Zoom-ing In: Where to Shop for Video-Friendly Outfits for All the Zoom ‘Bai Nian’ You’d Be Doing

With Lunar New Year fast approaching, one thing’s for sure – #CNYOOTD is still going to be a thing, even if it is only on Zoom. At a loss about where to shop after almost a year of wearing nothing but loungewear and activewear? Fret not, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five chic brands you can find at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) to get your video-friendly outfits and accessories for all your Zoom ‘bai nian’.

Pick up trendy smart casual outfits at Mango

You may be no stranger to Spanish brand Mango, but did you know this fashion retailer designs 18,000 garments and accessories according to the season’s trends every year? And this is why Mango is one of the best places to pick up trendy smart casual outfits that are bound to wow your friends and family.

From eye-catching party dresses and simple sundresses, to sleek shirts and classy jewelry to match, you are bound to find something from Mango’s comprehensive range of designs. If you see yourself as the urbanite who’s unafraid of expressing yourself through your dressing – just like their high-profile ambassadors such as Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Liu Wen – then zoom to Mango right now.

Mango is located at PLQ Mall, #01-08. PHOTO: Mango

Dress and impress with TRT

Feel at home and breeze through the week with stylish and comfortable wardrobe essentials from TRT.

TRT is the new kid on the block joining the fashion retail scene at PLQ Mall. It is a contemporary womenswear label that focuses on bringing in sustainable and trendy pieces, making it the go-to shop to find good fit, great quality and amazing value.

Dress and impress this Lunar New Year with a festive-looking top or a colorful one-piece to spice up your video ‘bai nian’. You will never go wrong with their floral linen pieces that are both cheery and comfortable.

TRT is located at PLQ Mall, #01-17/18/19. PHOTO: TRT

Go full minimalist at Afterall

If minimalism is your middle name, you’ll find yourself right at home at Afterall. Known for their simple, classy and understated jewelry, this local retailer is a great store to get some earrings and necklaces to jazz up your outfits for Zoom and FaceTime sessions.

With selected product lines crafted with premium materials such as genuine semi-precious stones, freshwater pearls, hypoallergenic 925 sterling silver and 18k gold plating, you are sure to find something that matches your #CNYOOTD – even if you have sensitive skin.

Afterall is located at PLQ Mall, #01-07. PHOTO: Afterall

Grab some staples at Levi’s

Look polished and piece together an effortless yet stylish outfit that is fit for running errands and a #CNYOOTD, with staple denim jeans from Levi’s.

From sustainably sourced fabrics to classics that never go out of style, Levi’s got you covered from head to toe. Levi’s denims are a staple for many - high rise, skinny, loose, boyfriend or relaxed fits. Levi’s has different jeans to match your favourite tops for a full #CNYOOTD this Chinese New Year.

Levi’s is located at PLQ Mall, #01-32.

Show up in casual street style with picks from Foot Locker

Foot Locker is located at PLQ Mall, #02-05. PHOTO: Foot Locker

Athleisure doesn’t just make you look effortlessly chic for the gram and all the zoom ‘bai nian’, it’s also #comfortgoals. Looking for athletic-inspired apparels and sneakers that are guaranteed to make you stand out from the crowd? No one does it better than Foot Locker; it is the place to pick out your kicks for days you have to leave your home for some real ‘bai nian’.

With impressive footwear and apparel collections from brand partners, Foot Locker has the best selection of global brands under one roof. Take your pick from the big brands like Nike and Adidas, to the underrated ones like RipNDip and Champion – you’d be spoiled for choices.

With over 200 stores across its indoor and outdoor zones, Paya Lebar Quarter is the perfect place to get all your CNY shopping, feasting and preparations done. Check out PayaLebarQuarter.com for a full listing of offerings available.

From now till 28 February (or whilst stocks last), get rewarded with a $10 Lendlease voucher with $138 spending at PLQ! Lendlease Plus members can skip the queue and make redemptions easily in-app. Not yet a Lendlease Plus member? Sign up as a new Lendlease Plus member with promo code "LLPA1CNY" and be rewarded with 5,000 Plus$ in your account instantly.

What’s more, you can enjoy $3 off (min. nett fee $6) when you hail a GRAB Ride to PLQ Mall with the promo code PLQ3OFF from now till 15 February 2021. Get a free first hour parking at PLQ Mall’s Basement Carpark (entrance along Paya Lebar Road) on Sundays between 10am and 6pm (last vehicle entry at 5:59pm).

Promotion while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

