Where to go for indulgent yet healthy Christmas meals in Singapore that's under $120

An affordable and hearty culinary spread that’s big on taste and flavours, for that indulgent – yet healthy – outing.

VUE

Healthy binchotan-grilled food without packing the calories ± and at an affordable price. $50-$120 per person.

Here’s a tasty and guilt-free menu, where meats and seafood are binchotan-grilled over kilned Japanese white oak that burns slower (sans charred flavour), and produces no flame and smoke. What’s really good at Vue is the tender Grilled Chicken Breast ($40) with sauteed Brussels sprouts and chicken jus crowned with slices of shaved black truffle.

Executive chef Sam Chin hand-picks the ingredients in every dish. He says: “We use chicken breast instead of chicken thigh because we want diners to enjoy their food without worrying about the calories.”

Another highlight on the menu is the “Kokuou” Black Wagyu Ribeye ($108). The grass-fed beef from Kyushu Island is lightly seasoned with rice salt flakes and served with onion marmalade, potato mash, and red wine and beef jus reduction. Finish the satisfying main with the refreshing Prickly Pear ($12) dessert of mint olive jelly, fruit cubes and strawberry sorbet.

And drinks? Vue has a range of citrusy, bubbly aperitifs. A favourite is the Reiwa Highball ($18) with an umeshu and Appleton rum base. The drinks come with free-flow canapes, including truffle potato mash.

At Level 19 OUE Bayfront, 50 Collyer Quay.

THE BAR AT 15 STAMFORD

Sample an exquisite collection of rare rums at an affordable price. $60-$100 per person.

Be wowed by the encyclopaedic collection of over 160 hard-to-find rum labels at the 80-seater in The Capitol Kempinski Hotel. Prices are (really) affordable for a collection that’s painstakingly sourced from Old and New Worlds – from Grenada Island, Colombia, Bermuda, Barbados, Guyana, and more.

The Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry Rum ($183 per bottle) from Jamaica is available for sampling at $17 a glass, and the Transcontinental Rum Line - Guadeloupe 2014 from Guadeloupe is priced at $18 a glass.

Interestingly, the hotel is also the owner of the ultra-rare Plantation Guatemala XO Extra Old Reserve, which costs $25 a glass. This vintage rum has a delicate taste with complex middle and lingering notes of vanilla.

If you prefer to sample a selection of rums, choose one with a theme curated by the bartender. Our pick is The Asian Expedition ($27) with four different rums from the regions of Amrut Two Indies, Samai Kampot Pepper, West Indies Rum and Cane “Asia Pacific” XO.

Its senior head bartender Edriane Sherwyn Lim says: “We bring rum to Singapore because of the reasonable price, exceptional quality, and versatility. It is sweeter and easier to drink, whether on its own or mixed into cocktails, so it’s more approachable to liquor fans.”

As for food, The Bar offers a mouthwatering selection of low-fat canapes that’s great for sharing too. The food menu is created by chef Alvin Leung, who first shot to fame at the three-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation in Hong Kong. His creations do not disappoint. The tasty canapes are a guilt-free treat. The Spicy Tuna Tartare ($13) served with nori crackers is delicious, with an interesting combo of crunchy, spicy, and creamy textures. The Kingfish ceviche ($18) is an all-time house favourite. It’s a dish of fresh kingfish marinated in “tiger’s milk”, served with lime, red chilli and coconut water, topped with cilantro.

At 15 Stamford Road.



KABUKE

Flavourful and healthy dishes cooked with minimum oil and salt. Diners also enjoy a complimentary sake education. $40-$100 per person.

It’s a culinary and educational experience, where certified sake sommeliers teach you how to pair dishes with sake. Kabuke’s co-owner Keiji Heng aims to deepen the focus on flavours for that complete experience.

On his list is the juicy Wild-caught Hokkaido Scallop Carpaccio ($28), which goes well with the fragrant Kagatobi Junmai Daiginjo ($26) . It has an elegant mouth feel; clean yet swelling, with umami and rice flavours with every sip.

Head chef Rio Neo says: “The freshness of the seafood and wagyu means there’s little processing. Though minimal oil and salt are used, each dish is brimming with flavours.”

The Momotaro Tomato ($14) pairs well with the Raifuku Junmai Ginjo Super Dry ($12) sake. It is dry with a pleasant acidity, and the sweetness of the rice is drawn out with each sip.

The must-try combo is the value-for-money Wagyu Skewers ($14 for one; $30 for three) with cherry wood-smoked sea salt. It complements the Yuki No Bosha Yamahai Junmai ($12), which can be enjoyed chilled or warm. This sake hails from Saiya Shuzoten, an organic brewery in the Akita Prefecture.

At 200A Telok Ayer Street.

