo will fall in love with their fragrant, flavourful and spicy chilli and with their pricing by weight, it is also a budget-friendly option.

Address: 443 Clementi Avenue 3, #01-55, Singapore 120443

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.