Where to picnic in Sentosa: Iconic and underrated spots to roll out your mat

Botanic Gardens and East Coast Park never get old, but sometimes we’re just craving more of a getaway. A sunny island all its own, Sentosa is pretty much our closest thing to an escape from Singapore.

Think beaches , boardwalks, and sea breeze – it all adds up to a recipe for picnicking in paradise. To get you rolling out your mat in style, we’ve put together a little guide to Sentosa ‘s best picnic spots.

1. Sentosa Boardwalk

Linking mainland Singapore to the State of Fun is the Sentosa Boardwalk – a 700-metre-long walkway starting from Vivocity and stretching across the sea.

While you’ve probably speedwalked across it en route to Sentosa, it’s a gorgeous spot in its own right – especially when dusk falls.

Snag one of the many benches fronting the sea on the ground level, or head to the upper level (just past the travellators) where you’ll find a couple of more private decks.

If you haven’t packed a picnic basket, Vivocity has a convenient buffet of takeaway options too – everything from pizza and pastries at Da Paolo Gastronomia to meaty dons at Aburi-EN.

2. Southernmost Point of Continental Asia

Accessible from Palawan Beach, the Southernmost Point of Continental Asia is a pocket-sized islet set off the isle of Sentosa (it’s like the island edition of Russian nesting dolls). Somewhat gimmicky name not withstanding, this islet is a little getaway from Palawan’s more popular sands.

Picnic basket in hand, take a scenic stroll across the suspension bridge and stake your spot on the short stretch of golden sands.

Alternatively, head to the further shore facing away from Palawan for benches, breeze, and sprawling sea vistas. The two viewing towers flanking the bridge are also worth the climb – from high atop the timber decks, the view of waves crashing and ships passing is almost hypnotic.

3. Quayside Isle

Having a picnic at Quayside Isle might sound strange – after all, this Sentosa Cove enclave is already packed to the gills with restaurants and bars.

But for a truly alfresco experience, how about a perch right by the waterfront? To stock up on picnic fuel, make a pitstop at Jasons The Gourmet Grocer – this Quayside Isle specialty grocer is a haven for cold cuts, cheeses, and fresh oysters (not to mention frequent booze promotions).

Come sunset, stroll down the buzzy stretch of restaurants to the peaceful far end of the dock, where you can feast with front-row views of the marina.

4. Siloso Beach

If you’re game for picnicking in the thick of the action, roll out your mat at Siloso Beach. Known as Sentosa’s hippest beach for a reason, this golden stretch packs plenty of thrills and squeals. We recommend staking out your spot in lively Zone 2, where the people-watching is prime.

As you soak up some Vitamin D, you might spot thrill-seekers plunging down the 50-metre-tall AJ Hackett Bungy Tower, or zipliners soaring overhead from the Mega Adventure Park. Don’t leave your swimsuit at home, because the buzz of pure fun in the air will soon have you joining in.

Get a volleyball showdown going at one of Siloso Beach’s three courts, then hit the cool blue waters for surfing, kayaking, or just splashing around in the shallows.

5. Fort Siloso

A stone’s throw from Siloso Beach lies Fort Siloso – the storied site of Singapore’s only remaining coastal fort.

While you won’t find many spots to lounge back on your mat here, you’ll likely be too busy adventuring anyway. Pack a sandwich and a cold one, then start off with a scenic stroll along the Fort Siloso Skywalk.

Winding 11-storeys high among the treetops, this bridge offers sprawling views over Sentosa, complete with shelters to pause and munch.

Once you cross the skywalk, there’s a whole military museum to explore, packed with restored bunkers and a labyrinth of tunnels. Check out the historic coastal gun battery, then head inside to get up close with wartime memorabilia.

Think wax figures re-enacting history-making scenes, recreations of the (paltry) food rations, and even an edible garden filled with produce like tapioca that our grandparents would have eaten.

6. Tanjong Beach

There’s plenty of prime mat-unrolling estate beyond Tanjong Beach’s eponymous beach club. The most serene of Sentosa’s three beaches, this sun-soaked stretch has fine white sands shaded by swaying palms – we couldn’t imagine a more postcard-perfect place for a picnic.

With nine beach courts to its name, you’ll have plenty of room to get your ballgame on. Otherwise, how about just lazing the day away with a book in hand and a beer by your side?

This article was first published in City Nomads.