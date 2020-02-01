Where to go with kids in Singapore: January 2020

LIVING WORLDS: AN ANIMAL PLANET EXPERIENCE - UNTIL MAR 22

Where to go with your kids? How about a trip to the Science Centre, which will be opened over the Chinese New Year?

Among its various exhibitions here is Living Worlds: An Animal Planet Experience, which is making its debut in Singapore.

Here, you and your kids can walk on swinging bridges as you explore the rainforest, and "plunge" into the blue ocean and watch a short documentary on a dome projection screen.

At the arctic zone, you can also learn more about polar bears and its habitat.

This interactive exhibition is fun and educational for the entire family. Don't wait too long to visit as it will travel to different countries after this Singapore stop.

Tickets are priced at $23 for adults, $18 for children and $66 for families.

Find out more here.

NEW OBSERVATION DECK AT GARDENS BY THE BAY

Feel on top of the world, literally, this new year at this new observation deck at Gardens by the Bay, which gives unobstructed views of the Marina Bay area.

The 50m-high observatory on top of the tallest of 18 supertrees has two storeys - a lower air-conditioned deck and an upper open-air circular rooftop.

The entrance fee for the observatory costs between $6 and $14, with foreigners having to pay slightly more.

Prices also depend on age and will be cheaper for those with membership at the gardens.

Tickets can be bought on-site or online from www.gardensbythebay.com.sg.

Read more about this new attraction here.

DISNEY: MAGIC OF ANIMATION - UNTIL MAR 29

Take this as your exclusive behind-the-scene tour to Disney's animation productions, from Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie (1928, pictured), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), The Lion King (1994), to Frozen (2013) and Zootopia (2016).

Shown in Southeast Asia for the first time, you'll find over 500 art pieces, including original drawings, paintings, sketches and concept art curated by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library. Among the highlights is the debut of original artworks from the highly-anticipated film, Frozen 2.

Tickets are from $12 per child aged two to 12 and senior citizen; $16 per adult.

Find out more here.

WE BARE BEARS X KUMOYA CAFE - JAN 4 TO APR 12

Kumoya Cafe changes its theme every three months or so, and this time, it's transformed into a We Bare Bears fan's dream.

Treat the family to a menu inspired by the popular Cartoon Network show and curated by the Kumoya kitchen team and food artist Shirley Wong.

Find out more here.

LEGO CHINESE NEW YEAR FAIR - JAN 3 TO FEB 9

What a fun way to introduce Chinese New Year traditions and cultures to your little ones!

This Year of the Rat, you'll want to take your little ones here to check out the giant life-sized Lego Mouse, wish upon a Lego wishing tree (and go into the draw to win your Lego wish coming true!), take photos with life-sized figurines, visit a life-sized Lego Temple near the fountain, collect your special Lego red packets from the mascot and more fun activities.

This is also a fabulous chance to snag its two limited edition festive editions - Lion Dance ($119.90) and Chinese New Year Temple Fair ($179.90, pictured).

Find out more here.

CHINESE NEW YEAR FESTIVE CELEBRATIONS - UNTIL JAN 23

It's time to shop for Chinese New Year with the kids and stock up on pineapple tarts, love letters and all your favourite festive goodies - in air-conditioned comfort!

Takashimaya Department Store's annual Chinese New Year Fair returns with an impressive lineup of 67 vendors, including Singapore brands Mdm Ling and Baker's Well, as well as Hong Kong's Kee Wah and Japan's Ichiran.

Find out more here.

LINE FRIENDS SPECIAL AT JCUBE - UNTIL JAN 5

Even if you don't live in the west, there're good reasons to travel to the family-friendly JCube mall in Jurong!

Not only is it home to Singapore's only Olympic-sized ice rink, it will host the first igloo pop-up playground. This festive season, you'd also spot Line Friends everywhere around the mall.

If you missed the meet-and-greet session in December, you can still get your hands on exclusive Line Friends merchandise, such as plush toys, T-shirts, stationery and more.

Find out more here.

A FROZEN WONDERLAND AT CHANGI - UNTIL JAN 5

Don't miss your last chance to experience the Frozen 2 extravaganza at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Explore the Enchanted Castle (spend at least $50 in a single receipt), where kids complete activities to win a prize.

Stroll down to Terminal 2 to take a photo with a 3m-tall giant Olaf installation, then end the day at Jewel Changi Airport, which has a slew of fun, festive activities, from snow walks at the Canopy Park, to a Christmas Market and a Jewel Christmas Spectacular at the Shiseido Forest Valley.

Get details on the Frozen Wonderland here and Jewel Changi here.

CATS THE MUSICAL - UNTIL JAN 5

The Jellicle Cats are out to play in Singapore again, following their last visits in 2015 and 2009.

Based on T.S. Eliot's collection of poems Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats (1939), Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical revolves around a group of felines gathered at a rubbish dump for their annual Jellicle Ball.

The cats - outfitted in colourful wigs and sleek unitards - tell the stories of their lives.

Catch this Broadway classic on your next date night with your spouse or tween at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets start from $50.

Click here for details.

CITY SQUARE MALL - JAN 3 TO FEB 9

Get your festive #ootd shots at City Square Mall which has lined up Lion Dance performances, festive atrium fair and an outdoor carnival with rides and games by Uncle Ringo.

Redeem exclusive red packets when you spend at least $88.

Click here for details.

THE CURIOUS SKY AT THE ARTGROUND - A CURIOUS PLACE TO BE - UNTIL MARCH 2020

This free indoor play space has a new installation that's sure to be a hit with kids from newborns to age 12.

Titled The Curious Sky, it's a multisensory arts experience that teaches kids about science concepts like the water cycle and weather.

JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

With over 280 shops and food and beverage outlets across 10 levels, Jewel Changi Airport is the hot hangout for all Singaporeans.

Look out for a host of brands new to Singapore, including a Pokemon Centre Singapore, American burger joint Shake Shack, the return of A&W. Not forgetting the awesome Canopy Park attraction.

ENJOY A KID-FRIENDLY STAYCATION

Young Parents' staycation video series takes you inside some of the most amazing kid-friendly staycations in Singapore, so you can book the right one for your fam.

Watch the video series here.

VISIT AN AMAZING HDB PLAYGROUND

Watch our video series on six amazing HDB playgrounds that have been designed to reflect the heritage of the estate. They're so much fun!

ADMIRALTY PARK PLAYGROUND

With a whopping 26 slides to choose from, this is the ultimate free public playground in Singapore.

LIBRARY@HARBOURFRONT

Head to Vivocity's third floor to visit the brand new library@harbourfront, which boasts spectacular views.

It's the largest public library here, spanning some 3,000 sq m, and there's something for everyone in the family.

The children's section has paper crafting activities and word puzzles, and young ones can read augmented reality books as well.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Enjoy a leisurely brunch buffet on Sunday while the kids enjoy the child-friendly facilities and activities at these family restaurants.

VISIT A FARM

Singapore may be an urban metropolis, but there are a surprising number of vegetable and animal farms you can visit with the kids here.

NATURE PLAYGARDEN AT HORTPARK

This free outdoor playground is fabulous for preschoolers from three to six years old. Designed with natural material, it offers nine play features for kids to engage with nature in a fun, free and unconstrained way.

HAVE FAMILY FUN FOR FREE

Check out our guide to free fun for the family, all year long!

INDOOOR PLAYGROUNDS

When it's too hot or too wet to play outdoors, your best bet is a fun indoor playground that will entertain the kids for hours.

This article was first published in Young Parents.