Where to go with kids in Singapore in November 2019

DISNEY: MAGIC OF ANIMATION - UNTIL MAR 29, 2020

Take this as your exclusive behind-the-scene tour to Disney's animation productions, from Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie (1928), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), The Lion King (1994), to Frozen (2013) and Zootopia (2016).

Shown in Southeast Asia for the first time, you'll find over 500 art pieces, including original drawings, paintings, sketches and concept art curated by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library.

Among the highlights is the debut of original artworks from the highly-anticipated film, Frozen 2, ahead of its movie release on Nov 21.

Tickets are from $12 per child aged two to 12 and senior citizen; $16 per adult.

Find out more here.

SINGAPORE BOOK BAZAAR - NOV 14 TO 18

Make your way to Anchorpoint Shopping Centre for this bazaar where books for all ages are going at up to 50 per cent off.

Organised by the Singapore Book Publishers Association (SBPA), you'll also get to meet local author James Suresh, illustrator Gracie Chai, among others.

The first 30 customers who spend at least $50 can also pick a free book over the SBPA counter at Basement 1.

Find out more here.

NEON LIGHTS FESTIVAL - NOV 23 AND 24

Ready for a family-friendly weekend of music and fun? This festival at Fort Canning Park promises an electrifying line-up of international and local music acts, as well as art workshops and performances.

Tickets are from $128 for adults and $30 for kids aged three to 12.

Find out more here.

KUMOYA X SESAME STREET CAGE - UNTIL DEC 29

View this post on Instagram

Fun tea-ing time #throwback

A post shared by Deesa Teo (@deesa_in_totoroland) on

Kumoya Cafe changes its theme every three months or so, and this time, it's transformed into a Sesame Street-lover's dream.

Treat the family to a Sesame Street-inspired menu curated by the Kumoya kitchen team and food artist Shirley Wong.

THE CURIOUS SKY AT THE ARTGROUND - A CURIOUS PLACE TO BE - UNTIL MARCH 2020

This free indoor play space has a new installation that's sure to be a hit with kids from newborns to age 12.

Titled The Curious Sky, it's a multisensory arts experience that teaches kids about science concepts like the water cycle and weather.

GALLERY CHILDREN'S BIENNALE 2019: EMBRACING WONDER - UNTIL DEC 29

With the theme, Embracing Wonder, you can be sure that the 11 artworks and displays at this year's Gallery Children's Biennale will be nothing short of magical during the June school holidays 2019.

There's Stardust: Soaring Through the Sky's Embrace, where you cross a 16-metre bridge and peer down into what looks like an endless rock formation that glimmers and glows.

In Every World, where you enter five frosted domes made of paper cut-outs to experience the magic of five different landscapes, including underwater, underground and English and tropical gardens.

And in The Other Wall, you enter two traditional Burmese homes plated entirely in gold and get a rare glimpse into a typical Burmese childhood.

It'll be a lovely afternoon of discovery, creativity and exploration for both you and your little one.

General admission applies.

Click here for details.

JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

With over 280 shops and food and beverage outlets across 10 levels, Jewel Changi Airport is the hot hangout for all Singaporeans.

Look out for a host of brands new to Singapore, including a Pokemon Centre Singapore, American burger joint Shake Shack, the return of A&W.

Not forgetting the awesome Canopy Park attraction.

ENJOY A KID-FRIENDLY STAYCATION

VISIT AN AMAZING HDB PLAYGROUND

They're so much fun!

ADMIRALTY PARK PLAYGROUND

With a whopping 26 slides to choose from, this is the ultimate free public playground in Singapore.

LIBRARY@HARBOURFRONT

Head to Vivocity's third floor to visit the brand new library@harbourfront, which boasts spectacular views.

It's the largest public library here, spanning some 3,000 sq m, and there's something for everyone in the family.

The children's section has paper crafting activities and word puzzles, and young ones can read augmented reality books as well.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Enjoy a leisurely brunch buffet on Sunday while the kids enjoy the child-friendly facilities and activities at these family restaurants.

VISIT A FARM 

Singapore may be an urban metropolis, but there are a surprising number of vegetable and animal farms you can visit with the kids here. 

NATURE PLAYGARDEN AT HORTPARK

This free outdoor playground is fabulous for preschoolers from three to six years old.

Designed with natural material, it offers nine play features for kids to engage with nature in a fun, free and unconstrained way.

HAVE FAMILY FUN FOR FREE

Check out our guide to free fun for the family, all year long!

INDOOR PLAYGROUNDS

When it's too hot or too wet to play outdoors, your best bet is a fun indoor playground that will entertain the kids for hours. 

This article was first published in Young Parents

