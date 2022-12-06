Catch World Cup action under the 'stars', score the winning goal in VR football: Here's why Singapore EXPO's new festival is a football fan's dream come true

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is well on its way to the final, but things are just starting to get exciting.

It's now down to the last 16 teams from the original 32 national teams at the start.

With numerous twists and turns throughout the entire World Cup finals group stage games, will the underdog Asian teams move on to the next round or will the teams in the quarter-finals just be filled with heavyweights and hot favourites?

No one knows, and all we can do is sit on the edge of our (uncomfortable kopitiam) seats during the matches… or we can head over to Singapore EXPO to lounge on cushy bean bags in front of a mega screen under the 'stars'.

Bring your own mats or stools and enjoy a game under the 'stars' at Singapore EXPO. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

We'll choose the latter, thank you.

From Dec 2 to 18 (World Cup final day), matches will be screened as part of Singapore EXPO's inaugural Space Fest @ EXPO. Filled with fun, food and football, the festival has something for everyone.

If you're simply excited about watching the World Cup on the mega screen, note that all screenings will be held under the beautifully-lit canopy area right outside hall 4.

The matches will be screened live at Singapore EXPO, outside hall 4.

PHOTO: Singapore EXPO

Booze and bar bites are sold right next to the viewing area at Solar Bites from 7pm to 1am. Don't fret, we checked.

Looking for some local delicacies? Grab some nasi lemak or tom yum at Timbre+ Eastside, or go fancy at gastropub TAG - all just a few steps away.

Ready to join in the World Cup fun with football action on the big screen? Gather your friends, ready your team's favourite chants and head on down for these matches:

Match no. Date Time (SGT) Teams Stage 49 Dec 3, 2022, Sat 11pm Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 52 Dec 4, 2022, Sun 11pm France vs Poland Round of 16 53 Dec 5, 2022, Mon 11pm Japan vs Croatia Round of 16 55 Dec 6, 2022, Tue 11pm Morocco vs Spain Round of 16 58 Dec 9, 2022, Fri 11pm Winner Match 53 vs Winner Match 54 Quarter-finals 60 Dec 10, 2022, Sat 11pm Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56 Quarter-finals 63 Dec 17, 2022, Sat 11pm Loser Match 61 vs Loser Match 62 Third place 64 Dec 18, 2022, Sun 11pm Winner Match 61 vs Winner Match 62 Finals

Though we're sorry that we missed you at Dec 2's South Korea vs Portugal match at Singapore EXPO - English footballing legend Steve McManaman joined us for the thrilling game.

Steve McManaman enjoying the South Korea vs Portugal match on Dec 2. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Keen to know his thoughts on the World Cup thus far? Stay tuned to our interview with him - we posed him with some tough questions, but he answered like a pro.

While you have missed the chance to meet the former England international, you can still try your hands at being a professional player at the pop-up virtual reality (VR) football experience.

Score the winning goal in VR football. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette Phua

Utilising a VR headset and foot motion controllers, feel yourself immersed in a live football game experience.

With various challenges and a leadership scoreboard, it's the perfect pre-game or half-time friendly competition between you and your mates.

Ready or not, it's kick-off time!

For more information on the Space Fest, check out Singapore EXPO's website.

When: December 3 to 30, 2022

Address: 1 Expo Dr, Singapore 486150

