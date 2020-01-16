Where to go on holiday in 2020

Where to go and what to see in 2020.

ISRAEL

Luxury travel firm, Scott Dunn, say they have been seeing an increasing interest from travellers wanting to visit Israel's more remote locations, such as a trip to the vast Negev Desert.

A compelling destination with breath-taking scenery, where the new Six Senses Shaharut in the Arava Valley will be opening this year.

The luxurious lodge is nestled into a dramatic cliff providing unprecedented views of the Negev's famed night sky.

Here, you can choose from the likes of wine tasting in Negev, Red Sea snorkelling to hot air ballooning to the famed Ramon Crater.

THE CAUCASUS

As a region famously known for its history and unique culture, Scott Dunn highlights the Caucasus as 2020's go-to gourmet destination.

Introducing a brand-new itinerary 'Gourmet Caucasus' foodies can on a gastronomical journey to sample the region's most prized delicacies - from tasting some of the world's first wine in the Georgian valleys and enjoying Azerbaijan's rare black caviar in Baku to trying Armenia's famous lavash bread and learning how to make the famous Khinkali dumplings from the country's top chefs.

CHINA

China is often associated with its major cities and well-known historical sites.

However, this year sees the spotlight on rural China, with highlights that allow guests to escape the stresses of busy city life and reconnect with the great outdoors through a new partnership with Caravan Liotard.

The camp is inspired by the French writer Constantin de Slizewicz and built on the traditions of the Tibetan caravans along the historic Tea Horse Road.

The elegant bell tents invite travellers to indulge in the simplicity and beauty of the surrounding countryside.

GREECE

This year Scott Dunn has launched tailor-made journeys to the stunning Greek islands of Naxos, Milos, Paros and Sifnos for a more authentic Greek experience.

Luxury travellers will visit remote, secluded bays and beaches, explore traditional villages and sample the local cuisine.

Scott Dunn's dedicated Greece Experts will organise exclusive experiences such as a private gastronomical tour of Naxos with an expert local guide, an exciting off-road 4x4 explorations of Milos' untouched beaches, as well speed boat trips to explore uninhabited islands such as Polyaigos - known as 'the island of many goats.'

INDONESIA

Travel trends suggest that of late, there has seen a rise in guests wanting to revisit iconic destinations in new ways, and this year guests will be able to enjoy trips to under-the-radar destinations within the Indonesian archipelago on a range of beautiful luxury yachts.

These itineraries include exploring islands such as the Spice Islands and Raja Ampat, while onboard exquisite yachts such as SeaTrek and Rascal.

This article was first published in BLLNR.