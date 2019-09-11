Where to go with kids in Singapore in November 2019

DISNEY: MAGIC OF ANIMATION - UNTIL MAR 29, 2020
Take this as your exclusive behind-the-scene tour to Disney's animation productions, from Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Willie (1928), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), The Lion King (1994), to Frozen (2013) and Zootopia (2016).
Shown in Southeast Asia for the first time, you'll find over 500 art pieces, including original drawings, paintings, sketches and concept art curated by the Walt Disney Animation Research Library.
Among the highlights is the debut of original artworks from the highly-anticipated film, Frozen 2, ahead of its movie release on Nov 21.
Tickets are from $12 per child aged two to 12 and senior citizen; $16 per adult.
Find out more here.
SINGAPORE BOOK BAZAAR - NOV 14 TO 18
