Where to see Christmas lights and displays in Singapore 2020

The holiday season is finally here! Anywhere you look this December, you’ll probably see a few Christmas lights installed or a Santa model here and there.

And, of course, shopping malls and other attraction places have also installed their own Christmas lights and festive displays with each one different from the rest.

So before you carry on with Christmas shopping, here are the best places to see Christmas lights across Singapore that you wouldn’t want to miss!

Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES

1. Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES

Dome dining is best at Capitol Singapore as you may have an unforgettable Christmas experience underneath the sparkling lights and stars.

These bubble domes are perfect for a family bonding dinner for the holidays and as the whole area is decked with decorations and festive displays, it’s also great for capturing the moment in beautiful pictures. If you stay for a little longer, you could even experience snowfall at 7:30pm, 8:30pm and 9:30pm.

Dates: Until Dec 25, 2020

Location: Outdoor Plaza, Capitol Singapore, 13 Stamford Road, Singapore 178905

2. Lego Festive Carnival

See life-size Lego figures at Southeast Asia’s largest Lego Festival Carnival and let your kids experience their favourite toys as festive displays.

Take as many pictures as you want at this carnival-themed LEGO installation with Christmas decorations from trees, gift, carrousel and Santa himself as LEGO blocks. These are installed in about 13 CapitaLand Malls so make sure to catch them when you can.

Dates: Nov 11 – Dec 31

Location: Bedok Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Bugis+, Bugis Junction, Funan, IMM, JCube, Junction 8, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Plaza Singapura, SingPost Centre, Tampines Mall and Westgate

Changi Festive Village

1. Shiseido Forest Valley at Jewel

Have yourself a white Christmas with the Let It Snow event at Shiseido Forest Valley within Jewel Changi Airport. Enjoy the snowfall at either 6:30pm, 7:30pm, 8:30pm, 9:30pm or 10:30pm.

Especially for kids who haven’t experienced snow before, this could be an unforgettable experience that they could keep as their first encounter to a wintery Christmas. Afterwards, you could enjoy the rest of the holiday festivities and attractions at the airport.

Dates: Nov 19, 2020 – Jan 3, 2021

Location: Shiseido Forest Valley, Level 1 Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

2. Terminal 3

Buckle up for a tokidoki-themed flight! Posted by Changi Airport on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Fans of Tokidoki are in for a delight at Terminal 3’s festive display. Bring the whole family along for a winter wonderland experience and get to ride on a snow slide. Or enjoy the snowy installations by building a snowman as well as watching their light and sound show.

The Tokidoki Snow Holiday is open only for a limited time so make sure to plan your visit while it’s still set up.

Dates: Nov 20, 2020 – Jan 3, 2021

Location: Terminal 3, Departure Hall, next to check-in row 11

Gardens by the Bay

1. Poinsettia Wishes

Don’t miss the festive blooms at Garden by the Bay for the return of their popular Poinsettia Wishes.

The mesmerising lights and displays will make their visitors feel like they’ve just entered a whole different magical Christmas wonderland especially with its rows of Christmas trees, life-size Christmas Nutcrackers and the well-loved Luminarie Light Sculptures.

The Flower Dome does not disappoint with its Christmas festivities this year with their North Pole-themed decorations and displays that could lift up anyone’s holiday excitement.

Dates: Nov 27, 2020 – Jan 3, 2021

Location: Flower Dome, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

2. Walk of Lights

The Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay brings festive lighting displays for their Walk of Lights.

Feel like Cinderella during the special night of the ball by walking through the event’s Path of Tranquility, Magical Carriage, Crystal Ball, Spalliera and more fairytale-like displays you just can’t miss. Enjoy the endless twinkling lights and magical installations that are perfect for a small family holiday photo shoot.

Dates: Dec 4 – Dec 27, 2020

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Orchard Road

1. ION Orchard

You probably already have a tree set up at home but you may not want to miss ION Orchard‘s unique Christmas tree made from over 250 spinning pinwheels they have pinned as their Magical Pinwheel Tree.

Along with the colourful pinwheels, the tree is also decorated with twinkling lights as well as Christmas lights decked around the outdoor shopping mall area for a picturesque scene perfect for a quick family photo.

Dates: Nov 5, 2020 – Jan 3, 2021

Location: 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

2. Paragon

If you’re planning to complete your Christmas shopping at Paragon Shopping Centre, you might want to take a moment right at the entrance to marvel at their giant Christmas tree set up just outside.

Your holiday spirit may just light up at the tree’s fairy lights, baubles and complete with a bright star on top that reach up to such great heights. Both kids and adults will surely be in awestruck at its view, especially during the evening.

Dates: Until Dec 25, 2020

Location: 290 Orchard Road, Singapore 238859

3. Tanglin Mall

Aside from decorative lights welcoming you to the mall, Tanglin Mall has also installed a larger-than-life Santa Claus display that will make your kids want to jump in for a photo.

Approaching the Big Red himself, mall visitors will be greeted with lit up festive archways that perfectly fit the holiday season with its Christmas lights and giant gift boxes display. Plan your photo-op by the festive decorations at Tanglin Mall before they’re all gone!

Dates: Nov 13 – Dec 31, 2020

Location: 163 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247933

Resorts World Sentosa

1. S.E.A. Aquarium

The festivities reach all the way under the sea as the S.E.A. Aquarium has transformed their resort into a whole new underwater experience for this holiday season.

Aside from meeting our sea friends and learning more about them, you can also take a photo with their Christmas tree uniquely set up with gift boxes made from recyclable materials.

Dates: Nov 7, 2020 – Jan 5, 2021

Location: S.E.A. Aquarium, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

2. Universal Studios Singapore

Universal Studios Singapore is one of the best places to be during the holidays, especially during their A Universal Christmas event. Celebrate the Christmas season with your favourite Universal characters and take a picture with the Minions, Puss in Boots, Shrek and more!

You can also capture fun scenes at their interactive movie scene event where Santa is the director at this Christmas movie land.

Dates: Nov 5, 2020 – Jan 3, 2021

Location: Universal Studios Singapore, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098269

This article was first published in theAsianparent.