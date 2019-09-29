Where parents can rent baby strollers, toys, winter clothes, breast pumps and more: A useful list for SG parents

Why not rent baby items instead of buying everything brand new? From strollers and carriers to toys and winter clothing and even breast pumps, you'll be amazed by the items available for rental.
"Most baby and kids related items are usually used for a few months and then kept in storage for a long time," points out Herry Pudjianto, co-founder of Rent Tycoons, a peer-to-peer rental platform.
"You still can sell it for half price later, but if you rent, it only costs you a fraction of the original price and you don't have to keep it."
To some parents, it makes sense to rent items such as baby carriers, toys and cots since babies outgrow them so fast. Add strollers and car seats to the list because not only are they expensive, they come with zero guarantee that your little one will take to them.
Don't forget to throw in breast pumps - you might have to try several before finding one that works for you, plus you only use them for a short time.
If you're worried about hygiene, the rental companies Young Parents interviewed say they have the best practices in place to ensure that all their items are thoroughly washed and sterilised before and after every use.
Before you make your decision, read some reviews and compare prices with a few rental companies. If you're planning on a long-term rental, it's also worth comparing the full rental amount to the retail cost - sometimes the rental can add up.
One way to avoid that is to see if the rental company extends discounts if you rent multiple products or for a longer period. Do also factor in pick-up and drop-off costs, cancellation fees, plus security deposits, and if they are refundable or not.
Read on for our round-up on where to rent breast pumps, strollers, play mats, carriers, travel cots and more in Singapore.
TOY RENTAL CLUB
Talk about a treasure trove of super-fun playthings. At the Toy Rental Club, you’ll find a plethora of toys to keep kids of various ages and stages busy.
There are rattles, teethers and other first toys to hone your baby’s hand-eye coordination; touch-and-learn interactive toys and dress-up costumes for toddlers, plus puzzles and board games for older kids.
Got a nice, big backyard? It has a great selection of outdoor pools and even an all-in-one playground.
Items can be rented on a monthly or weekly basis and it does deliveries and pick-ups ($25 each way). Soft playmats start at $17.50 per day or $38.50 per month, musical toys start at $12 per month and role-play toys, such as a fully-equipped Little Tikes kitchen, start at $60 per month.
Visit http://www.toyrentalclub.com
PRAMSHARE
Strollers can be costly, and there’s no guarantee that your baby will enjoy sitting in it. To skirt around this very common problem, new parents Kenneth Tan and Shixian Tay started Pramshare.
This platform offers hassle-free rental of strollers and car seats and the entire process is easy. First, choose your preferred baby equipment from the site. To help you make a more informed decision, each item comes with information on its dimensions, weight capacity, and a short video of how it works.
Place a booking and you’ll be given a locker number and a corresponding personal identification number. Use that to self-collect and drop-off at your convenience at no charge. Popular strollers, like the Baby Jogger City Mini start at $69 per month. If you opt for delivery and collection, it will set you back $36 (two-way). Charges double if you require same-day delivery.
Pramshare also rents out the Baby Bjorn Travel Crib and Chicco Nex2Me Bedside Crib. Both items start at $29 per day with a refundable deposit of $100. It also offers pram and car seat washing services through its sister company Pramwash. Prices start at $59.90 for a single pram wash and $49.90 for car seat cleaning.
Visit www.pramshare.com
SINGAPORE STROLLER RENTAL
This website has a wide range of double and single strollers, including big brands like Silver Cross, Maclaren, Combi and the Gb Pockit – said to be the world’s smallest and lightest folding stroller, which is perfect for travelling. Rental prices start from $15 a day. You can also fi nd the Nuna Sena travel cot, Maxi-Cosi Priori XP car seat and Bebeconfort Keyo highchair here.
Visit http://jsrental.weebly.com
RENT TYCOONS
This online marketplace deals with everything under the sun, from electronics and designer bags to wedding essentials.
If you’re here for baby equipment, it has those, too. Wade through baby walkers, rockers, cots, playpen, stroller and car seats. It has a wide selection of toys that start from $8 per month. Then search by postal code so you know what’s available closest to you. Since this peer-to-peer rental platform doesn’t have control over the products, Rent Tycoons ensures that the items are kept hygienic and in top quality by allowing the owner to keep a security deposit which it will return only if the item comes back in its original condition. The person who is renting out the equipment usually determines the value of the security deposit, which can start anywhere from $8 to $50. Also, renters can refuse to rent if they feel the product doesn’t fit its description and will receive a full refund. Visit https://www.renttycoons.com THE BABY SPECIALIST (RENTAL) This platform has everything and anything you might need for your newborn, especially during the early days. Instead of spending more time (and money) in the hospital for photo-therapy sessions for your jaundiced little baby, rent one to use at home here. The full phototherapy unit starts at $459, for three days and two nights. Also available for loan are breast pumps, sleep monitors, breast milk freezers, toys, highchairs, baby carriers, strollers, car seats, booster seats and the Trunki ride-on suitcase. Medela breast pumps start at $149 for 14 days and the Babyzen Yoyo Stroller from $36.95 per week. Visit http://bsrental.wpengine.com CITYBABY Citybaby started out in 2012 with the aim of bringing high-quality baby essentials to parents at an affordable price point. Part of its business is dedicated to rentals; it offers a small selection of baby carriers, strollers, high chairs, baby bath tubs (yes, you can rent those too!), play yards, tricycles and scooters. It may be a limited range, but it has popular brands, including Joovy, Isara, Claressen Kids’, Gdiaper and Casual Play. Twin strollers will set you back $180 per month and kids’ tricycles start at $63 for a month. The minimum rental period is two days. Visit https://citybaby.sg RENT THAT TOY! Don’t you just “love” it when your kid begs for a new, expensive toy only to play with it for five minutes and then abandon it forever? Well, not anymore. Thanks to Rent That Toy! and its humongous selection of toys – seriously, you name it and it probably has it – you may never have to pay retail price for another toy ever. Rentals start as low as $7 a month (including delivery) for an Early Learning Centre activity triangle. You’ll find other top brands here as well, including Fisher Price, Vtech, Little Tikes and LeapFrog. Leave a review after you’re done to help other parents decide if it’s worth renting. Rent That Toy! stands out from its competitors because there’s no deposit required, plus delivery and pick up are free. You can loan toys in bulk for special occasions, such as birthday parties. Visit http://www.rent-that-toy.com CRADLE AND CARE If it’s high-quality medical equipment you’re after, you might just find them at Cradle and Care. Rent the GE Lullaby LED Phototherapy System for at-home jaundice treatment – all the top hospitals use this machine. It costs $300 for three days and two nights. Pair it with a portable Jaundice Meter ($90 for three days and two nights) for best screening results. Add $25 for same day delivery, plus a $50 refundable deposit. It also stocks the Graco Dream Suite Bassinet ($45 for three days and two nights) known for its all-in-one reversible bassinet, change table and two-speed vibration feature that helps your baby sleep better. Visit http://cradlencare.com BABY SLINGS AND CARRIERS Baby slings and carriers are an ideal “try it before you buy it” example because you never know which one your little one will like. You can also rent it for long as you like at this company. Single baby carriers start at $10 per week ($20 for toddler size) or opt for the special package deal of three carriers for $20 for two weeks (available only for baby sizes). Browse through the wide range of slings and carriers at its showroom, which includes brands like Tula, Manduca, Boba and Beco. Trained baby-wearing consultants will be around to give you recommendations, show you how to use the carrier and adjust it to your frame. Additional accessories, such as a booster and neck pillows, are provided at no extra charge as long as you’re renting a compatible carrier. Visit http://www.babyslingsandcarriers.com KULILY If you’re a fan of Medela and Spectra breast pumps but can’t decide which one will suit your pumping needs, rent them here. At Kulily’s online store, you’ll find a range of pumps from both brands, including the Medela Freestyle, Pump in Style Advanced, and Symphony, plus the Spectra S1. Monthly rental prices start from $70 for a Medela Symphony Double Electric Breast Pump Kit, plus a $300 refundable deposit. All pumps come with the necessary parts and accessories. Visit http://www.kulily.com/breast-pump-rental MY LITTLE TRAVELLER Winter wear can be pricey and not worth it for a one-off trip, so it makes sense to rent it instead. Sturdy winter jackets and boots, thick socks, water-resistant gloves (perfect for snowball fights), scarves and thermal wear – you’ll find them all here. To make your trip even easier, it also offers travel pillows, portable DVD players, on-the-go steriliser bags and child locator devices so you can enjoy your holiday with peace of mind. Down jackets start at $45 per week, winter boots at $38 per week, ear muffs at $10 per week and thermal wear for $25 per week (includes top and bottom). Set aside $100 as a security deposit for every rental order. The site offers deliveries and pick-ups at $10 per way. Visit http://www.mylittletraveller.com This article was first published in Young Parents.
