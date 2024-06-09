Where to take dad for a scrumptious meal this Father's Day

Whether he's a meat man, a beer guzzler, a seafood stan or a cocktails kinda guy, there's a list of places to indulge your Dad and say "thanks, Pa" for the good, bad and the ugly he's lived through since you were born.

Colony

This will be a seafood buffet for Dad to remember, especially if he’s a crab lover. On 14 and 15 June, the Crab Fest at Colony will feature over 16 crab dishes and seven crab varieties in dishes like soft shell crab spaghetti, black pepper crab, crab dum biryani, crab masala, and crab pudding with chilli crab ice cream.

Available at dinner, prices start from $158 for adults and $79 for children aged between six to 12 years, inclusive of soft drinks and a themed mocktail.

Ginger.Lily

For a languorous afternoon over cocktails and nigiri, take Dad to Ginger.Lily where the signature afternoon tea experience is inspired by the flavours of Nikkei cuisine.

Raise a toast with the Zero°C Negroni, whose sub-zero temperature amplifies its gin and vermouth floral notes, before nibbling on delectable Angus beef sandos and flame-torched Nikkei-style nigiri.

To finish the afternoon on a sweet note, sink your teeth in the Cocao Garden cake, crafted with the restaurant’s house-made botanical chocolate. The Father’s Day afternoon tea costs $68 per person (minimum two diners).

Imbue

The $158 Father’s Day lunch menu at progressive Asian restaurant Imbue offers good value for money and lets you splurge on your main man.

Look forward to elegant bites like the tea leaf quail egg infused with smoky lapsang souchong on a bed of century egg emulsion and the mala beef knuckle brightened with a creamy oyster and chive emulsion. At dinner on June 16, Imbue is offering a $198 eight-course dinner that includes dishes like squid sausage clay pot rice and octopus with wild rice and spicy pepper coulis.

Book a table of at least four people, and you’ll receive a complimentary bottle of Bodega Garzon ReservaTannat, a Uruguayan wine.

LeVel33

Now that you’re old enough to share a beer with Dad, why not enjoy the one-for-one deal at the world’s highest microbrewery overlooking Marina Bay?

At LeVel33, you can drink your fresh-from-the-tank craft beers while noshing on Father’s Day creations like beer-battered Japanese oysters dressed with miso aioli and topped with avruga caviar ($42 for six; $79 for 12), and charcoal-grilled Australian rock lobster for two (800g, $198) with dashi and chilli butter, crispy seaweed fries, local leaf salad and grilled lime.

There’s also a Dry-aged Little Joe ribeye on the bone (1kg, $288) served with truffle potato puree, grilled asparagus, romesco sauce and heirloom tomato salad that serves up to four guests.

Yang Ming Seafood

If you haven’t dined at this fantastic zichar restaurant, you should because the food is incredible. The Parents’ Day Set Menus, which cater to groups of 8 to 10 people, feature their signature dishes that regulars know and love.

The $538.80 menu includes the hearty pig stomach soup, Hong Kong steamed red grouper, white pepper Dungeness crabs, crispy yam ring prawn balls, and longevity noodles, among other delectable creations.

There’s also a $688.80 menu that includes the signature Andrew lobster and preserved radish steamed pomfret. Yang Ming Seafood’s Parents’ Day Set Menus are only available with pre-order and reservations.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

If Dad is a fan of rib-sticking comfort food, head to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar where a wagyu lasagna ($88) has been created for the occasion.

Good for two to three people to share, this lasagna is layered with wagyu bolognese, bechamel, marinara sauce and a mix of pecorino, mozzarella, Comte and Parmesan cheeses. It even comes with fried beef brisket and fried pickled jalapeno.

Wash it down with the two-hour free-flow of Yardbird’s Singapore-exclusive Old Skool Lager and Yardbird Session IPA at $30 per person.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.