Where to go for date night this year-end: 12 restaurants with value-for-money deals

What with festive meals, celebratory date nights, and Christmas gifting , the year-end always calls for way more splurging than our wallets can handle.

Still, that’s no excuse not to treat your special someone in style – not with this list of pocket-friendly dining deals around town, that is.

Courtesy of local dining campaign Hi5SG, dozens of restaurants have rolled out promos themed around the number ‘5’ – $55 set menus, bundles of five, and more – in a cheeky nod to our current five-person cap on social gatherings.

We’ve rounded up the best offers to snag for a romantic date night, from fine dining with a view to casual ramen feasting.

$55 Booze and Bites at Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall

Can’t decide between dressed-down kopitiam vibes and snazzy tipples for date night? In their laidback digs at Haji Lane, Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall shakes up the best of both worlds.

Tuck into a $55 bundle of crispy Shrimp Paste Chicken and Large Szechuan Fries, alongside two of their draft beers or locally inspired cocktails.

Think a refreshing Botanist Osmanthus G&T or a Pandan Singapore Sling with a splash of tepache to boot.

Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall is located at 12 Haji Lane, Singapore 189205, p. +65 6535 0838.

Open daily 12pm – 10.30pm. The Hi5SG promo is valid till Dec 31 2020; more details here.

Dining With a View at Zafferano

Zafferano‘s 43rd-floor views of the bay and its glittering skyline never fail to impress, nor does its inventive medley of Italian plates.

Priced at just $55++ for three courses, their Hi5SG set menu special features delights like Burrata with heirloom tomatoes, Tagliolini topped with charcoal-grilled scampi, and Branzino or sweet, tender seabass.

For dessert, there’s a Valrhona chocolate-and-hazelnut tart to enjoy with a cool night breeze – what sweeter end to the evening?

Zafferano is located at Ocean Financial Centre, Level 43, 10 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049315, p. +65 6509 1488.

Open Tues - Fri 12pm – 3pm and 5.30pm – 11pm, Sat - Sun 12pm – 3pm and 6pm – 11pm.

The Hi5SG promo is valid for lunch and dinner on Tues - Thurs & Sat; more details here.

Noods for Two at Uma Uma Ramen

What better to steam up your date than noods, done Hakata-style at Uma Uma Ramen?

This chic ramen joint is known for its rich tonkotsu broth, along with hearty signatures like chasiu-topped mazesoba.

Make it a full-fledged feast with the Hi5SG S$55 ramen set, comprising two signature ramen, gyoza or chicken kaarage sides, and two ice-creams in droolworthy flavours like matcha, Hokkaido vanilla, and even black sesame.

Uma Uma Ramen is located at 583 Orchard Road, Forum The Shopping Mall #01-41, Singapore 238884, p. +65 6235 0855.

Open Mon - Sat 11.30am – 10pm, Sun 11.30am – 9.30pm. The Hi5SG promo is valid till Dec 31 2020; more details here.

Wining and Dining at My Little Tapas Bar

The tapas-centric sibling of My Little Spanish Place, this rustic gastrobar keeps the Ann Siang crowd coming back for its warm, homely vibes.

The $55++ sharing platter is just the fuel you need for a lingering chat, packed with tasty tapas like Croquetas de Jamón (ham croquettes), Albóndigas (meatballs in rich tomato sauce), and Gambas Picantes (spicy shrimp). Keep the conversation flowing with their vibrant range of Spanish wines, with selected bottles priced at $55++.

My Little Tapas Bar is located at 14 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069694, p. +65 6223 8048. Open daily 5pm–10.30pm. More details on the Hi5SG promo here.

Hearty Small Plates at Tess Bar & Kitchen

A stylish cocktail den on Seah Street, Tess Bar & Kitchen is known for its bold tipples and reinterpretations of European grub.

Its $55 set menu special sees a slew of small plates packing global flavours – triple-cooked Crackling Pork Belly with Asian dip, Crispy Calamari alongside a homemade verdita dip, and Chunk Chips to crunch on with curried carrot hummus. And in honour of our local dining scene, what more appropriate cocktail to pair than a Singapore Sling?

Tess Bar & Kitchen is located at 38 Seah Street, Singapore 188394, p. +65 6337 7355.

Open daily 11am – 10.30pm. The Hi5SG promo is valid till Dec 31 2020; more details here.

Three-Course Home Feasting from Amò

Whether you’re glamming it up or staying in your sweatpants, nothing feels comfier than some stay-home romance.

Feast in style with Amò’s $55 delivery deal, a three-course menu of stellar Italian nosh from Michelin-starred chef Beppe de Vito.

Start off with a hearty Smoked Salmon and Potato Salad, take your pick from Penne with Tiger Prawns or Grilled Spring Chicken Leg , and save space for the very decadent Dark Chocolate Tarte.

Amò is located at 33 Hongkong St, Singapore 059672, p. +65 6723 7733.

Open Tues - Sun 12pm – 2.30pm and 6pm – 10.30pm.

The Hi5SG promo is valid on Tues - Thurs 12pm – 2pm; more details here.

$5 Milkshakes from 25 Degrees

Make romance retro again with 25 Degrees, a burger and wine bar borrowing from the best of old Hollywood glam. This all-American joint hailing from Los Angeles is your spot for juicy burgers and all-day brekkie featuring heaps of bacon, hashbrowns, and gourmet cheeses.

Wash it all down with Hi5SG’s promo of $5 milkshakes (usual price $12), from classic Cookies & Cream to the Bobalicious topped with earl grey ice-cream.

25 Degrees Singapore is located at Hotel G Singapore, 200 Middle Road, Singapore, p. +65 6809 7990.

Open daily 7am – 10.30pm. The Hi5SG promo is valid till Dec 31 2020; more details here.

French Sharing Delights at Bar-A-Thym

The buzzy enclave of Club Street still hides many dining gems, and Bar-A-Thym is one of them. This under-the-radar French restaurant puts the spotlight on Southern seafood dishes and meats done a la plancha, backed by a sprawling wine list. For Hi5SG, chef Francois Mermilliod has cooked up a bevy of five sharing dishes at $55 per pax.

Think signatures like the Homemade Charcuterie Platter , melt-in-the-mouth Iberico Pork Jowl , and delicately sweet Morisseau Mussels .

Bar-A-Thym is located at 18 Gemmill Lane, Singapore 069255, p. +65 6557 2224.

Open Mon - Fri 11.45am – 2.30pm and 6pm – 10.30pm, Sat 6pm – 10.30pm. Closed Sun.

The Hi5SG promo is valid on Mon - Thurs for a minimum of two pax; more details here.

25 per cent Off British-Themed Tipples at Anti:dote

With its plush couches and seven-meter-wide chandelier, we could lounge at Anti:dote for hours. This swanky Fairmont watering hole is currently playing host to a pop-up by chef Kirk Westaway, and its drinks lineup is suitably British to match.

Quote the promo code ‘Hi5SG’ to enjoy 25 per cent off beverages here – standout cocktails include the summery Pimm’s Cup topped with a scoop of cucumber sorbet, and the intense Savile Row Negroni featuring beef jerky vermouth.

Anti:dote is located at Fairmont Singapore, Level 1, 80 Bras Basah Rd, Singapore 189560, p. +65 6431 6156.

Open daily 12pm – 2pm and 3pm – 10.30pm. The Hi5SG promo is valid daily for both lunch and dinner; more details here.

A Dose of Southern Comfort at The Beast

Cut yourself a slice of Southern comfort at The Beast, an American-style kitchen with an impressive cache of bourbons and craft beers.

Here, you’ll find quintessential grub like Southern Fried Chicken doused in country gravy, crisp Chicken & Waffles , and of course, freshly-baked and buttery Cornbread.

Treat yourself and your special someone with a Hi5SG set of two mains, two drinks (sweet tea, lemonade, or arnold palmer), plus an indulgent Chocolate Chess Pie, all for $55.

The Beast Southern Kitchen + Bourbon Bar is located at 17 Jln Klapa, Singapore 199329, p. +65 6295 0017.

Open Tues - Sun 11.30am – 10pm. Closed Mon. The Hi5SG promo is valid till Jan 31 2021; more details here.

Traditional Jiangsu Eats at Peng Cheng Xiao Chu

Peng Cheng Xiao Chu, one of these 10 Asian restaurants - Dine well and do good with Hi5SG from now till January 2021 Posted by Peng Cheng Xiao Chu 彭城小厨 on Friday, October 16, 2020

In the mood for homely fare? Peng Cheng Xiao Chu serves up an authentic range of Peng Cheng stir-fries and claypot dishes in no-frills surrounds.

Its Hi5SG special is a $55 set menu perfect for two, starring five courses of comfort eats – fragrant Ground Pot Chicken, succulent Claypot Braised Pork in Brown Sauce, and Fried Rice to mop up all the rich sauces.

Peng Cheng Xiao Chu is located at 45 Temple St, Singapore 058590, p. +65 9231 6152.

Open daily 11am – 10pm. More details on the Hi5SG promo here.

Bier and Meats at Brotzeit

Oktoberfest might be over for the year, but there’s never a bad time for German feasting.

Get your date’s spirits flowing high with lively bier bar and restaurant chain Brotzeit, a haven for meat lovers with its myriad sausage, ribs, and ham dishes.

Treat the carnivore in your life with a $56 set of crispy oven-roasted Pork Knuckle, coupled with two pints of German draft beers.

Brotzeit Singapore has outlets in Vivocity, Raffles City, East Coast Road, and Westgate. The Hi5SG promo is valid daily for lunch and dinner; more details here.

A campaign under SingapoRediscovers, Hi5SG is a coalition of local F&B establishments coming together for mutual support during the Covid-19 crisis.

Participating restaurants and bars will be running special deals for dine-in and takeaway/delivery till end-Jan 2021. Check out the full list of dining offers or join the campaign as an F&B merchant at www.hi5.sg.