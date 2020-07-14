Where to go in Singapore for Belgian waffles, beers, and mussels & fries

Singapore's food scene has always been remarkably diverse. And with Belgian restaurants popping up all over Singapore, we now have one more European cuisine to explore and relish.

If your knowledge of Belgian cuisine is limited to their fluffy waffles, it's about time you introduced your tastebuds to the underrated world of Belgian delicacies.

Here are five restaurants and cafes in Singapore dishing up the best of Belgium from the popular moules-frites to flavoursome stews.

Kingdom of Belgians

Dine like royalty at Belgium-born chef Emmanuel Stroobant's newest venture, The Kingdom of Belgians.

Housed on the ground floor of a condominium complex in Roberstson Quay, this bistro dishes out authentic Belgian specialities like the hearty Boulet Liegois ($24) - meatballs doused in a piquant shallot beef jus - and Beef Carbonnade ($28), a rich beef stew cooked in the velvety Leffe Brune beer.

Round off your lavish feast with their selection of Belgium Bottled Beers (beer bundles start from $18+) and fluffy Liege-style bite-sized Belgium Waffles ($15 for 6 pieces, $28 for 12 pieces) in six exciting flavours such as the salted egg-inspired Salty Tease and Fluffy and Wild - perfect for blue cheese lovers.

The Kingdom of Belgians is located at 8 Rodyk Street, #01-05/06, Singapore 238216, p.+65 6634 0500. Open Tue-Thu 5pm - 10pm, Fri 5pm - 12am, Sat 11am - 12am and Sun 11am - 10pm. Place orders for delivery and takeaway at info@kob.com.sg or WhatsApp +65 9499 9662.

GaZette

Tucked away in the bustling Telok Ayer Street, GaZette is the brainchild of two Belgians, passionate about all things about their motherland.

Here, polish off Belgian classics like the Atlantic Cod Waterzooi Gent-Style ($32), cooked in a creamy fish broth and white wine, and the Pâte en Croute ($26) comprising a flaky Brioche pastry packed with ground liver, pork and veal gelee.

Round off your meal with a decadent dessert like the chocolate sauce-topped Belgian Waffles ($12) or the luscious Belgian Chocolate Mousse ($15) with speculoos.

Gazette is located at 165 Telok Ayer Street, Singapore 068617, p.+65 6970 5700. Open Tue-Sat 12 - 10pm, Sun 12pm - 2.30pm. Delivery and takeaway available via Deliveroo or call/WhatsApp +65 8714 3585.

BTM Mussels & Bar

The first to popularise Belgium's national dish - moules-frites - throughout France, Oliver Bendel's BTM Mussels & Bar in Duxton Hill aims to make the concept as ubiquitous in Singapore.

What sets BTM apart is the innovative preparation of this iconic dish. Served in portions of 500g ($36++), 750g ($48++) and 1kg ($58++), Bouchot mussels are steeped in a variety of broths, from the pungent yet delicious Au Roquefort to the fiery Thailandaises packed with kaffir lime, coconut milk and chilli.

Mussel purists can always opt for the classic Marinières made with white wine, shallots, parsley and butter. Enjoy the side of crisp, golden fries by itself or dip them in the potent broth for a more indulgent experience.

BTM Mussels & Bar is located at 5 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089591, p.+65 6690 7562. Open Mon-Tue 5pm - 11pm, Wed-Thu 12pm - 11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm - 12am. Delivery and takeaway available via Foodpanda, Deliveroo and their website.

House of AnLi Bistro

At first glance, House of Anli may come across as just another chic modern European furniture store. Wander further in, and you will discover their in-store bistro dedicated to serving moreish dishes inspired by Belgian designer Anne-Jean Lietaer's family recipes. B

esides freshly baked pastries and brunch specialities, gourmet mains like the Carbonnades De Chez Nous ($28), comprising beer-braised tender beef cheek with a side of oven-baked Belgian fries, and creamy Beetroot Risotto ($24) are must-tries.

For dessert, take your pick from the myriad of artisan ice cream options or dig into the crowd-favourite Cheese Tart ($12) with a speculoos base and raspberry coulis topping.

House of AnLi is located at 163 Tanglin Rd, #03-17, Tanglin Mall, Singapore 247933, p.+65 6235 3851. Open Mon-Fri 9am - 3pm, Sat-Sun 9am - 6pm.

Godiva Chocolatier Cafe

While technically this isn't a restaurant, how can we not include this world-renowned Belgian chocolate brand?

Their lifestyle concept cafe at ION Orchard is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, and here you'll get to enjoy the full spectrum of Belgian sweets including gourmet chocolates, creamy chocolate soft serves and heavenly pastries like the GODIVA Dark Chocolate Sin ($12) featuring a decadent chocolate cake within a chocolate box.

They also offer delicious Belgium Waffles with Godiva Soft Serve ($14) or Fruits and Whipped Cream ($12). If you haven't overdosed on cacao yet, wash it all down with a frothy cup of Hazelnut Hot Chocolate ($9).

Godiva Chocolatier Cafe is located at 2 Orchard Turn ION Orchard, #B1, 04 / 05, Singpore 238801, p.+65 6509 8924. Open 10am -10pm daily.

This article was first published in City Nomads.