Where to go on holiday in 2020

Polyaigos island, Greece.
PHOTO: Instagram/perfect_greece
Poppy Skinner
BLLNR

Where to go and what to see in 2020.

ISRAEL

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Negev Desert (@negev_desert) on

Luxury travel firm, Scott Dunn, say they have been seeing an increasing interest from travellers wanting to visit Israel's more remote locations, such as a trip to the vast Negev Desert.

A compelling destination with breath-taking scenery, where the new Six Senses Shaharut in the Arava Valley will be opening this year.

The luxurious lodge is nestled into a dramatic cliff providing unprecedented views of the Negev's famed night sky.

Here, you can choose from the likes of wine tasting in Negev, Red Sea snorkelling to hot air ballooning to the famed Ramon Crater.

THE CAUCASUS

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sitting at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the Caucasus - Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia (Hayastan) are one of the most exciting regions for cultural exploration. Follow the footsteps of Silk Road traders and merchants, Crusader Knights and Ottoman Princes as you explore from the shores of the Caspian Sea, to the fascinating history of Baku, take in the stunning wine fields and spectacular High Caucasus mountains. Learn of the legends of the Golden Fleece, embrace the breathtaking scenery and welcoming hospitality of the local people. Still relatively unknown, this is the perfect trip for those who are well travelled seeking a more diverse experience in an often overlooked part of our world. #crookedcompass #followadifferentpath #thecaucasus #armenia #azerbaijan #georgia #europe #asia #centralasia #caucasus #monastery

A post shared by Crooked Compass (@crooked_compass) on

As a region famously known for its history and unique culture, Scott Dunn highlights the Caucasus as 2020's go-to gourmet destination.

Introducing a brand-new itinerary 'Gourmet Caucasus' foodies can on a gastronomical journey to sample the region's most prized delicacies - from tasting some of the world's first wine in the Georgian valleys and enjoying Azerbaijan's rare black caviar in Baku to trying Armenia's famous lavash bread and learning how to make the famous Khinkali dumplings from the country's top chefs.

CHINA

China is often associated with its major cities and well-known historical sites.

However, this year sees the spotlight on rural China, with highlights that allow guests to escape the stresses of busy city life and reconnect with the great outdoors through a new partnership with Caravan Liotard.

The camp is inspired by the French writer Constantin de Slizewicz and built on the traditions of the Tibetan caravans along the historic Tea Horse Road.

The elegant bell tents invite travellers to indulge in the simplicity and beauty of the surrounding countryside.

GREECE

This year Scott Dunn has launched tailor-made journeys to the stunning Greek islands of Naxos, Milos, Paros and Sifnos for a more authentic Greek experience.

Luxury travellers will visit remote, secluded bays and beaches, explore traditional villages and sample the local cuisine.

Scott Dunn's dedicated Greece Experts will organise exclusive experiences such as a private gastronomical tour of Naxos with an expert local guide, an exciting off-road 4x4 explorations of Milos' untouched beaches, as well speed boat trips to explore uninhabited islands such as Polyaigos - known as 'the island of many goats.'

INDONESIA

Travel trends suggest that of late, there has seen a rise in guests wanting to revisit iconic destinations in new ways, and this year guests will be able to enjoy trips to under-the-radar destinations within the Indonesian archipelago on a range of beautiful luxury yachts.

These itineraries include exploring islands such as the Spice Islands and Raja Ampat, while onboard exquisite yachts such as SeaTrek and Rascal.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

More about
Lifestyle travel Vacations/holidays

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George's Avenue
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
Ikea recalls Troligtvis travel mugs after tests show they release above-normal levels of plastic softener
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
New Zealand man fined for exploiting Singaporeans on working holiday
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni
Singaporean accused of filming women in toilet: Court urged to lift gag order, stop his return to top UK uni

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES