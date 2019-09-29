Where parents can rent baby strollers, toys, winter clothes, breast pumps and more: A useful list for SG parents

Why not rent baby items instead of buying everything brand new? From strollers and carriers to toys and winter clothing and even breast pumps, you'll be amazed by the items available for rental.

"Most baby and kids related items are usually used for a few months and then kept in storage for a long time," points out Herry Pudjianto, co-founder of Rent Tycoons, a peer-to-peer rental platform.

"You still can sell it for half price later, but if you rent, it only costs you a fraction of the original price and you don't have to keep it."

To some parents, it makes sense to rent items such as baby carriers, toys and cots since babies outgrow them so fast. Add strollers and car seats to the list because not only are they expensive, they come with zero guarantee that your little one will take to them.

Don't forget to throw in breast pumps - you might have to try several before finding one that works for you, plus you only use them for a short time.

If you're worried about hygiene, the rental companies Young Parents interviewed say they have the best practices in place to ensure that all their items are thoroughly washed and sterilised before and after every use.

Before you make your decision, read some reviews and compare prices with a few rental companies. If you're planning on a long-term rental, it's also worth comparing the full rental amount to the retail cost - sometimes the rental can add up.

One way to avoid that is to see if the rental company extends discounts if you rent multiple products or for a longer period. Do also factor in pick-up and drop-off costs, cancellation fees, plus security deposits, and if they are refundable or not.

Read on for our round-up on where to rent breast pumps, strollers, play mats, carriers, travel cots and more in Singapore.

TOY RENTAL CLUB

Talk about a treasure trove of super-fun playthings. At the Toy Rental Club, you’ll find a plethora of toys to keep kids of various ages and stages busy.

There are rattles, teethers and other first toys to hone your baby’s hand-eye coordination; touch-and-learn interactive toys and dress-up costumes for toddlers, plus puzzles and board games for older kids.

Got a nice, big backyard? It has a great selection of outdoor pools and even an all-in-one playground.

Items can be rented on a monthly or weekly basis and it does deliveries and pick-ups ($25 each way). Soft playmats start at $17.50 per day or $38.50 per month, musical toys start at $12 per month and role-play toys, such as a fully-equipped Little Tikes kitchen, start at $60 per month.

Visit http://www.toyrentalclub.com

PRAMSHARE

Strollers can be costly, and there’s no guarantee that your baby will enjoy sitting in it. To skirt around this very common problem, new parents Kenneth Tan and Shixian Tay started Pramshare.

This platform offers hassle-free rental of strollers and car seats and the entire process is easy. First, choose your preferred baby equipment from the site. To help you make a more informed decision, each item comes with information on its dimensions, weight capacity, and a short video of how it works.

Place a booking and you’ll be given a locker number and a corresponding personal identification number. Use that to self-collect and drop-off at your convenience at no charge. Popular strollers, like the Baby Jogger City Mini start at $69 per month. If you opt for delivery and collection, it will set you back $36 (two-way). Charges double if you require same-day delivery.

Pramshare also rents out the Baby Bjorn Travel Crib and Chicco Nex2Me Bedside Crib. Both items start at $29 per day with a refundable deposit of $100. It also offers pram and car seat washing services through its sister company Pramwash. Prices start at $59.90 for a single pram wash and $49.90 for car seat cleaning.

Visit www.pramshare.com

SINGAPORE STROLLER RENTAL

This website has a wide range of double and single strollers, including big brands like Silver Cross, Maclaren, Combi and the Gb Pockit – said to be the world’s smallest and lightest folding stroller, which is perfect for travelling. Rental prices start from $15 a day. You can also fi nd the Nuna Sena travel cot, Maxi-Cosi Priori XP car seat and Bebeconfort Keyo highchair here.

Visit http://jsrental.weebly.com

RENT TYCOONS

This online marketplace deals with everything under the sun, from electronics and designer bags to wedding essentials.