Where to go for a short and sweet getaway over the Chinese New Year long weekend 2020

"Ah boy ah, got girlfriend already anot? What are you doing now ah?"

We all dread facing the same old questions every Chinese New Year but yet it is the one festivity of the year where your extended family and friends gather for a joyous celebration.

But for those looking for a short getaway over the Chinese New Year long weekend, we've prepared a list for you to start your lunar year with some extra huat!

1. LANGKAWI, MALAYSIA

At just 1.5 hours away by flight, Langkawi is one of the closest destinations that you can visit without breaking your bank.

There are various water activities you can partake in such as banana boating and parasailing so bring along your swimwear.

Don't forget to visit the iconic Langkawi Sky Bridge set 700 metres above sea level that offers a bird's eye view of Langkawi in a single glance - this is not for the light-hearted.

2. KHAO YAI, THAILAND

For the city-dwellers (ahem, I mean all of us), Khao Yai offers a much-needed retreat from the hustle and bustle of our daily life.

This gorgeous destination offers quality relaxation time with the endless stretches of lavender fields and friendly locals.