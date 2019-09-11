Where to go with kids in Singapore in November 2019

Read also

Make your way to Anchorpoint Shopping Centre for this bazaar where books for all ages are going at up to 50 per cent off.

Organised by the Singapore Book Publishers Association (SBPA), you'll also get to meet local author James Suresh, illustrator Gracie Chai, among others.

The first 30 customers who spend at least $50 can also pick a free book over the SBPA counter at Basement 1.

Find out more here.

NEON LIGHTS FESTIVAL - NOV 23 AND 24

Ready for a family-friendly weekend of music and fun? This festival at Fort Canning Park promises an electrifying line-up of international and local music acts, as well as art workshops and performances.

Tickets are from $128 for adults and $30 for kids aged three to 12.

Find out more here.

KUMOYA X SESAME STREET CAGE - UNTIL DEC 29

Kumoya Cafe changes its theme every three months or so, and this time, it's transformed into a Sesame Street-lover's dream.

Treat the family to a Sesame Street-inspired menu curated by the Kumoya kitchen team and food artist Shirley Wong.

THE CURIOUS SKY AT THE ARTGROUND - A CURIOUS PLACE TO BE - UNTIL MARCH 2020

This free indoor play space has a new installation that's sure to be a hit with kids from newborns to age 12.

Titled The Curious Sky, it's a multisensory arts experience that teaches kids about science concepts like the water cycle and weather.

GALLERY CHILDREN'S BIENNALE 2019: EMBRACING WONDER - UNTIL DEC 29

With the theme, Embracing Wonder, you can be sure that the 11 artworks and displays at this year's Gallery Children's Biennale will be nothing short of magical during the June school holidays 2019.